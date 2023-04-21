The Truth Revealed About the Deadly 1918 Spanish Flu: It Was Actually Bacterial Pneumonia

When the United States entered WWI in April 1917, the fledgling pharmaceutical industry had something they had never had before: a large supply of human test subjects. During the war years of 1918 to 1919, the US Army ballooned to 6 million men, of which 2 million were sent overseas. The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research took advantage of this new pool of human guinea pigs to conduct vaccine experiments.
In January 1918, vaccines were administered to soldiers at Ft. Riley, Kansas. Shortly afterwards, the vaccine was offered by the Division Surgeon to the camp at large. The vaccine used was made in the laboratory of The Rockefeller Institute. Between Jan. 21 and June 4 of 1918, Dr. Frederick L. Gates reported an experiment in which soldiers were given three doses of a bacterial meningitis vaccine. The vaccines were spitball dosages of a vaccine serum derived from horses.
The details are available in a report by Dr. Gates: ” Antimeningitis Vaccination and Observation on Agglutinins in the Blood of Chronic Meningococcus Carriers .”
Gates wrote that men in the experiment showed flu-like symptoms, including cough, vomiting and diarrhea, after receiving the vaccine. These symptoms are a disaster for men living in barracks, traveling on trains to the Atlantic Coast, sailing to Europe and living and fighting in trenches.
Then, shortly before breakfast on Monday, March 11, came the commencement of the first wave of the 1918 so-called influenza. By noon, camp surgeon Edward R. Schreiner had over 100 sick men on his hands, all apparently “suffering from the same malady.”
From Dr. Gates’ report:
Reactions … Several cases of looseness of the bowels or transient diarrhea were noted. This symptom had not been encountered before. Careful inquiry in individual cases often elicited the information that men who complained of the effects of vaccination were suffering from mild coryza, bronchitis, etc., at the time of injection.
Sometimes the reaction was initiated by a chill or chilly sensation, and a number of men complained of fever or feverish sensations during the following night.
Next in frequency came nausea (occasionally vomiting), dizziness, and general “aches and pains” in the joints and muscles, which in a few instances were especially localized in the neck or lumbar region, causing stiff neck or stiff back. A few injections were followed by diarrhea.
The reactions, therefore, occasionally simulated the onset of epidemic meningitis and several vaccinated men were sent as suspects to the Base Hospital for diagnosis.
According to Gates, they injected random dosages of an experimental bacterial meningitis vaccine into soldiers. Afterward, some of the soldiers had symptoms that were characterized as “simulated” meningitis, but Dr. Gates advances the fantastical claim that it wasn’t actual meningitis.
In 1918, “influenza” or flu was a catchall term for a disease of unknown origin. The misdirection term “Spanish Flu” has never been corrected. Whodathunk? It helped disguise the origin of the pandemic. If there were any real justice in this world, it would be called the “Rockefeller pandemic.”
By some strange coinkydink, even modern technology has not been able to pinpoint the killer influenza strain from this pandemic. The “Spanish flu” attacked healthy people in their prime. Bacterial pneumonia attacks people in their prime. Flu attacks the young, old and immuno-compromised.
In actuality bacterial pneumonia was the real killer — and thousands of autopsies confirm this fact.
Researchers looked at more than 9,000 autopsies, and “there were no negative (bacterial) lung culture results.”
According to a 2008 National Institute of Health paper, bacterial pneumonia was the killer in a minimum of 92.7% of the autopsies of those who died of so-called “Spanish flu” between 1918 and 1919.
So an experimental anti-meningoccic serum that was derived from horses was injected into soldiers who would be entering the cramped and unsanitary living conditions of war. What could possibly go wrong?
The Institute said it distributed the bacterial serum to England, France, Belgium, Italy and other countries during WWI. Ultimately, these Rockefeller Institute quacks killed 50 to 100 million people via bacterial lung infections from 1918 to 1919.
An article from 2008 on the US Centers for Disease Control’s website describes how sick WWI soldiers could pass along the bacteria to others by becoming “cloud adults.”
“Finally, for brief periods and to varying degrees, affected hosts became “ cloud adults” who increased the aerosolization of colonizing strains of bacteria , particularly pneumococci , hemolytic streptococci, H. influenzae, and S. aureus.
Dr. Carol Byerly describes how the “influenza” traveled like wildfire through the US military. (Substitute “bacteria” for Dr. Byerly’s “influenza” or “virus.”):
Fourteen of the largest training camps had reported influenza outbreaks in March, April, or May, and recovered infected troops carried the virus with them aboard ships to France. As soldiers in the trenches became sick, the military evacuated them from the front lines and replaced them with healthy men. This process continuously brought the virus into contact with new hosts—young, healthy soldiers in which it could adapt, reproduce, and become extremely virulent without danger of burning out.
Also contributing to the high mortality of this pneumonia outbreak was the overuse of aspirin.
Read “Aspirin Contributed to Mortalities in 1918-1919 Outbreak, and More”
This pattern of disinformation is a constant reminder why not to trust fly shots, blood transfusions etc.
According to the CDC/WHO, 35 million have died and another 38 million are walking incubators spreading HIV/AIDS globally, and they refuse to call this a pandemic by pressure from the LGBTIQPWXYZ lobby.
Why is that? Why the coverup?
“truthtraveler” – Duh, seriously ?! Go and investigate HIV and see how deep the rabbithole actually goes, dude. It’s the same scam like the 1918 Spanish Flu. So, no 38 million “incubators are spreading HIV/AIDS”. Referring to CDC/WHO really takes the cake; they are part of the liars who support control and fear – but certainly not truth.
So go and wake up for real, “truthtraveler”.
@XPan- Yes, the idea that a harmless retrovirus (HIV) causes AIDS is yet more scientific and medical fraud!
They have been doing lots of virus psyops IMO, but HIV was one of the worst. They killed off millions of healthy people with AZT (mass murder under the guise of “medical treatment” and they made BILLIONS!!).
Here’s more on that:
Dr Robert Willner Injects “HIV” into himself on TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQCKb1JV-4A
He knew HIV was a harmless retrovirus, so to prove the point, he injected himself with an HIV contaminated needle (from a HIV+ hemophiliac). “When asked why he would put his life on the line to make a point, Dr. Willner replied: ‘I do this to put a stop to the greatest murderous fraud in medical history. By injecting myself with HIV positive blood, I am proving the point as Dr. Walter Reed did to prove the truth about yellow fever. In this way it is my hope to expose the truth about HIV in the interest of all mankind.’ He tested negative multiple times. He died of a Heart attack 4 months later 15th April 1995” (IMO TPTB probably gave him that heart attack b/c the last thing they wanted was for him to continue living and being healthy, which would have exposed their whole “HIV causes AIDS” scam as being nothing but a murderous billion dollar fraud).
http://www.virusmyth.com/aids/hiv/rwcall.htm
http://www.whale.to/c/willner_deadly_deception.html
His book: https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Deception-Proof-Absolutely-Cause/dp/0964231611
More links here:
http://www.whale.to/aids.html
ttp://www.whale.to/b/hiv.html
http://www.whale.to/w/quotes.html
AIDS
AIDS: Multiple Sex Partners; Multiple STDs; Multiple Antibiotics; Multiple Drugs: Poppers, Cocaine, Heroin, Crac; Multiple infections; Deficient Diet leads to compromised immunity = AIDS
This is COMMONSENSE, but you can’t patent it or put it in a pill.
