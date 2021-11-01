OUT OF BOUNDS: Colin Kaepernick slammed for comparing NFL Draft to SLAVERY in new Netflix special Colin in Black & White

By Katie Davis | 31 October 2021

THE SUN — Colin Kaepernick has been branded “the lowest of the low” by outraged viewers after comparing the NFL Draft and training camp to SLAVERY in his new Netflix special.

A clip from the former football quarterback’s new show – Colin in Black & White – has gone viral and caused a social media frenzy to erupt as the 33-year-old attempts to draw similarities between scrutiny players receive from coaches to that of slavers.

In the clip, Kaepernick – who earned more than $40million during his time in the NFL – says players were left with “no dignity intact” by coaches and scouts.

“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” Kaepernick says in the special while walking through a staged NFL practice field.

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance.

“No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

A line of actors portraying NFL prospects, all of them black, then walk by Kaepernick before morphing into slaves at an auction with shackles on as slave owners examine and bid on them.

Later in the video, the owners start whipping players as Kaepernick attempts to draw comparisons between the abuse slaves suffered in the US and the NFL combine process that drafts players into the league. […]

