Godfather of Vaccines Freely Admits to Unethical Skulduggery During Legal Deposition

The following video is a portion of a Jan. 11, 2018, legal deposition of “acclaimed” vaccinologist Dr. Stanley Plotkin, who is widely considered a godfather of modern vaccine programs. In the video, we hear an astute attorney asking Plotkin revealing questions about vaccination research practices. Plotkin’s answers deliver a series of devastating truth bombs:
Q: Have you ever used orphans to study experimental vaccines?
A: Yes.
Q. Have you ever used the mentally handicap to study experimental vaccines?
A: (Hesitant until he was cited from his own writings, whereby he confirmed.) Yes.
Q: Have you experimented on the children of mothers in prison or jail?
A: Yes.
Then comes the doozy at minute 00:01:20 in which Dr. Plotkin acknowledges that he expressed a preference for experimenting “on children and adults who are human in form but not in social potential.”
Dr. Stanley “Human-in-Form” Plotkin, re: experiments on orphans/mentally retarded/prisoners
So here we see the totally unethical use of experimental measles vaccines on orphans, the mentally handicapped, babies of mothers in jail and even the wide sweeping- humans in form but not in social potential. But when we ask for a vaccinated versus un-vaccinated study of outcomes, we’re somehow asking for the murder millions of children.
This is a very inverted, Luciferian and supremacist mindset. This is especially the case given that the threat from measles had been receding for decades and was already on a steady decline before vaccines were employed. Yet, if one were to search for commentary about Plotkin, he’s treated as an untouchable. Everything is accolades and hero worship with absolutely no criticism of the in-your-face God-awful ethics expressed here.
A primary question to be asked is what were the deaths and side effects from Plotkin’s unethical experimentation?
Dr. Plotkin, 86, was born and raised in New York City, the son of Jewish parents who emigrated from England. In the 1960s, he played a pivotal role in discovery of a vaccine against the rubella virus (German Measles) while working at Wistar Institute in Philadelphia.
By the time the combination MMR (measles, mumps and German measles) vaccine was introduced in 1971 and Plotkin and his associates did their victory laps, measles mortality rates were exceeding rare. The disease had morphed into a less-virulent form. The second chart does show measles being largely eradicated in the late 1960s after the vaccine was licensed. However, in 1990, with measles quite rare, the Harma industry recommended a second dose.
If measles is experienced generation after generation, the disease becomes weaker in its manifestation. Over time, a permanent immunity develops in future generations of that particular lineage. If there is a virgin population that has never experienced the disease, then these individuals are more likely to experience more severe complications of that illness.
Benefits of Catching Measles
For the record, I experienced a series of these childhood affiliations, one after another, in the 1950s. I remember being quite sick from the mumps, including a high fever, but it wasn’t the end of the world. Measles and chicken pox were more annoyances than anything else. In looking at charts of affliction rates and given that the current odds of catching these annoying childhood illnesses are nearly non-existent in the U.S. today, why take the chance on a vaccination with potential side effects that are far more serious than the illnesses they’re meant to prevent?
Studies have shown that people with a natural immunity from measles are 35% less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease, which is a nervous system disorder marked by slowness of movement, shaking, stiffness and, in the later stages, loss of balance.
According to Anita Petek-Dimmer, “Chronic tendencies, such as recurring respiratory infections, often heal after measles. Chronic health problems disappear, such as psoriasis or chronic kidney problems. The children’s hospital in Basle (Switzerland) used to get children with chronic kidney infections to contract measles intentionally in order to heal them, up until the 1960s.”
Children susceptible to infections are healthier and stronger after contracting measles, studies have shown, and the need for future medical treatments clearly decreased. For example, children in the Third World countries are less likely to contract malaria and parasites after having measles. The risk of suffering breast cancer decreases to less than one half. Multiple sclerosis rates are also much lower among people who have had measles. Hay fever is more rare in children who have older siblings and had measles than in those who were vaccinated against it.
A large African study showed that children who have had measles are at 50% lower risk for allergies than those vaccinated. Furthermore, it has been shown that experiencing measles protects from diseases of the immune system and skin diseases, as well as degenerative cartilage, bone and tumorous diseases.
