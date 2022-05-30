California Votes to End Mandatory Reporting on Students Who Threaten Schools

By Sarah Weaver | 27 May 2022

DAILY CALLER — The California State Senate voted Thursday to end a requirement that students who threaten violence against school officials be reported.

Before the California law was passed, existing law stated that whenever a school official is “attacked, assaulted, or physically threatened by any pupil,” staff was “required to promptly report the incident to specified law enforcement authorities.” The new bill repealed this requirement.

The law was endorsed by ACLU California Action. The organization called it a win for racial equality.

“Once students make contact with law enforcement, they are less likely to graduate high school and more likely to wind up in jail or prison. These harms fall disproportionately on students from marginalized groups: Black, Indigenous, and Latinx students,” the organization said in a statement.

The sponsor of the bill, California State Sen. Steven Bradford, told the Daily Caller, “Our existing system has led to alarming disparities in the type of students who are most likely to suffer these harms. Black students, Latinx students, students of color, and students with disabilities are disproportionately referred to law enforcement, cited, and arrested.” […]