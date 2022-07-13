Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Allowing Victims of Gun Violence to Sue Gun Manufacturers

‘I just signed a bill that will allow victims of gun violence to sue the makers of these deadly weapons & hold them accountable,’ the governor announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

By Maggie Moore | 12 July 2022

NBC NEWS — Californians affected by gun violence will soon be able to sue firearm manufacturers and sellers for the harm done by those weapons.

The change comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1594, co-authored by state Assemblymembers Phil Ting of San Francisco, Mike A. Gipson of Carson, and Chris Ward of San Diego.

“Gun manufacturers & distributors have been shielded from the mass destruction they cause for too long,” Newsom said in a Twitter post that included a video of him holding up the signed bill. “Today, CA changes that. I just signed a bill that will allow victims of gun violence to sue the makers of these deadly weapons & hold them accountable.”

Gun manufacturers & distributors have been shielded from the mass destruction they cause for too long. Today, CA changes that. I just signed a bill that will allow victims of gun violence to sue the makers of these deadly weapons & hold them accountable. pic.twitter.com/S0AlrrkhML — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 12, 2022

The bill — now a new law — “allows individuals, local governments and the California Attorney General” to take legal action against gun manufacturers and gun sellers, according to a release about the bill.

At the federal level, the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) “largely shields firearm manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits when people use their products illegally, such as by shooting someone,” NBC News reported in April 2021. […]