Imagery from the Attack on the Waukesha Parade

On Sunday evening it appears that a strange vehicle attack incident occurred in Waukesha, Wisconsin- on a parade. Most of the details are preliminary, so I have no major declarative statements to make. However I dropped the filmed imagery (so far) below for open minded scrutiny and observation. We can use this page for further developments and comments.

A suspect has been identified as a black male one Darrell E. Brooks, late 30s who is also a rapper-with a big rap sheet- MathBoi Fly who uses anti-white violent rhetoric. This is an alleged Brooks Facebook post.

For the record I call it as I see it and don’t pick racial sides on this type of event. Yes, there is a serious black criminality issue- but staged deceptions- if this is one- can be run against all manner of people. It is all part of the strategy of tension and problem-reaction-solution modus operandi.

Brooks apparently has a 2019 You Tube video up (for now) that actually features a red vehicle similar to the one spotted at the parade. Is someone in the stagecraft getting a good chuckle over this?

Next the local CBS affiliate TV station reports that the vehicle used in the assault was located backed into a driveway with the smashed front revealed for all to see. This strikes us as odd behavior for the perp – as we would surmise he might instead seek to hide the vehicle. This looks just too easy. We chalked this up as sketchy.

There was a crowd there so we would expect to see footage that was taken. We would also expect some, if not most, of this to be good and clear 2021 and not Dealey Plaza quality. Decide for yourselves on the following.

This video shows the red vehicle driving by at a pretty good clip. He doesn’t hit anybody and a just disappears out of camera range. Was this the actual experience of the real parade attendees?

This photo shows the red vehicle just driving past onlookers- plenty of warning.

These clips are especially odd. The second one shows the vehicle about to enter the marchers. He inexplicably veers to the left and slows down noticeably before seemingly striking the marchers. But-par for course- the clip stops before you see anybody actually hit. Instead an “impression” is made – not real evidence, classic black magik.

If readers locate good quality video where anybody is actually hit b the red vehicle please put in comments and I will update.

This compliation shows pedestrians being hit in the non-cartoon world at similar speeds. They often flip straight up and slightly to the side. Unless hit at high speeds they don’t go far. You can see several get right back up after solid strikes.

Also note that real people in some bad spots often can evade or take glancing, less serious blows. Most people will not stand there like deers in a highlights while a slow moving red vehicle mows down a parade line- that’s ridiculous on it’s face.

In the first video you can hear some chatter and wailing- but look at the scene and street, it is perfectly normal and seems to be of people just going about routine activities. Does this look like the red vehicle came ripping through here?

This clip actually shows the red vehicle entering the parade. It lasts only five seconds and shows the vehicle moving at a rather slow speed into the marchers. As it seems to make contact the video veers off, you hear one scream, and the video abruptly stops. As evidence this shows little.

In this video you don’t even see the vehicle coming through. The filming goes herky jerky and is not clear at the crucial moment. Then you just see various packs and items in the roadway. Does the context seem right? Finally people who are down emerge seemingly after a delay. If a SUV size vehicle came through why would you see people down on opposite sides of the street. Is this a SUV or a trucknado? There are reports that he fired shots out the window which would explain the body locations.

This is footage shot overhead. The film quality is poor and grainy- who has a camera like this in 2021. Has a CGI look. Red vehicle is not going that fast. It is not at all clear why people down range couldn’t just get out of the way? Doesn’t look like that many are even hit?. It is stated that 40 people were injured and five people were killed.

There is a large crowd pouring into the street after the vehicle past, which is not the case in the herky jerky video, or the aftermath video below.

This is another of the scene afterwards. You see a few people down, and strangely they are not clustered or piled up as you might expect for 45 alleged casualties from a small SUV, but are on completely opposite sides of the street – see compliation above. Again in the other videos we didn’t see a vehicle travelling at high speeds. This scene is very much like the trucknado scenes at Nice, Barcelona and Berlin where the bodies were also positioned very strangely. The crowd is much smaller than that seen in the tall building overhead video.