Side Effects of MMR Vaccination
The hidden story of post-vaccination autism and neurological troubles:
After their first MMR vaccination, 10% of children develop fever, malaise and a rash within five to 21 days, and 3% suffer lasting side effects of 18 days on average. Older women appear to be more at risk of joint pain, acute arthritis and even (rarely) chronic arthritis. Anaphylaxis is a rare but serious allergic reaction to the vaccine.
In 2014, the FDA approved the listing of two additional potentially adverse side effects of the vaccination on its label: acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) and transverse myelitis (with permission to also add “difficulty walking” to the package inserts).
A 2012 IOM report found that the measles component of the MMR vaccine can cause measles inclusion body encephalitis in immuno-compromised individuals. Between 1 in 25,000 and 1 in 40,000 children are thought to acquire ITP in the six weeks following an MMR vaccination, which is a higher rate than found in un-vaccinated populations.
I listened to the entire deposition and it was immensely satisfying to hear the initially smug Plotkin forced to admit his many crimes against humanity. The moment when he admitted that his team had used tissue from 76 aborted babies in the development of the Rubella vaccine was particularly awesome but also tragic.
On rare occasion people weigh in with value added comments at r/conspiracy. One listened to the whole Plotkin deposition and added this:
from venCiere via /r/conspiracy
Finally got around to listening to this list of yt vids and could not stop. Was falling asleep so had to finish up this morning. Someone should really do a movie about this.
His Teflon disregard for any legitimate concerns was very telling. You have to give ppl benefit of doubt they don’t know better, until they demonstrate they are deliberately overlooking obvious reasons for concern. For example, on the HPV clinical pre licensure study they have a very small sample (600) that received only saline placebo. (And the counselor did a great job presenting this tedious data). The other 2 groups rec’d 1. aluminum or 2. alum and the HPV antigen. Well the 2 large groups showed same percent of autoimmune conditions at 6mo., but the saline group had ZERO. His response: 600 is too small of a sample for statistical significance. I mean, technically he is correct, but is that really the take away? Is it not:
‘wow, zero autoimmune disease with plain saline, we may be making ppl chronically ill with a lifelong debilitating disease here.’? ‘We need to look at this a little longer…”. No, that was not his concern. He discounted this alarming red flag with statistics. If he cared for ppl’s safety, he would have come to a full stop at that piece of data and questioned why it was not investigated further. So, he gave himself away as an enabler of Pharma atrocities.
He says he is an atheist. Too bad that won’t keep God from being real and bringing His vengeance to bear on him for abusing His little children (and ppl).
There was no saline placebo in HPV studies. This study has the designation V501-018. Look for Pediatr Infect Dis J 2007;26: 201–209
“The placebo used in this study contained identical components to those in the vaccine, with the exception of HPV L1 VLPs and aluminum adjuvant, in a total carrier volume of 0.5 mL. Vaccine and placebo were visually distinguishable.”
https://szczepienia.wybudzeni.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Safety-and-Persistent-Immunogenicity-of-a-Quadrivalent-Human-Papillomavirus-Types-6-11-16-18-L1-Virus-Like-Particle-Vaccine-in-Preadolescents-and-Adolescents.pdf
Another thing, i am not 100% sure but i think in new book “Vaccine Epidemic” authors found that HPV vaccine in vaccine group had half amont of aluminum.
Anyway i watched whole material, and in some tragic way is awasome and i am glad it is available online
This is a perfect example of how psychopaths are a real problem in this world, and one that needs to be confronted… You’ll find most psychos will identify as atheists, because they’re their own god- they only pursue their own will, and nothing else matters. If a person with moral compass competes with a psycho, the psycho will rarely lose. The latter has no qualms doing “whatever it takes” to win, things normal folks would never even consider. And therein lies the problem- uninformed decent people simply can’t/won’t believe what’s going on in this world. It’s literally too scary for a lot of people. I’ve watched some people temporarily wake up, only to go back to sleep because it all seems too much. Apparently it’s not as scary to remain glued to their television, being slowly poisoned and degraded incrementally over time, all while being charged a hefty monetary sum, at interest of course, for their own destruction.
