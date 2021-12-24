Exorcizing COVID for Christmas

By Auguste Meyrat | 21 December 2021

CRISIS MAGAZINE — Nearly two years have passed since COVID-19 landed on American shores and changed the country permanently. After models predicted the deaths of millions of healthy Americans, the whole world shut down in the latter half of March 2020 in order to mitigate the spread of the virus and reduce the burden on hospitals.

Even though it became apparent by late summer that the models were wrong — the hospitals had more than enough room, masks did nothing, and only those with comorbidities and the elderly faced an actual risk of death from COVID-19 — the COVID restrictions and the regime enforcing them continued.

And so 2020, the first year of COVID, proved to be a miserable year. Many people couldn’t work, go to school, or even breathe without some stupid cloth or paper mask over their face. What they could do was watch the number of COVID deaths (how these deaths were counted was never clear, but that didn’t matter) continually mount.

In 2021, the second year of COVID, vaccines and vaccine mandates became the focus. Little if any of this has to do with health since the virus has already run its course and mutated into vaccine-resistant variants — and it became evident that the vaccine didn’t actually prevent transmission or reinfection.

Rather, it had everything to do with politics. Secular progressives proudly brandished their jabbed arms and aggressively denounced those who expressed any hint of skepticism about the vaccines. Somehow, this group of people was deemed more harmful and pernicious than the virus itself. COVID hysteria morphed into vaccine hysteria, and nothing made any sense. And as California’s new mask mandate demonstrates, so much public policy continues to be completely arbitrary. […]