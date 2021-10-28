Russ Winter Rejoins ‘The Event’ to Discuss McAuliffe and Jab Induced Heart Injury

Russ Winter on Wednesday rejoined the Brain Trust contingent of the legendary James Fetzer, Dave Scorpio, and Giuseppe Vafanculo. This was a second hour session that opened with a discussion of Democrat operative and corrupto Terry McAuliffe. The details of the Winter Watch post Blaming the Absurd on White People and Heterosexuals and the post Sudden Increase in Excess Deaths Among Young Americans, Europeans were covered.

There were stunning revelations from Susan Lindauer in hour 1 on the massive looting of Pentagon funds. To make more sense of this I would recommend listening to the background of this McAuliffe connection first and then going to hour 1 for the rest.

The show is here, my session starts at 1:01:00.