Well, if you want to see what scam mainstream medicine is just study the story of HIV/AIDS. It was even debunked by an official US commission, but still manages to march on – incredible! Fauci plays a prominent role here as well:
http://zephaniah.eu/index_htm_files/The%20Real%20Story%20of%20HIV%20The%20Deadly%20Virus%20that%20Never%20Dies.pdf
Iatrogenic treatment is a top 5 readon of death and that is probably severely understated.
Contagion via viruses has a high chance of being false as well, which would be yet another example of poor ethics, conflict of interest and depopulation agenda by the vaccine lobby (e.g. openly stated by WHO top sponsor Bill Gates).
Some experts consider viruses to be endogenous reactions to toxins (solvents), thus they are not pathogenic, but symptoms of a disease. Already the proven fraud Pasteur stated “germs are nothing, the terrain is everything” on his death bed, thus validating Bechamp. Endogeneous solvents (exosomes) cannot be transferred to other humans or animals amd are not infectious. Here a very important YT presentation by MD Andrew Kaufman:
https://youtu.be/GWRbIIaPV78
Vaccines have caused an unprecedented explosion in autism (1 in 6 kids now if I remember correctly) – unbelievable!
Germs are and have always been opportunistic.
Get back to nature and heal the body naturally and work with it instead of against it.
Vitalists are the future.
Not germ or chemical theory, that allopathic medicine believes.
Anyone willing to reach for an alternative explanation to all of this? Well here is one and not so strange as it may sound. The descendents of the nephilim are running the show. The Book of Enoch describes the nephilim. They are the hybrid breed of a particular race produced by certain fallen angels that desired relations with mortal women. The book of Enoch is mentioned in the epistle of St Jude and the apostle says the descendents are still with us. Can we think of the possibility that he vetted this knowledge with the one who is said to be the Christ or possibly received the knowledge from Christ himself? Sociopathic etc. are not adequate terms to describe the Gates, Kissingers, Rothschild, Rockefellers etc. They are not human. They are literally the devils of a hybrid race. That is why the blood lines are so carefully protected.
I think this is not an alternative explanation, it is a deeper explanation. These “leaders” are osychopathic because they are carriers of the satanic agenda. Whether satan is real or a metaphoric representation of what is wrong with the consciousness ruling over us behind the scenes it does not matter. Satanism has 2 main characteristics: i. Worship of creation and not the creator, make creation take God’s place (e.g. transhumanism agemda etc.); inversion and perversion of everything good, moral and godly. There are also 4 tenets of satanism: i. Survival is the highest law (egotism, beast consciousness); ii. Moral relativism (good is what is good for me – our “civilization” and laws are based on this quickdand and can never work properly, government itself is the problem, we need a moral anarchy = lack if archons/ rulers, not lack of rules); iii. Social Darwinism – one is either a wolf or a sheeple; iv. Eugenics (satanists play god and decide who lives and who dies – in fully display now with mandatory vaxxing and intended fulifillment of the Georgia guidestones)
“Robert F Kennedy Jr. Exposes Bill Gates’ Vaccine Dictatorship Plan – Cites Gates’ Twisted ‘Messiah Complex’
“Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vac ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control over global health policy—the spear tip of corporate neo-imperialism.
Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology and a god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.
Promising to eradicate Polio with $1.2 billion, Gates took control of India ‘s National Advisory Board (NAB) and mandated 50 polio vaccines (up from 5) to every child before age 5. Indian doctors blame the Gates campaign for a devastating vaccine-strain polio epidemic that paralyzed 496,000 children between 2000 and 2017.
In 2017, the World Health Organization reluctantly admitted that the global polio explosion is predominantly vaccine strain, meaning it is coming from Gates’ Vaccine Program. The most frightening epidemics in Congo, the Philippines, and Afghanistan are all linked to Gates’ vaccines. By 2018, ¾ of global polio cases were from Gates’ vaccines.
In 2014, the #GatesFoundation funded tests of experimental HPV vaccines, developed by GSK and Merck, on 23,000 young girls in remote Indian provinces. Approximately 1,200 suffered severe side effects, including autoimmune and fertility disorders. Seven died.
