Karen Croake Heisler, a 67-year-old former Notre Dame professor, says, ‘Damn the Unvaccinated.’ Dead 12 days after 3rd Pfizer mRNA injection.

22 September 2021

THE COVID BLOG — A 67-year-old former Notre Dame professor is dead, in what is fast-becoming a pattern of quick deaths after “booster” shots.

Mrs. Karen Croake Heisler received her first dose of Pfizer experimental mRNA on Jan. 13, according to her Twitter account. Her age allowed her to be one of the first to receive the injections in December and January. It’s unclear when she received the second injection. But Mrs. Heisler declared on April 9 that she and her husband suffered only sore arms after their second injections.

Mrs. Heisler was a passionate, hardcore supporter of anything related to masks and COVID-19 mandates. She also displayed consistent animosity towards those who refuse to receive mRNA and viral vector DNA injections. She called non-vaxxed people “selfish” and ordered them to stay home “until you come to your senses.”

Ms. Heisler loved masks so much that she even made her dog wear them. […]