Google:
MY HIV/AIDS INVESTIGATION, AND PARALLELS TO THE COVID HOAX
by Jon Rappoport
March 8, 2021
I don’t buy what you are saying. Of course the “terrain” of the typical fast lane homosexual was very unhealthy and was part of the story. The test was a fraud, the disease was also, but if you had such a positive lifestyle, the test was called positive for HIV and you were put on the deadly HIV med, AZT, that led to AIDS and death. Yes, just like the Covid fraud in a way.
The Special Virus Cancer Program started in around 1963 had Fauci’s tem develop a proteinaceous toxin series HIV, MERS, SARS and now the COVID series, all of which are not viruses, but the Fauci team sold the government on the viral theory as if they were. Fauci faught in court to grab the HIV patent so he can make a lot of money and he still has never discovered or invented a virus. Clever, huh?
SO, the vaccinated, if they use that “supposed real” technique and not the off-the-wall transhumanist cocktail they call a vax, will go positive for HIV because it’s the basis protein they can measure as the outcome of the vaccination. The COVID vax in this case gives HIV protein readings. But the test is fraud anyway, spiking positive for any old thing including human chromosome #8 because without data it can’t be set to any known viral sequence. So the CDC allowed the tests and free reign on the vaccinations without proof of what they were testing for and now want to hide the fraud.
Fair enough everyone?
1963? 1983 perhaps? Fauci would have been around 23 years old in 1963.
Fauci soon took over the Special Virus Cancer Program in Fort Detrick and had Gallo and Judy Mikovitz on the scientific crew. Around 1969 or something. By 1971 they had the synthetic HIV in Rockefeller’s blood banks. Mikovitz you’ve got to know is a published scientist with a big story.
Duncan…
Don’t forget that the Polio Vaccine(s) contained SV40 Retro-Viruses, which have helped to cause the “Cancer Epidemic” the world finds itself in today. They knew these Vaccines were contaminated, but didn’t care, for sicker patients and dead patients is the end goal of these psychopaths anyways.
When vaccines are attenuated on the various cell lines (cultures), these various Retro-Viruses are a certainty to contaminate and are impossible to be removed from the end product (vaccine), thus noone of us should take any of these vaccines and hence why THEY have come up with a 3rd Generation of Vaccine(s) i.e. Experimental Gene Therapy mRNA/DNA Shot (They’re not vaccines either….prevention of Infection & Transmission are required to meet the Medical Definition of what a Vaccine is and noone of these Gene Therapy Shots can accomplish this…..more LIES to the people and a lack of disclosure is all…lol!)
Most people don’t know that 95% of folks were asymptomatic when they caught Polio, which means they didn’t even know when they were sick and were not contagious to society. It was only the less than 1/10th of the 1% that actually died due to the paralysis they supposedly acquired from the Polio Virus, which they all had to of had some sort pre-existing-comorbidities that made them susceptible to this benign disease, when it didn’t effect the majority of the people the way it did them. What’s also interesting is, that Arsenic Poisoning & DDT Poisoning are clinically indistinguishable from poliomyelitis (paralysis) and the use by industry of these chemicals and the exposure to the people correlates also with poliomyelitis outbreaks…..that and the introduction of the Polio Vaccines upon the population caused 50%-80+% increases in Poliomyelitis cases per Dr. Bernard Greenberg’s 1962 Congressional Testimony on Polio.
These statistics/percentages should sounds very familiar to us all today, when you consider what we know about the Influenza A & B Vira's, Rhino Vira's, Coxsackie Vira's and of course the various Corona Vira's out there today, eh? i.e. There's a pre-existing-comorbidity variable that makes all of these Vira's dangerous to some and not others.
When tribal Indians were located in deep jungles and they were tested for Polio and found to contain all 3 known strains of Polio at the time, the Indians for some strange reason did NOT have Deaths or Paralysis associated with the Polio Virus's, which puzzled the scientists at the time, but today we now know that there were other Environmental Factors that made the Polio Virus deadly to some and not others.
Peace Brother & keep spreading the Truth & I’ll keep doing likewise.
The rabbit hole is far jaw-droopingly deeper, Russ. Read The INVISIBLE RAINBOW A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg.
Yes that is the real story. Radio is what happened in 1918. This Rockefeller nonsense is another cover-up.
I haven’t read “The Invisible Rainbow”, though I’m somewhat familiar with the story it presents. Rather than suggesting an either/or, to me either/or/both/and/plus seems easier to sustain.
Rockefellar had an interest in eugenics, which for the elite meant preservation and advancement of the elite while weaking, taking advantage of, and experimenting on ways of “controling the poplulation”. So rather than a coverup, this strikes me as uncovering.
And if the eugenecists were interested in reducing the population through forced sterilization, why wouldn’t they also be intersted in creating epidemics through their own pharmaceuticals, pesticides, vaccines, etc. And what would keep them from utilizing RF radiation on top of all that, if they believe it suited thier purposes?
Look at the several ingredients over the years that’s in our food, vaccines, water, and air…We still have roundup weed killer in foods and vaccines. Heavy metals such as aluminum and smart dust nanotechnology being sprayed in our air daily. Every water supply has extremely disturbing levels of every drug imaginable and of course Sodium Flouide (poison used by the NAZIs) too dumb us down. It’s supposed to be Natural Calcium Flouide to stregthen teeth. Look inside your microwave in your kitchen it’s 2.4Ghz same frequency we use for WiFi. just not a high in wattage. Wait until 5G is everywhere it will make 1918 look like a day at the beach. 60Ghz to 300Ghz which vibrates the oxygen molecules hence a person will experience 0 (Zero) oxygen saturation seen in the first city that implemented it. Wuhan China. What did they blame an invisible virus that they still cannot isolate for Koch postulate
USHMN, Holocaust museum has debunked the claim of “Nazi using fluoride” in water. Matter of fact, it was the Soviets who ran the Gulags who were the ones who gave fluoridated water.
Now you know.
What is USHMN and how do you know thier report is valid?
USHMN Unites States Holocaust Museum.
USHMN are still telling the lie that 6 Million Jews were killed by the Nazi’s, when there weren’t even that many Jews in Europe at the time and that was a figure drummed up even before the war began and was printed in the papers prior to the onset of the war. One heck of a prediction and the actual number is somewhere around 980K-1.2 million, so you know, which is still a horrible Eugenics side-effect. The Kazar Jews got their homeland in the end, thanks to Hitler enacting the Haavara Agreement when he was made chancellor & the Zionists enacting the Balfour Declaration in Britain, this is why the World Wars were started in the 1st place…one hell of a chess game if you ask me & it worked..lol! You can’t trust the USHMN as a reliable source, so you know.