In 2010, the Gates Foundation funded a trial of a GSK’s experimental malaria vaccine, killing 151 African infants and causing serious adverse effects including paralysis, seizure, and febrile convulsions to 1,048 of the 5,049 children.
During Gates 2002 MenAfriVac Campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa, Gates operatives forcibly vaccinated thousands of African children against meningitis. Between 50-500 children developed paralysis. South African newspapers complained, “We are guinea pigs for drug makers”
Nelson Mandela’s former Senior Economist, Professor Patrick Bond, describes Gates’ philantropic practices as “ruthless” and “immoral”.
In 2014, Kenya’s Catholic Doctors Association accused the WHO of chemically sterilizing millions of unwilling Kenyan women with a phony “tetanus” vaccine campaign.
Independent labs found the sterility formula in every vaccine tested.
After denying the charges, WHO finally admitted it had been developing the sterility vaccines for over a decade.
A 2017 study (Morgensen et.Al.2017) showed that WHO’s popular DTP is killing more African than the disease it pretends to prevent. Vaccinated girls suffered 10x the death rate of unvaccinated children.
Gates and the WHO refused to recall the lethal vaccine which WHO forces upon millions of African children annually.”
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-bill-gates-vaccine-dictatorship-plan-cites-gates-twisted-messiah-complex/
Let’s not forget the Plague of 1918, misnamed the Spanish Flu. This dreadful disease, which killed an estimated 75-80 million people, was caused by vaccine experiments conducted by the Rockefeller foundation at the US Army base at Fort Riley, Kansas.
For over 100 years the US government and media have deliberately and methodically lied about this disease, blaming the Spanish, minimizing the death toll, leaving the Army and the Rockefeller Foundation completely out of the story.
My grandfather was one of Rockefeller’s experimental vaccine victims. He never fully recovered and had to go on full military disability shortly after the war.
He was stationed at fort Riley. He had chronic heart issues and shook like he had paulsy. I have always wondered if that vaccine had affected his dna, thus passing any issues down to future generations due to some of the similar issues we’re seeing now … 1, 2 and 3 generations later.
Gates is a messiah alright – a messiah of the satanic plan for the sheeple, an executor of the Georgia Guidestones agenda. Gates stems from old British aristocracy (check Miles Mathis paper on him). Psychopath of the highest order.
If you are going to vaccinate your kids. Give them heavy doses of organic, natural cod liver oil and butter oil in soluble form leading up to and on the day of vaccination. You want their Vitamin A counts as high as possible.
This is ridiculous. Just say no to vaccines! Say yes to medical freedom!
There is no reason to choose to vaccinate. There is not one good vaccine done for a good reason. They are all poison and the response they cause in the body isn’t antibody but inflammation and look into what the inflammatory response does to the whole body. You’re better off getting the disease and letting your body do what God has intended. The rare case you may actually get it. Get healthy and eat wholesome foods, it works so much better than a vaccine could even come close to.
And how in the hell do you get a kid to take all that crap you’re suggesting? Completely ridiculous!
We got bottles of cod liver oil and thick urange juice in the 50’s
delivered with the milk in th UK . You washed the oil down with the orange juice . It was free and part of the health services just like free school milk
“In a recent ruling, judges at the German Federal Supreme Court (BGH) confirmed that the measles virus does not exist. Furthermore, there is not a single scientific study in the world which could prove the existence of the virus in any scientific literature. This raises the question of what was actually injected into millions over the past few decades” https://www.preventdisease.com/news/17/012717_Biologist-Proves-Measles-Isnt-Virus-Wins-Supreme-Court-Case.shtml. 100 grand to anyone who can prove the measles virus exists.
THE SWEET, SILENT KILLER THAT KILLS MILLIONS = S-U-G-A-R
DID DDT CAUSE POLIO?
