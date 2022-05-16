The Buffalo Shooter and His ‘Plagiarized’ Manifesto

As I mentioned numerous times following the Waukesha and Brooklyn events involving black assailants, there would be a “white supremacist” attack soon enough.

Once again, just as with earlier mad black assailants, this mad white shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, targeted the little people. Namely, 11 black and 2 white folks at a random supermarket in a poor neighborhood. He drove three-and-a-half hours to target an obscure Buffalo, New York, supermarket’s customers.

For some inexplicable reason — and despite “Kill high profile enemies” rantings in his so-called Manifesto — it was once again grandmothers. It’s never high value targets. But there’s always an active social media presence in all of these events replete with “manifestos.”

In the manifesto, “Gendron” railed on the “Great Replacement.” He also said rich people need to pay their fair share. But curiously, the targets of his rampage where mostly low-income seventh-generation black Americans and included two poor white people. Doesn’t combine. In fact, these manifestos never combine with the event.

He talks about the systematic destruction of white culture yet shoots up a random store? That makes absolutely no sense. Why would someone who hates such a high level problem go out and target such “low level” people?

Naturally, and per usual, the perp claimed to be radicalized online after visiting /pol/ on 4chan beginning in May 2020- rather than anyone he’d met in real life.

“Gendron” is straight out of the Manson Helter Skelter race war playbook. He made it a public shooting because he wants the Second Amendment to be under attack as he believes this is something that “Whites” will defend by starting the race war he believes is necessary.

He states in the manifesto: “New York state has heavy gun laws so it would ease me if I knew that any legally armed citizen was limited to 10 round magazines and cucked firearms.”

Translation: My guns will have higher ammunition capacity and performance than anyone legally armed who tries to stop me.

“Gendron” outgunned and killed a security guard in the store.

About four hours after it happened, there were already stories detailing why he did it. They seemed really knowledgeable about his motives. Despite an incoherent poorly written manifesto with no original thoughts he had it all laid out perfectly for the Lugenpresse to spin their narrative. Don’t you love how these psychopaths make it so easy for the media to get their stories out? It was like they could have prevented it in the first place.

And who benefits? The mainstream hoi poi is all over this smearing free speech and especially targeting spokespeople against censorship, and making it very political. Is that what “Gendron” had in mind? I think they are going to run with this George Floyd style.

And in the process of throwing away his own life, why would the perp bother with his own original and organic manifesto? It is so much easier in this script to plagiarize the 2019 surreal ramblings of the deep-sixed Christchurch, New Zealand, shooter one Brendon Tarrant. However, Tarrant’s primary motivation was pro-Israel and anti-Muslim. Tarrant is a boogeyman who allegedly live-streamed himself murdering 51 Muslims at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

More stupid wash, rinse, repeat BS: Although the “Gendron” identified himself in the manifesto he used a fake photograph. The snap he uploaded, which he claimed was him, was actually of comedian Sam Hyde. That image of Hyde – posing outdoors while holding an assault rifle – has been repeatedly spewed out to falsely identify other mass-shooters.

And what’s with the clown shoes?

Creative writing must not be part of the curriculum for high strangeness glowworm training. This is what you do when you need to wash, rinse, repeat manufacture something, but don’t think people will look back at old work.

IMAGE

Naturally, the perp “Gendron” used a nearly identical replica and cringe customization of the weapon “Tarrant” packed. It’s a copy-paste of the New Zealand shooter down to the manifesto and weapon and the streaming video method.

“Anders Breivik” is written on the gun. He was a Zionist in Norway who allegedly killed 77 white people — 72 of them were children. They were unarmed and trapped on an island. They had been engaged in a pro-Palestine rally. Why would “Gendron,” who’s worried about a Jewish-inspired Great Replacement, celebrate Brevik the mass killer of white Norwegian children? The following image shows the little people targets of Anders Breivik.

Relevant comment on Reddit. Live stream of the shooting has been memory holed. It was pulled within two minutes meaning “Gendron” had no audience as planned. Par for the course with these events, there’s no CCTV or eyewitness footage online in open-source searches.

A blurry other worldly image from the alleged live stream.

No signs whatsoever of a mass killing, stretchers not even ambulances and medivacs.

Winter Watch Takeaway: This whole thing has that glow worm vibe to it.