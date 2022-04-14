Brooklyn Subway Shooting Doesn’t Add Up

Editor’s note: This post will be updated.
The details surrounding the apprehension of one “Frank James” defies the imagination. James is 62 and looks to be a hobbled 6’0 and super sized 280-pound lard ass. Unless “Mr. James” confesses to this alleged crime, it looks like his defense team will have a heyday with the jury on identification. You see, the BOLO identified the perp as 5’5, 150 pounds.
Indeed, “Mr. James'” sister described her brother as over six feet tall and 300 pounds.
Major League – Just a Bit Outside
Police zeroed in on this individual, as incredibly he conveniently left his credit card AND phone — aka breadcrumbs — near the scene. “Mr. James” rented a vehicle in his name and then left it behind. Left his REGISTERED gun behind, too.
Frank James legally purchased his firearm in 2011 yet was on the terrorist watch list until 2019.
“Mr. James” was arrested without incident after being on the lamb for a day. He was spotted hanging out in broad daylight at McDonalds. He called in a tip on himself to Crime Stoppers that led to his capture. Does this story get any more bizarre?
What we are asked to believe: The Keystone Cops were handicapped on this one because — wouldn’t you know it — the MTA surveillance cameras weren’t working at the subway station involved. This is more Hanlon’s Razor for the pajama people to grin and bear. The intent here is to provide you with their New Underworld Order for the purpose of permeating distrust for the Old Order.
The 9/11 Tale of the Pentagon’s Disabled Security Cameras
Here is surveillance video of the rotund “Mr. James” suited and booted as he struggles with the turn styles at another subway entrance at 6:15 a.m., a full 2.5 hours before he opened up on passengers at the 36th Street station. “Frank” strikes us as dim witted.
Here the morbidly obese rather handicapped “Mr. James” waddles toward the subway station carrying a bag and suitcase.
“Mr. James” is a suspect given that he posted manifesto like social and racial agitation on social media. This includes such timeless classics as “We wuz kings”. He had a perfectly functioning You Tube channel rife with unhinged threats.
“O black Jesus, please kill all the whiteys”
Despite the sketchy details and repeated reports the day before that James was merely “a person of interest,” Mayor Adams was quick to declare, “We got him!”
“Federal prosecutors [charged] James, 62, w/terror-related offenses for firing 33 rounds on a Manhattan-bound N trai”n Tuesday … in a mass shooting.”
Although “Mr. James” spewed primarily angst against whitey; in actuality, the alleged victims of his attack against da man were mostly lower- and middle-class Asians, Hispanics, blacks and mixed-race folks, as seen here. Casualties at first were placed at 10, then 16, and now at least 29 people. Notice lady in maroon at 47 seconds scattering blood on floor.
The London Subway Bombings 7/7/2005 > ( 2+0+0+5 ) = 7 >777
The Final Curtain – “CCTV rich” to “CCTV FAIL!”
https://77inquests.blogspot.com/2010/10/final-curtain-cctv-rich-to-cctv-fail.html
From this we learn that “a temporary system” of 76 cameras was installed at King’s Cross, but that it malfunctioned for 20 minutes between the crucial period of approximately 8.30am – 8.50am on the 7 July 2005. This “malfunction” left just one of 76 cameras actually recording CCTV footage. Fortunately for the investigating officers, the one camera which remained in operation happened to be the one which was trained on the tunnel between the King’s Cross Thameslink station and King’s Cross mainline station. This one CCTV camera captured the image shown above.
Civil War Begins
https://www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/minute/Civil_War_Begins.htm
April 12, 1861
At 4:30 a.m. on April 12, 1861, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in South Carolina’s Charleston Harbor.
2022 New York City Subway attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_New_York_City_Subway_attack
On the morning of April 12, 2022, a mass shooting occurred on a northbound N train on the New York City Subway in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
On the 161 st anniversary of the start of the US Civil War …
MG
April 12, 2022 was 777 days since another BLM shooting :
Milwaukee brewery shooting
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milwaukee_brewery_shooting
On February 26, 2020, a mass shooting occurred at the Molson Coors Beverage Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, when at approximately 2:10 pm. [2] The perpetrator, 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, shot and killed five co-workers before committing suicide.[3][4][5]
[…]
Perpetrator
The shooter was identified as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill.[10] He worked as an electrician for more than 20 years, spending about 17 of those at the Milwaukee campus. In 2015, a noose was placed in Ferrill’s locker. However, the police have not confirmed a motive for the shooting.[11][12][13] He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene, according to police.[14]
Note :
There were 777 days between February 26, 2020 and April 12, 2022, not counting the start and end dates. This is known as a 777 day interval, as described here :
https://www.whataboutthewhen.com/date_arithmetic_methods.html
The date calculator cannot show INTerval type date calculations, because it always includes the start date as day 1. To illustrate INTerval type date calculations, the start date has to be advanced by 1 day. The date calculator never includes the end date unless the date duration calculator is used and the tick box is selected.
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?d1=27&m1=2&y1=2020&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=777&rec=
MG
CORRECTION :
In the previous comment the Note should have read :
Note :
There were 777 days between February 26, 2020 and April 12, 2022, counting both the start and end dates. This is known as an INClusive date calculation, as described here :
https://www.whataboutthewhen.com/date_arithmetic_methods.html
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?d1=26&m1=2&y1=2020&d2=12&m2=4&y2=2022&ti=on
Addendum :
BLM Anthony Ferrill’s shooting at the Milwaukee Coors brewery on February 26, 2020 was :
= 911 months, 911 weeks, 911 days
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?d1=12&m1=4&y1=1924&type=add&ay=&am=911&aw=911&ad=911&rec=
since the Immigration Act of 1924 passed it’s first legislative hurdle in the House on April 12, 1924
Immigration Act of 1924
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Act_of_1924
Legislative history
Passed the House on April 12, 1924 (323-71)
Note also that the BLM 2022 New York City Subway shooting on April 12, 2022 celebrated the 98 th anniversary of the Immigration Act of 1924 passing it’s first legislative hurdle in the House on April 12, 1924 …
MG
