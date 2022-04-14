Brooklyn Subway Shooting Doesn’t Add Up

Editor’s note: This post will be updated.

The details surrounding the apprehension of one “Frank James” defies the imagination. James is 62 and looks to be a hobbled 6’0 and super sized 280-pound lard ass. Unless “Mr. James” confesses to this alleged crime, it looks like his defense team will have a heyday with the jury on identification. You see, the BOLO identified the perp as 5’5, 150 pounds.

Indeed, “Mr. James'” sister described her brother as over six feet tall and 300 pounds.

Major League – Just a Bit Outside

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police zeroed in on this individual, as incredibly he conveniently left his credit card AND phone — aka breadcrumbs — near the scene. “Mr. James” rented a vehicle in his name and then left it behind. Left his REGISTERED gun behind, too.

Frank James legally purchased his firearm in 2011 yet was on the terrorist watch list until 2019.

“Mr. James” was arrested without incident after being on the lamb for a day. He was spotted hanging out in broad daylight at McDonalds. He called in a tip on himself to Crime Stoppers that led to his capture. Does this story get any more bizarre?

Breaking: Frank James, the black nationalist suspect in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, is in police custody. Separately, video posted on social media purports to show the moment he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/m9LHKztzgW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

What we are asked to believe: The Keystone Cops were handicapped on this one because — wouldn’t you know it — the MTA surveillance cameras weren’t working at the subway station involved. This is more Hanlon’s Razor for the pajama people to grin and bear. The intent here is to provide you with their New Underworld Order for the purpose of permeating distrust for the Old Order.

Here is surveillance video of the rotund “Mr. James” suited and booted as he struggles with the turn styles at another subway entrance at 6:15 a.m., a full 2.5 hours before he opened up on passengers at the 36th Street station. “Frank” strikes us as dim witted.

Breaking: WNBC has published video showing #Brooklyn subway mass shooting suspect Frank James entering the Kings Highway subway station at 6:15 am yesterday. James expressed extremist black nationalist views & hatred of other races on his social media.pic.twitter.com/NLljKPFSeH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

Here the morbidly obese rather handicapped “Mr. James” waddles toward the subway station carrying a bag and suitcase.

FRANK JAMES seen before the subway attack, on his WAY to the Train. He really WADDLES. I can’t quite picture this guy “Making a Run For It” if you know what I mean. WHERE THE HELL IS HE? pic.twitter.com/1HZd4ADhDb — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 13, 2022

“Mr. James” is a suspect given that he posted manifesto like social and racial agitation on social media. This includes such timeless classics as “We wuz kings”. He had a perfectly functioning You Tube channel rife with unhinged threats.

“O black Jesus, please kill all the whiteys” Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting, posted a photograph of the Dallas #BLM shooter who killed 5 cops. He also posted a prayer asking for whites to die. One of his videos is titled, “We once were kings.” pic.twitter.com/s97iXfiyBH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

Despite the sketchy details and repeated reports the day before that James was merely “a person of interest,” Mayor Adams was quick to declare, “We got him!”

NY MAYOR ADAMS ON THE ARREST OF FRANK JAMES: “MY FELLOW NEW YORKERS, WE GOT HIM!”

pic.twitter.com/Ly9nlbeIDo — critical mix theory  (@allidoismix) April 13, 2022

“Federal prosecutors [charged] James, 62, w/terror-related offenses for firing 33 rounds on a Manhattan-bound N trai”n Tuesday … in a mass shooting.”

Although “Mr. James” spewed primarily angst against whitey; in actuality, the alleged victims of his attack against da man were mostly lower- and middle-class Asians, Hispanics, blacks and mixed-race folks, as seen here. Casualties at first were placed at 10, then 16, and now at least 29 people. Notice lady in maroon at 47 seconds scattering blood on floor.