Peace
Can you tell us where you get your information? Links?
I should have stated German Controlled Europe didn’t contain 6 Million Jews, e.g.
Albania (1930) 204
Belgium (1934) 60,000
Bulgaria (1934) 48,398
Czechoslovakia (1930) 356,830
Denmark (1930) 5,690
Finland (1937) 1,755
France (1936) 240,000
Germany (1939) 250,448
Greece (1928) 72,791
Hungary (1930) 444,567
Italy (1931) 47,825
Luxemburg (1935) 3,144
Netherlands (1935) 111,917
Norway (1930) 1,359
Poland (1931) 3,113,900
Rumania (1930) 756,930
Yugoslavia (1931) 68,405
Former German-occupied Europe 5,584,163
Table 18: Jewish Emigration before and during World War Two
Czechoslovakia 52,300
Germany and Austria 442,000
Hungary 5,500
Poland 500,000
Rumania 121,600
Total 1,121,000
Walter N. Sanning, “The Dissolution of the Eastern European Jewry” pgs. 178-213
https://holocausthandbooks.com/dl/29-tdoeej.pdf
I’ll have more for you later on.
Peace Brother/Sister
These various replicable studies/scientific research will put an end to the supposed theory of “Mass Executions via Cyanide Gas” performed by the Nazi’s. Clearly, the evidence doesn’t exist to support such a hypothesis.
Auschwitz the Missing Cyanide
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4jjjzf
Pseudo-science was used to convince the public that this sort of atrocity occurred….the same sort of science shenanigan’s used to justify the safety of Tobacco science, DDT science, Asbestos science, Agent Orange science, Lead Gas/Petroleum science, 9/11 science, Vaccines & Autism science, GMO science, Glyphosate/Round-up science, Ivermectin/Hydroxychloroquine science, etc. etc .etc. I can go on & on & on….trust me. THEY’VE been caught LYING & conducting Fraudulent Science for DECADES….it’s the same story over & over & yet, we’re supposed to trust those in Authority…lol! If you “Cry Wolf” you lose ALL credibility with me…sorry 🙂
Replication of experiments is how Scientific Theory’s & Laws are discerned as correct, while naturally following the principles of the Scientific Method. When scientists obfuscate data-sets, change parameters of studies, throw data sets in trash cans to make their hypothesis hold water, well that’s called Scientific Fraud…this is something the FDA/CDC do all the time especially when dealing with neurotoxic vaccines & experimental gene therapy shots. Likewise the FCC, EPA, USDA, WHO, EMA, etc. have been found guilty of doing the same to protect the interests of Corporations to the detriment of the Health of Humanity & the Environment.
Dr. Richard Feynman PHD Physicist
“If it disagrees with experiment, then it’s WRONG and that simple statement is the key to Science. It doesn’t make a difference how beautiful your guess is, it doesn’t matter how smart you are or who made the guess or what his name is…if it disagrees with experiment then it WRONG, that’s all there is to it.”….
Peace
The unvaccinated avoided this population control experiment
They also pulled off another virus psyop/fraud with Polio:
Dr. Suzanne Humprhies has spoken out about the scientific and medical fraud involved with the so-called polio virus–she basically says that people were sick because of the wide spread use of DDT at the time (apparently, back then, people were so into DDT that it was on their wallpaper and paper lining their drawers):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Twch-T-n8Ns&list=PLt5sX28b6zyPI_82sJRdhwPI37wemDxnA&index=2&t=2075s
More here: https://kellybroganmd.com/can-learn-ddt/
Unfortunately, Jim West tells a different and far more compelling story. He suggests that Polio virus has been used as a pawn to allow the vaccine program to take credit for the damage done by the chemical industry. He states: “A clear, direct, one-to-one relationship between pesticides and polio over a period of 30 years, with pesticides preceding polio incidence in the context of the CNS-related physiology just described, leaves little room for complicated virus arguments, even as a cofactor, unless there exists a rigorous proof for virus causation.”
Poliomyelitis predated DDT. It’s still endemic in most of the populated World in soil and run-off water even though DDT is largely no longer in use.
The first major outbreaks of Poliomyelitis (definition: flaccid paralysis associated with spinal gray matter inflamation) occured at the inception of the discovery and use of lead arsenate in Boston, Massachusetts in the late 1800’s to fight the gypsy moth war. Polio outbreaks followed the spread of lead arsenate as a pesticide and continued to increase gradually in the U.S. and the world. But in the U.S., with the switch to DDT and BHC as pesticides around 1940, the gradual increase in polio took a sharp turn upward and increased with DDT/BHC use until peaking around 1954. It decreased PRIOR to the introduction of polio vaccine, and continued to decrease in the U.S. as DDT and BHC gradually lost favor and were exported to the world where major causualties continued. Many details left out.
http://cryfortheearth.mystrikingly.com/blog/pandemics-and-the-misuse-of-power-a-timeline-1853-2020
Section on Polio begins in 1887 and onward.
There is also a section on polio in India, 2006.
Excellent link!! Thanks so much for posting!
environmental pollution is covered by virological fraudulent socalled science. Science is totally corrupt
Barnabas Googol….Correct…Poliomyelitis predated DDT, but not Arsenic and poisoning by both are clinically indistinguishable from a case of poliomyelitis. Prior to invented term of Polio or Poliomyelitis, if a doctor examined a patient with those symptoms he/she would have simply concluded the person had been poisoned. (Poisoning is after-all a sever case of Anaphylaxis and is a listed side-effect of ALL Vaccines/Gene Therapy’s today)
In nature today, we can see an instance where poliomyelitis can be replicated by the means of introducing neurotoxins into an animal. Consider what happens when a cottonmouth snake bites a rat and allows it to run off…1st the legs go numb, then the arms, then the poison moves into the brain and shuts down the lungs suffocating the animal to death. Now if the mouse had access to an Iron-Lung or Life-Support Machine (what we call an Iron Lung today), then the mouse could be sustained, while his body eliminates the poisons/neurotoxins from its body. Vaccines coincidentally also contain various neurotoxins, hence why increases in Poliomyelitis cases have been recorded/ observed when people received other vaccines;
(Poliomyelitis is after-all a sever case of Anaphylaxis as well…. Dr. Charles Robert Richet – 1913 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Anaphylaxis taught us this with his own scientific experiments and likewise other scientists confirmed/replicated his findings/conclusions.)
