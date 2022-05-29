Cost of Living Crisis: Germany Mulls Bailing Out Low-Income Citizens as Food Price Crunch ‘Likely’ to Worsen

By Peter Caddle | 29 May 2022

BREITBART — Germany’s federal authorities are considering a bailout for low-income citizens as the country’s cost of living crisis looks “likely” to worsen.

Hubertus Heil, Germany’s Labour Minister and a member of the left-wing Social Democratic Party, has announced that it is his intention to bail out low to medium income earners in Germany in the hopes of offsetting the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Thanks to a combination of the ongoing war in Ukraine and poor policy decisions in the past, the European Union member-state is currently suffering deeply from a steep rise in food and energy prices — a crisis which some experts now believe is set to get even worse.

According to a report by Der Spiegel, Minister Heil wants to see those earning a gross income of less than €4,000 (~$4,293/£3,999) — or a combined income of less than €8,000 (~$8,585/£6,799,) if they are a married couple — receive payments averaging €200 (~$214)/£169 per person per year. […]