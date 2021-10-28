Arizona attorney general asks for restraining order to block federal vaccine mandate

By Nathaniel Weixel | 22 October 2021

THE HILL — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) filed an amended lawsuit against the Biden administration Friday, seeking a temporary restraining order and nationwide preliminary injunction to block the White House’s new vaccine requirements.

Brnovich was the first GOP official in the country to file a lawsuit against the mandates last month just after Biden announced them. His amended complaint adds new claims to address the rules in place for federal employees and contractors, as well as expected rules for private businesses. …

Brnovich accused the White House of abridging personal freedoms and of overreach. His lawsuit also alleges that the mandates violate individuals’ statutory right to refuse vaccines available under Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration, because he claims Pfizer’s approved version of the vaccine is not being distributed. …

Currently, all federal employees and contractors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22, unless they are granted a specific exception due to a medical condition, disability or because of a sincerely held religious belief.

There is no option for COVID-19 testing as an alternative. People who are granted exemptions will need regular testing, but details have yet to be released. […]

Mark Brnovich, in his official capacity as Attorney General of Arizona, the State of Arizona and John Doe v. Joseph R. Biden in his official capacity as President of the United States, et al