Why injections increase the risk of polio is unclear. Nevertheless, these studies and others indicate that “injections must be avoided in countries with endemic of poliomyelitis, Health Authorities believe that all “unnecessary” injections should be avoided as well. The New England Journal of Medicine 1995
Children who received DTP (diphtheria, tetanus & pertussis) injections were significantly more likely than Controls to suffer paralytic poliomyelitis within the next 30 days. According to the authors, “this study confirms that injections are an important cause of provocative poliomyelitis” Journal of Infectious Disease 1992
Researchers have known since the early 1900’s that paralytic poliomyelitis often started at the site of an injection. When diphtheria and pertussis vaccines were introduced in the 1940’s, cases of paralytic poliomyelitis skyrocketed. Lancet 1949
More on the scientific/medical fraud around viruses is found in Janine Roberts’ book “Fear of the Invisible”:
http://www.whale.to/a/roberts_b.html
https://www.amazon.com/Fear-Invisible-Janine-Roberts/dp/0955917727
Dr Roberto Giraldo reported of this book that ‘It is very comforting to read in Fear of the Invisible: ‘We have all been taught to greatly fear viruses – yet scientists are now discovering that they are fundamental parts of live, made by the million by all healthy cells. I hope this book will help by combating this fear, this damning of the invisible because we do not understand it. Without this fear, hopefully the focus in medical research will shift to looking more at the environmental toxins that really do put us, and our world, gravely at risk.”
Roberts looks at the frauds behind HIV/AIDS and Polio, as well as the scientific/medical fraud in virology: “I then went to the key experiments in virology – the ones cited most widely – the ones on which our vaccines are ultimately based, and could find none in which pure samples of viruses were produced and proved to cause particular human diseases. They cannot purify viruses for use in vaccines, and it seems without such pure cultures they cannot properly research the links between viruses and diseases. Frequently the effects of toxins are misdiagnosed as the effects of viruses.”
THE VIRAL (INFECTIOUS DISEASE AND EPIDEMIC) FEAR RACKET
http://www.whale.to/a/infectious_scares.html
“In Virus Mania, Claus Köhnlein shows that these alleged contagious viruses are, in fact, particles produced by the cells themselves as a consequence of certain stress factors” (e.g. exposure to toxins)
It is only in historic memory that army ‘musters’ and training encampments stopped being expected sinks of pestilence. Jenner, Pasteur and a number of other ‘vaxxers’ put an end to the greatest wartime killers – communicable diseases. Now, for some reason, we want to re-think all that? Welcome to COVID 19!
yes, Pasteur’s “germ theory” is a fraud and his demonstrations were fraudulent and fabricated. He plagiarized the scientific work of Antoine Bechamp and his “Terrain Theory”.
This is an example of what I like to call the “mothership fallacy”, which is when a conspiracy nutjob attempts to discredit an entire scientific theory by attempting to discredit the person that originally created it.
The problem, is that science doesn’t work like that, and in order to discredit Pasteur’s germ theory, you have the thousands of scientists that came after him, who independently verified his claims.
Absolutely NOBODY has ever independently verified Pasteur’s fraudulent claims!!!!!
Please educate yourself on this simple basic junior kindergarten level stuff because you are looking like a pre-toddler!
They have NEVER proven viruses to cause any disease. In fact, they 100% FAILED when tried to show Influenza was infectious.
In the 1918 Flu pandemic they literally proved that you cannot transmit this so-called virus. They ran various experiments with 100 people at the Boston Health Department. For example, they had sick people exhale into the mouth of healthy people and also used saliva and other secretions from sick people and exposed healthy people to them without a single one of them getting infected! In the end of this experiment only one person had a runny nose (but was not sick), but it turned out that it was the actual snot of a sick person injected into his nose that was running out. Not a single one ever got sick! There is no contagion human to human spread which has ever been proven in any experiment.
They did a study in 1918/19 on influenza and it produced ZERO contagion. You have to pay to get it, but the gist of it you can see on that page (that the experiment failed). BTW I have the actual study released by the US Treasury which it is all based on. It was 3 studies in 3 different cities over a 7 month period. Very detailed.
From the study: “All those inoculations were WITHOUT result as regards the production of influenza.”
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM191912111812401
The study is well documented and the theory of contagious infection for flu like viruses is clearly and obviously absolutely 100% unsustainable.
You should read the whole thing because it’s really insightful, but here is some pertinent part:
“The experiment began with 100 volunteers from the Navy who had no history of influenza… [The] first volunteers received first one strain and then several strains of Pfeiffer’s bacillus by spray and swab into their noses and throats and then into their eyes. When that procedure failed to produce disease, others were inoculated with mixtures of other organisms isolated from the throats and noses of influenza patients. Next, some volunteers received injections of blood from influenza patients. Finally, 13 of the volunteers were taken into an influenza ward and exposed to 10 influenza patients each. Each volunteer was to shake hands with each patient, to talk with him at close range, and to permit him to cough directly into his face. None of the volunteers in these experiments developed influenza.”
The research conducted at Angel Island and that continued in early 1919 in Boston broadened this research by inoculating with the Mathers streptococcus and by including a search for filter-passing agents, but it produced similar negative results.70–72 What was acknowledged to be one of the most contagious of communicable diseases could not be transferred under any experimental conditions.
The State of Science, Microbiology, and Vaccines Circa 1918
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2862332/
Why the word flu?
In masonic pythagorean numerology (only uses single digits to 9, a=1, b=2,…i=9, j=1, k=2…), F=6, L=3, U=3 = FLU = 633 and theres your masonic 6 and 33.. You know exactly who’s behind it, they always leave their pissmark.
Au contraire, sir, nobody ever proved a virus existed since the father of virology got his Nobel Prize for Cronyism. Even the people working in the field call it signature or spike protein and don’t say “virus”. Get with the new medical paradigm of do no harm.
MR ANDREW J MACKINTOSH- Scientific theory must be proven by the theorizing scientist that came up with it or others that continue their research, then peer reviewed by still more scientists to confirm the theory. So it matters not if what you call “conspiracy nutjobs” enact a “mothership fallacy” to discredit such theories- they are in fact still theories because they have yet to be proven. I’d love to hear you hazard a guess as to why Pasteur’s theory has yet to be proven in the past century if it’s so bulletproof. Ditto for the theory of relativity. And as displayed by happenings like the dubious theranos debacle, science does work “like that”- if people knew Pasteur and Einstein were plagiarist frauds that stole their theories, perhaps science and medicine wouldn’t be in such a kakistocratic situation where these disciplines are ruled by the worst and least qualified yes men.
There is no such thing as a good vaccine. It was the highly acclaimed Dr. Compton in 1884 who admitted that we do not promote health with vaccines, we promote disease. Follow the money and you will find the deservers.
Always the same cult: the Synagogue of Satan/Jesuits/Freemasons/Satanists. It is not a coincidence (do a search if you’re not too lazy) that the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson “vaccines” are, without exception, designed by false “Jews.” And it is not a coincidence that false “Jews” at Google, Facebook and Youtube block all truth about the origin of all wars, plague, genocides and assassinations, being the work of the Synagogue of Satan (children of the devil).
