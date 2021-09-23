Karen Croake Heisler, a 67-year-old former Notre Dame professor, says, ‘Damn the Unvaccinated.’ Dead 12 days after 3rd Pfizer mRNA injection.

22 September 2021
THE COVID BLOG — A 67-year-old former Notre Dame professor is dead, in what is fast-becoming a pattern of quick deaths after “booster” shots.
Mrs. Karen Croake Heisler received her first dose of Pfizer experimental mRNA on Jan. 13, according to her Twitter account. Her age allowed her to be one of the first to receive the injections in December and January. It’s unclear when she received the second injection. But Mrs. Heisler declared on April 9 that she and her husband suffered only sore arms after their second injections.
Mrs. Heisler was a passionate, hardcore supporter of anything related to masks and COVID-19 mandates. She also displayed consistent animosity towards those who refuse to receive mRNA and viral vector DNA injections. She called non-vaxxed people “selfish” and ordered them to stay home “until you come to your senses.”
Ms. Heisler loved masks so much that she even made her dog wear them. […]
Was going to say, Mrs C-H is living proof that you can take a horse to water..
But of course, she’s not.
Oh boy NOT buying it too many codes in this one ..her name Karen (what they call the c-19 town criers) CROAKe..HELLO means dead…Jan “13” 113 ((Heisler)) Truly I don’t know why fake info is pumped out on both sides of the c-19 hoax maybe I will figure it out sooner then later. P.S we all know these ((types)) accept shekels to play in false flag theater. Maybe they don’t want some to take the jab this way if they spray from above or put the graphene in the food or water they will be able to determine if that works..just spitballing here I have no clue …
67 year old ..add it up ..hoax code “13”
It’s a funny thing isn’t it – the very people you would expect to be just a little smarter, more inclined to research, such as this former professor, are more often than not the very ones with their minds in a straight jacket. Putting a mask on a dog, let alone people, says more than enough about this victim of her own mind warp.