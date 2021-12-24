News Ticker

Anti-Christmas satanic flea market attracts Londoners

December 24, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Culture, International News 0

12 December 2021

REUTERS — Pagans, satanists and lovers of the subversive turned up for London’s anti-Christmas satanic market. Unusual gifts were on offer for the festive season.

Organisers say they’re “just taking Christmas back.”

Jason Atomic said, “We have a lot of pagans, witches, anarchists, atheists, satanists of all description, who don’t feel necessarily included in the traditional Christmas celebrations, but except that we all want to get presents, we all want to have fun at the end of the year.”

The market began in 2015 as a spin-off of an exhibition. It now draws creatives and those put off by traditional celebrations. […]