I read that it was called the Jew flu. One report said it was given that name because of the Jews that were in the area where it originated. No further explanation was given. However, once it was known the Rockefeller Institute caused this massive illness then it really was a Jew flu since they are Jewish!
One of the most respected scientists who questioned the HIV-AIDS hypothesis even until his death is Dr. Kary Mullis, a biochemist PhD. who won a Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1993 for inventing the PCR (polymerase chain reaction), the basis for the HIV viral load tests. Mullis died last year and until his end, he stood firm on his disagreement on using his invention to diagnose people of having infected with a “disease-causing-virus” such as HIV, COVID19, etc. As a scientist who worked on the subject matter himself, Mullis has been haunted by endless questions that have never been answered (or can’t be answered) by the very same establishment that perpetuates this dogma. And lastly, much like the coronavirus fraud, this “deadly virus” delusion has been generated by billion-dollar funding coming from same mafia themselves, the biggest pharmaceutical companies that are offering the so-called cure.
quick correction – Mullis died in Aug 2019 – age 74 – said to be of “pneumonia” – he was long a scathing and vocal critic of Fauci (et al)
“Spain was neutral during WW1 and did NOT censor its press, unlike the combatting countries. As a result, Spain was the first to report the 1918 Flu epidemic and the world “scapegoated” Spain as the source. Thus, the “Spanish Flu” is born.”
https://salmartingano.com/2020/05/the-1918-spanish-flu-only-the-vaccinated-died
Good read just like Russ amazing article, when do people wake up and notice Rockefeller dont do this to heal people, health is not first, profit is first and they are creating lifelong patients with their medicine.
The 1910 Flexner report enabled this whole mega fraud with vaccine narrative, they closed hald the medical schools in the US until 1935 which did not join Rockefellers narrative. And added to that Rockefeller sure influenced schools and universities to condition all future generations of medical workers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flexner_Report
“The Flexner Report of 1910 and Its Impact on Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Psychiatry in North America in the 20th Century”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543812/
Here the full old Flexner report (ebook) in various formats to download
https://archive.org/details/medicaleducatio00flexgoog
In the end for me its like Rockefellers are the right hand of Rothchild in the US, and more important they rewrite the whole science, not only medical, they got their hands on nearly everything.
THE “SPANISH FLU” WAS NOT SPANISH, IT WAS AN EXPERIMENT ANTI-MENINGOCOCCAL SERUM, CREATED IN FORT RILY, KANSAS BY THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION
THE 1918 ROCKEFELLER-US ARMY WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC
LARRY ROMANOFF • DECEMBER 18, 2020
Army Hospital No. 4. Fort Porter, N.Y. during the 1918-19 ‘Spanish’ Influenza pandemic.
One new historical development that has been evolving over a few years and now brought into focus because of COVID-19, is the so-called “Spanish Flu” of 1918. Recurring reports and documentation are emerging to tell us that this ‘Greatest Pandemic in History’ was not “Spanish”{1} {2} not “the flu” and,[3] not a natural occurrence but the result of human tinkering with vaccines. There surely is much more to emerge, but the accumulating evidence to date is too compelling to dismiss.
In simple terms, the emerging evidence supports postulations that the 1918 pandemic was caused by a misguided – and very experimental – Rockefeller Institute meningitis vaccination program which was initiated at Fort Riley by the US military, and spread to the world from there. This essay will attempt to briefly document the evidence that is available so far. There will of course be many objections to the content of this essay, not only from the ideologues and trolls, but from those in high places with vital body organs requiring protection.
First, there was never any justification for associating the 1918 pandemic with Spain. The pathogen did not originate in Spain, nor was Spain the hardest hit. The most commonly-accepted “official story” as related by our MSM is that all countries but Spain had initiated severe censorship (due to the war) and thus the facts of the pandemic freely circulated only in the Spanish media, and so it was “natural” to refer to this as the Spanish Flu. From this reasoning, since we all know the US has at least 125% freedom of speech and minus the same degree of censorship, we should rename COVID-19 “The American curse”. (This may yet happen, for other more valid reasons).
In any case, the documented evidence is increasingly voluminous – and increasingly solid – that this outbreak originated at Fort Riley, Kansas, in the US. Conspiracy theorists and historical revisionists cannot change this now.
The 1918 pandemic was quite possibly the worst the world had seen, certainly for centuries. It infected about 500 million people and killed at least 50 million worldwide. The current “official narrative” (again) is that it was caused by “an H1N1 virus that originated in birds” (which is not a ‘flu’ in any case), and its only tenuous connection with the US was that it was “first identified in the US in military personnel” in the spring of 1918. These claims appear to be false. In a 2008 report, the US NIH admitted that most of the deaths were not from ‘the flu’ nor from any bird virus but from a bacterial pneumonia.[1]
The details of the studies corroborate this extensively, in which even Dr. Anthony Fauci says,
“We agree completely that bacterial pneumonia played a major role in the mortality of the 1918 pandemic.”[2]
[3][4][5]
. In fact, it is now stated that the reason modern medical technology was never able to identify the “killer influenza strain” from this pandemic was because influenza was not the killer. It might be obvious to us today because we know that influenza attacks the young, old and immune-compromised, while the “Spanish Flu” attacked healthy people in their prime – which is what a bacterial pneumonia does.
Again, the official narrative tells us that, due to troop movements because of the war, the pathogen was spread worldwide. But the current emerging thesis is that troop movements might have been irrelevant because Rockefeller, in their combined haste and hubris,
“sent their experimental anti-meningococcal serum to England, France, Belgium, Italy and many other countries, helping spread the epidemic worldwide.” It certainly appears to be the prime suspect, and we can understand the reluctance of today’s WHO and CDC to reveal this to the popular press.
As Dr. Kevin Barry wrote:
It would be much more difficult to maintain the marketing mantra of “vaccines save lives” if a vaccine experiment originating in the United States . . . caused the deaths of 50-100 million people. (and) “The American Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research and its experimental bacterial meningococcal vaccine may have killed 50-100 million people in 1918-19” is a far less effective sales slogan.[6]
THE SMOKING GUN
According to the 2008 National Institute of Health paper, bacterial pneumonia was the killer in a minimum of 92.7% of the 1918-19 autopsies reviewed. It is likely higher than 92.7%. The researchers looked at more than 9000 autopsies, and “there were no negative (bacterial) lung culture results.”
“… In the 68 higher-quality autopsy series, in which the possibility of unreported negative cultures could be excluded, 92.7% of autopsy lung cultures were positive for ≥1 bacterium. … in one study of approximately 9000 subjects who were followed from clinical presentation with influenza to resolution or autopsy, researchers obtained, with sterile technique, cultures of either pneumococci or streptococci from 164 of 167 lung tissue samples.
