Anti-Christmas satanic flea market attracts Londoners

12 December 2021

REUTERS — Pagans, satanists and lovers of the subversive turned up for London’s anti-Christmas satanic market. Unusual gifts were on offer for the festive season.

Organisers say they’re “just taking Christmas back.”

Jason Atomic said, “We have a lot of pagans, witches, anarchists, atheists, satanists of all description, who don’t feel necessarily included in the traditional Christmas celebrations, but except that we all want to get presents, we all want to have fun at the end of the year.”

The market began in 2015 as a spin-off of an exhibition. It now draws creatives and those put off by traditional celebrations. […]