“There were 89 pure cultures of pneumococci; 19 cultures from which only streptococci were recovered; 34 that yielded mixtures of pneumococci and/or streptococci; 22 that yielded a mixture of pneumococci, streptococci, and other organisms (prominently pneumococci and non-hemolytic streptococci); and 3 that yielded non-hemolytic streptococci alone. There were no negative lung culture results.”[2]
Pneumococci or streptococci were found in “164 of (the) 167 lung tissue samples” autopsied. That is 98.2%. Bacteria was the killer[6]
“The 1918 and 1919 volumes of the Journal of the American Medicine Association include many articles on the cause, prevention, and treatment of influenza. Again and again, investigators wonder at the spotty presence of B. influenzae in the ill, note its presence in healthy individuals, and observe it in other infections such as measles, scarlet fever, diphtheria, and varicella (chickenpox). In one article, the authors write, “There seems to be no justification for the belief that the epidemic was due to the influenza bacillus, which is probably a secondary invader and bears about the same relation to the influenza cases as to respiratory infections of a different sort” (Lord 1919).[7]
This appears to be where the story begins:
Following an outbreak of epidemic meningitis at Camp Funston, Kansas, in October and November, 1917, a series of anti-meningitis vaccinations was undertaken on volunteer subjects from the camp.[8]
{ Camp Funston was a U.S. Army training camp located on Fort Riley, southwest of Manhattan, Kansas. The camp was named for Brigadier General Frederick Funston (1865–1917). It was one of sixteen such camps established at the outbreak of World War I.}
At that time, vaccinations (and perhaps much of medical science generally) were in their infancy, with very much unknown. In particular, Dr. Gates himself (see Note 8) notes that prior to this time, “meningococcus vaccines have not been extensively employed for prophylactic immunization, and only a few references are to be found in the literature that relate vaccination experiences.” He further relates that the few referenced cases experienced “very severe” reactions to the vaccines – which were entirely experimental.
In this case, the Rockefeller Institute, which seems to be where the experiments in opening this special compartment of Pandora’s Box originated, contrived an experimental vaccine and were understandably anxious to “see what happens”. It was apparently a rather crude anti-bacterial vaccine that was made in horses. I haven’t the medical competence to comment on the equine portion but others more knowledgeable have suggested this might not have been the best method. One enormous advantage of the war to Rockefeller was that the US Army ballooned from little more than 250,000 to 6,000,000 men, with the “Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research” now having an enormous pool of human guinea pigs to conduct vaccine experiments.
In a 26-page paper published in July of 1918 by Dr. Fredrick L. Gates, M. D., First Lieutenant, Medical Corps, U. S. Army, writing from the Base Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas, and The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, New York, Dr. Gates outlines the procedure.[8]
For the determination of dosage and the study of reactions and antibody formation six groups of about 50 men each were chosen from the various companies in the regiment. Successive groups received increasing doses of vaccine in a series of three injections at 4 to 10 day intervals. The determination of the dosage of vaccine for subsequent groups followed from the reports of the reactions produced by the given doses. It was considered important to increase the doses gradually in order to locate closely the zone of mild reactions and to avoid unexpectedly severe results.
The occurrence of an occasional reaction of greater severity even with the smaller doses, and increasing local tenderness after the injection of the larger doses of vaccine led to the choice of relatively lower doses for the general series throughout the camp rather than the attempt to push the dosage up to the limit of endurance. Later experience fully justified this decision. The preliminary series of vaccinations, therefore, served to establish the method of injection, the proper dosage for extended vaccination, the reactions which might be expected to follow the chosen doses, and the production of immune bodies in the serum of vaccinated men. On the basis of these findings the vaccine was offered to the camp at large.
“Heretofore meningococcus vaccines have not been extensively employed for prophylactic immunization, and only a few references are to be found in the literature that relate vaccination experiences.”
Those few references listed apparently experienced severe reactions, all of which indicates this was truly an experiment intruding on ground not before traveled.
The results were not long in coming.
“… Fourteen of the largest training camps had reported influenza outbreaks in March, April, or May, and some of the infected troops carried the virus with them aboard ships to France … As soldiers in the trenches became sick, the military evacuated them from the front lines and replaced them with healthy men. This process continuously brought the virus into contact with new hosts – young, healthy soldiers in which it could adapt, reproduce, and become extremely virulent without danger of burning out.
… Before any travel ban could be imposed, a contingent of replacement troops departed Camp Devens (outside of Boston) for Camp Upton, Long Island, the Army’s debarkation point for France, and took influenza with them. Medical officers at Upton said it arrived “abruptly” on September 13, 1918, with 38 hospital admissions, followed by 86 the next day, and 193 the next. Hospital admissions peaked on October 4 with 483, and within 40 days, Camp Upton sent 6,131 men to the hospital for influenza. Some developed pneumonia so quickly that physicians diagnosed it simply by observing the patient rather than listening to the lungs…”[9]
I would say here that all indications are that this event was accidental. There may well have been hubris and ‘god-like’ imaginings at the Rockefeller Institute, but I am not in a position to make such accusations. From everything I have seen in researching this subject and, while I cannot speak for Rockefeller, the US military appears to have approached this with sincerity, good intentions, and high hopes of staving off meningitis infections in their troops.
I have referenced above the paper by Dr. Gates that was written in 1918, and have studied it repeatedly. From those readings, I recognise no hint of deception or cover-up, no recklessness, no disdain for the lives of the soldiers, and no attempt (as we see with vaccines today) to minimise or discard the dangers of adverse reactions. The entire tone of his paper is one of an intelligent and educated medical officer sincerely documenting the situation of a dangerous pathogen and his efforts to eliminate it. He is careful in his statements; he documents the care in administering minor and increasing doses of the vaccine and monitoring their effects at every stage. From everything I have learned, I could find no fault with the US military in this ‘experiment’, except perhaps the fact that it was an experiment. The faults, disdain, cover-ups and deception came later.
Deaths from Bacterial Pneumonia during 1918–19 Influenza Pandemic
John F. Brundage* and G. Dennis Shanks†
Author affiliations: *Armed Forces Health Surveillance Center, Silver Spring, Maryland, USA; †Australian Army Malaria Institute, Enoggera, Queensland, Australia
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/14/8/07-1313_article
PDF of Fort Riley Study [1918]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2126288/pdf/449.pdf
American Experience, “The First Wave”, PBS
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/influenza-first-wave/
Notes
[1] Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
[2] J Infect Dis. 2008 Oct 1; 1987: 962–970. Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness David M. Morens, Jeffery K. Taubenberger, and Anthony S. Fauci
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2599911/
[3] https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn14458-bacteria-were-the-real-killers-in-1918-flu-pandemic/
[4] https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/gary-g-kohls/the-true-story-of-the-1918-so-called-viral-influenza-pandemic/
[5] https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-10-01-Predominant-Role-of-Bacterial-Pneumonia-as-a-Cause-of-Death-in-Pandemic-Influenza-
Implications-for-Pandemic-Influenza-Preparedness-by-AS-Fauci-DM-Morens-J-K-Taubenberger-Jrnl-of-Infect-.pdf
[6] https://fort-russ.com/2020/05/did-psychopath-rockefeller-create-the-spanish-flu-pandemic-of-1918/
[7] https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/blog/vaccine-development-spanish-flu
[8] A REPORT ON ANTIMENINGITIS VACCINATION
https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/7827612.pdf
[9] Public Health Rep. 2010; 125(Suppl 3): 82–91. The U.S. Military and the Influenza Pandemic of 1918–1919; Carol R. Byerly, PhD
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2862337/
I see what you’re doing: trying to muddy the waters and imply that Rockefeller and his generation, truly mean us no harm; in spite of being the principal financiers of the largest abortion provider in the world; and one of Bill “Eugenecist” Gates’ many bed partners.
ACHOO! Excuse me.
What about ACHOO the radio waves and the ACHOO 5G? If we are ACHOO all living ACHOO batteries, and waves ACHOO can help us (please see ACHOO the work of Mr. Royal Rife) then ACHOO couldn’t waves ACHOO hurt us as well?
We have all ACHOO discussed wave lengths that ACHOO cause issues of the mind on this website. So if ACHOO you give inoculations to folks ACHOO that lead to a weakening of the immune system and then blast them with harmful rays ACHOO, couldn’t that be viewed as a rot cause for a pandemic?
Just a very, humble, thought. ACHOO!
BTW: Feelin’ really fine ACHOO since I got that new vaccine! Although typing with one hand, since I cannot feel my left side, is really hard. Still, I got to say that ACHOO I cannot wait to get back to ACHOO normal in the freest nations ACHOO in the world. They even gave me a dime bag of the olde Mary Jane for gettin’ the jab! Gotta love a ACHOO nation that loves you so much to give you drugs to numb the pain from other drugs they give you for and ALL FOR FREE.
I might ACHOO even go to other place for more ACHOO jabs so that I can get savings bonds and free lottery tickets! Gotta ACHOO run!
(of course I am just kidding and would sooner put a speed-ball into my veins)
Everyone at WW, PLEASE BE VERY WELL AND HAVE A WONDERFUL WEEKEND!
THIS is the one and only lecture about HIV you will ever need. The guy’s name is Bryan J. Ellison, he wrote a book with Peter Duesberg called “Inventing the Aids Virus” or “Why We Will Never Win the War on AIDS” but they had a falling out or something., I don’t know. Anyway, one of the best lectures I ever saw. https://youtu.be/I1Q56pz7BDI
Thank you very much – found it:
https://b-ok.org/book/2324244/1189f4
As a bonus …
• “Fauci Doesn’t Know Anything About Anything” Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize Winner & Creator of PCR Test
Here’s my little thing I found interesting when I saw it. Cheers.
Pandemic 1918: Overmedication
and Massive Vaccination Campaigns
A look at history books and statistics shows that epidemics always developed where human immune systems had been weakened, primarily because of lack of food and clean water. This was also the case with the pandemic of 1918. A panoply of causes, which naturally could also have worked in combination, comes into consideration:
Psychological stress, evoked by fears of war
Over-treatment with chemical preparations, which can seriously compromise the immune system, including painkillers like Aspirin or chloroform. Chloroform, which was used as a preservative in medications, and transformed into phosgene in the body [liver], which was used as poison gas in the First World War.
-In the late 19 th century, manufacturers of medicinal products also increasingly began selling products that contained highly toxic substances like morphine, codeine, quinine and strychnine as medicines; at that time there were no regulations for such manufacturers. From 1898, the German inventor of Aspirin, Bayer, sold heroin, for example, as an allegedly non-addictive morphine substitute, and also as a cough remedy in many different forms, ranging from syrup—in noble-looking flacons—to plugs, powders, liquids, and tampons soaked in it for gynecological treatments
Damage to airway organs resulting from “preventive” measures, like rubbing the throat with antiseptic preparations or inhaling antibacterial substances. Many of the substances used at that time also contained silver and have long been prohibited (for example, Formalin/formaldehyde has strong corrosive and irritating effects on skin, eyes, and airway, and can cause kidney, liver and lung damage; a carcinogenic potential is also attributed to it)
No effective antibiotics: many peoples were afflicted by bacterial and fungal infections, but the first really effective means of killing bacteria and fungi was penicillin, which was discovered much later, in 1928, and became a medication during the Second World War
Vaccines often contained toxic heavy metals and were produced out of poorly filtered mucus or other fluids from infected patients
A frequently observed symptom of the Spanish flu was internal bleeding in the lungs (typical of tuberculosis patients, for example)—a phenomenon that was also described as a result of smallpox vaccinations. In fact, numerous sources report that mass vaccinations (up to 24 vaccinations per person) decisively contributed to the pandemic. American author Eleanora McBean relates her own experiences:
“All the doctors and people who were living at the time of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic say it was the most terrible disease the world has ever had. Strong men, hale and hearty, one day would be dead the next. The disease had the characteristics of the Black Death added to typhus, diphtheria, pneumonia, smallpox, paralysis and all the diseases the people had been vaccinated with immediately following World War 1. Practically the entire population had been injected/’seeded’ with a dozen or more diseases—or toxic serums.
When all those doctor-made diseases started breaking out all at once it was tragic. It has been said that the 1918 flu epidemic killed 20 million people throughout the world. But, actually, the doctors killed them with their crude and deadly treatments and drugs. This is a harsh accusation but it is nevertheless true, judging by the success of the drugless doctors in comparison with that of the medical doctors.
While the medical men and medical hospitals were losing 33% of their flu cases, the non-medical hospitals such as Battle Creek, Kellogg and MacFadden’s Health- Restorium were getting almost 100% healings with their water cure, baths, enemas, etc., fasting and certain other simple healing methods, followed by carefully worked out diets of natural foods. One health doctor didn’t lose a patient in eight years. If the medical doctors had been as advanced as the drugless doctors, there would not have been those 20 million deaths from the medical flu treatment.
There was seven times more disease among the vaccinated soldiers than among the unvaccinated civilians, and the diseases were those they had been vaccinated against. One soldier who had returned from overseas in 1912 told me that the army hospitals were filled with cases of infantile paralysis [polio] and he wondered why grown men should have an infant disease. Now, we know that paralysis is a common after-effect of vaccine poisoning. Those at home didn’t get the paralysis until after the world-wide vaccination campaign in 1918.”
Author Anne Riley Hale alludes to all of the above factors in her 1935 book Medical Voodoo: “As every one knows, the world has never witnessed such an orgy of vaccination and inoculation of every description as was inflicted by army-camp doctors upon the soldiers of the [First] World War.” Hale also observed that the “amazing disease and death toll among them occurred among ‘the picked men of the nation’—supposedly the most robust, resistant class of all, who presumably brought to the service each a good pair of lungs, since they must have passed a rigid physical examination by competent medical men.” And yet, precisely these supermen with super-lungs were the ones who were dropping like flies from pulmonary tuberculosis.
In this context, a report in the Idaho Observer (July 2003) is also worth noting. It mentions a contemporary vaccination trial by one Dr. Rosenow, published in the Mayo Collected Papers of the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. According to this paper, the vaccinated guinea pigs primarily suffered severe damage in their lungs—a typical symptom of tuberculosis and other diseases of the Spanish flu.”
Doctors Respond to the Catastrophe
With Overwhelming Silence
Meanwhile, medical historians are amazed that doctors and the media have remained silent about the catastrophes that resulted from Spanish flu. As Kolata writes in her book, Victor Vaughan, at that time, America’s top military doctor, dealt with the mega-catastrophe in just one paragraph of his 464 page long memoirs. And yet, Vaughan must have recollected everything very well, as his book appeared in 1926, not long after the war’s end (and he probably would never forget the horrific events). “If anyone might be expected to write about the epidemic it was Vaughan,” writes Kolata. Like Vaughn, other army doctors remained steadfastly silent.
The pandemic, one of the worse to ever afflict the earth, was simply virtually erased from newspapers, magazines, books and society’s collective memory, says Kolata. This could be psychologically explained in two ways. The catastrophe presented a very personal catastrophe for physicians, because, although they were basically given all the money and material resources in their world to fight the alleged flu, they were unsuccessful in preventing the disaster. In a brutally clear way, doctors and pharmacologists were shown the limits of their power. It is clear that mainstream medicine prefers not to dwell on such a total defeat, let alone expand upon it in memoirs or newspapers.
Perhaps the occasional scientist, doctor or politician began to mull over the lost campaign against an imaginary virus and entertained the thought that the mass administration of highly toxic vaccines and medications could have been at least partially responsible for the pandemic. Clues for this were by all means visible. But who likes to take responsible for the deaths of millions of people-even unintentionally—and admit failure to fulfill the duty to investigate all factors that come into question?
https://archive.org/details/1918-spanish-flu-pandemic-facts-not-myth-corona-virus/mode/1up
From the link you gave, I see that your excerpt is from Ch. 7 of a book. Can you tell me which book? Thanks
You wrote: “…But who likes to take responsible for the deaths of millions of people-even unintentionally—and admit failure to fulfill the duty to investigate all factors that come into question?” The truest answer is: “Certainly not the Synagogue of Satan, who serve and worship Baphomet/Lucifer/Remphan/Satan/Molech and crave to emulate their Babylonian Talmud rituals or teachings, in real life, on as large a scale as possible — rituals and teachings that include child murder; pederasty; and genocide of “useless eaters” who are not “Jewish”.
Interesting connections are forming between Kariko/ mRNA and Weismann and how their work got into the hands eventually of a nobody- Gary A Dahl…who has ties to GTE Valenite Corporation/ and John M. Brown of Zion Oil in Israel…
As expected the Rockefellers. The forever destroying race.
“We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” ~ Maurice Samuel
AND WHO TOLD THESE HEBREW/ISRAELITE/JEWS THAT THE WORLD WAS THEIRS?
Yahweh, the god Christians & Muslims worship also.
DEUTERONOMY 7
DIVINE RACISM: DRIVING OUT THE NATIONS
7 When the Lord your God brings you into the land you are entering to possess and drives out before you many nations—the Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites, seven nations larger and stronger than you— 2 and when the Lord your God has delivered them over to you and you have defeated them, then you must destroy them totally.[a] Make no treaty with them, and show them no mercy. 3 Do not intermarry with them. Do not give your daughters to their sons or take their daughters for your sons, 4 for they will turn your children away from following me to serve other gods, and the Lord’s anger will burn against you and will quickly destroy you. 5 This is what you are to do to them: Break down their altars, smash their sacred stones, cut down their Asherah poles[b] and burn their idols in the fire. 6 For you are a people holy to the Lord your God. The Lord your God has chosen you out of all the peoples on the face of the earth to be his people, his treasured possession.
7 The Lord did not set his affection on you and choose you because you were more numerous than other peoples, for you were the fewest of all peoples. 8 But it was because the Lord loved you and kept the oath he swore to your ancestors that he brought you out with a mighty hand and redeemed you from the land of slavery, from the power of Pharaoh king of Egypt. 9 Know therefore that the Lord your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commandments. 10 But those who hate him he will repay to their face by destruction; he will not be slow to repay to their face those who hate him.
11 Therefore, take care to follow the commands, decrees and laws I give you today.
12 If you pay attention to these laws and are careful to follow them, then the Lord your God will keep his covenant of love with you, as he swore to your ancestors. 13 He will love you and bless you and increase your numbers. He will bless the fruit of your womb, the crops of your land—your grain, new wine and olive oil—the calves of your herds and the lambs of your flocks in the land he swore to your ancestors to give you. 14 You will be blessed more than any other people; none of your men or women will be childless, nor will any of your livestock be without young. 15 The Lord will keep you free from every disease. He will not inflict on you the horrible diseases you knew in Egypt, but he will inflict them on all who hate you. 16 You must destroy all the peoples the Lord your God gives over to you. Do not look on them with pity and do not serve their gods, for that will be a snare to you.
17 You may say to yourselves, “These nations are stronger than we are. How can we drive them out?” 18 But do not be afraid of them; remember well what the Lord your God did to Pharaoh and to all Egypt. 19 You saw with your own eyes the great trials, the signs and wonders, the mighty hand and outstretched arm, with which the Lord your God brought you out. The Lord your God will do the same to all the peoples you now fear. 20 Moreover, the Lord your God will send the hornet among them until even the survivors who hide from you have perished. 21 Do not be terrified by them, for the Lord your God, who is among you, is a great and awesome God. 22 The Lord your God will drive out those nations before you, little by little. You will not be allowed to eliminate them all at once, or the wild animals will multiply around you. 23 But the Lord your God will deliver them over to you, throwing them into great confusion until they are destroyed. 24 He will give their kings into your hand, and you will wipe out their names from under heaven. No one will be able to stand up against you; you will destroy them.
THE KOSHER AGENDA
“The Torah of Israel makes a clear distinction between a Jew, who is defined as ‘man,’ and a Gentile, aka a non-Jew.”
Aside from this article itself, the comments are…just incredibly interesting and great sources. Thanks all!
YOUTUBE: New Rule: Immunity Booster | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
1,805,891 views
May 2, 2020
Real Time with Bill Maher
2.23M subscribers
Subscribe to the Real Time YouTube: http://itsh.bo/10r5A1B
WOW! Bill Maher is the modern day HIPPOCRATES:
Hippocratic medicine recommended a healthy diet and physical exercise as a remedy for most ailments. If this did not reduce sickness, some type of medication was recommended. Plants were processed for their medicinal elements. The Corpus also describes how joints could be re-positioned, the importance of keeping records of case histories and treatments, and the relationship between the weather and some illnesses.