Pesticides and Polio: A Critique of Scientific Literature
FEBRUARY 8, 2003 BY JIM WEST51 COMMENTS
The following statement appeared in the Handbook of Pesticide Toxicology, 1991, edited by Wayland J. Hayes and Edward R. Laws: “It has been alleged that DDT causes or contributes to a wide variety of diseases of humans and animals not previously recognized as associated with any chemical. Such diseases included. . . poliomyelitis, . . . such irresponsible claims could produce great harm and, if taken seriously, even interfere with scientific search for true causes. . .”1
Hayes and Laws were informing their readers about the heretic, Dr. Morton S. Biskind. In 1953, when Biskind’s writings were published, the United States had just endured its greatest polio epidemic. The entire public was steeped in dramatic images–a predatory poliovirus, nearly a million dead and paralyzed children, iron lungs, struggling doctors and dedicated nurses. The late president Franklin D. Roosevelt had been memorialized as a polio victim who was infected with the deadly poliovirus near the beautiful and remote island of Campobello. The media was saturated with positive images of scientific progress and the marvels of DDT to kill disease-carrying mosquitos. Jonas Salk was in the wings, preparing to be moved center stage.
Through this intellectually paralyzing atmosphere, Dr. Biskind had the composure to argue what he thought was the most obvious explanation for the polio epidemic: Central nervous system diseases (CNS) such as polio are actually the physiological and symptomatic manifestations of the ongoing government- and industry-sponsored inundation of the world’s populace with central nervous system poisons.
Today, few remember this poignant writer who struggled with the issues of pesticides, issues that Rachel Carson would be allowed to politely bring to public awareness nine years later, as the lead story in The New Yorker magazine and then as a national best seller, by limiting her focus to the environment and wildlife. Biskind had the audacity to write about human damage.
I found “M.S. Biskind” in the endnotes to Hayes’ and Laws’ diatribe. What could possibly have motivated Hayes’ and Laws’ biased genuflection towards germ theory? Such offerings, commonly written into the final paragraphs of scientific articles, are usually done with an appearance of impartiality. With great anticipation, I went to a medical library and found Biskind’s 10-page 1953 article in the American Journal of Digestive Diseases.2 Presented below are excerpts regarding polio from the article.
Biskind’s Warnings
“In 1945, against the advice of investigators who had studied the pharmacology of the compound and found it dangerous for all forms of life, DDT (chlorophenoethane, dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane) was released in the United States and other countries for general use by the public as an insecticide. . . .
“Since the last war there have been a number of curious changes in the incidence of certain ailments and the development of new syndromes never before observed. A most significant feature of this situation is that both man and all his domestic animals have simultaneously been affected. In man, the incidence of poliomyelitis has risen sharply. . . .
“It was even known by 1945 that DDT is stored in the body fat of mammals and appears in the milk. With this foreknowledge the series of catastrophic events that followed the most intensive campaign of mass poisoning in known human history, should not have surprised the experts. Yet, far from admitting a causal relationship so obvious that in any other field of biology it would be instantly accepted, virtually the entire apparatus of communication, lay and scientific alike, has been devoted to denying, concealing, suppressing, distorting and attempts to convert into its opposite, the overwhelming evidence. Libel, slander and economic boycott have not been overlooked in this campaign. . . .
“Early in 1949, as a result of studies during the previous year, the author published reports implicating DDT preparations in the syndrome widely attributed to a ‘virus-X’ in man, in ‘X-disease’ in cattle and in often fatal syndromes in dogs and cats. The relationship was promptly denied by government officials, who provided no evidence to contest the author’s observations but relied solely on the prestige of government authority and sheer numbers of experts to bolster their position. . . .
“[‘X-disease’] . . . studied by the author following known exposure to DDT and related compounds and over and over again in the same patients, each time following known exposure. We have described the syndrome as follows: . . . . In acute exacerbations, mild clonic convulsions involving mainly the legs, have been observed. Several young children exposed to DDT developed a limp lasting from 2 or 3 days to a week or more. . . .
“Simultaneously with the occurrence of this disorder [X-disease], a number of related changes occurred in the incidence of known diseases. The most striking of these is poliomyelitis. In the United States the incidence of polio had been increasing prior to 1945 at a fairly constant rate, but its epidemiologic characteristics remained unchanged. Beginning in 1946, the rate of increase more than doubled. Since then remarkable changes in the character of the disease have been noted. Contrary to all past experience, the disease has remained epidemic year after year.”
DDT vs Polio
In the graph below, I provide confirmation of Biskind’s observations for 1945-1953, in terms of polio incidence and pesticide production. I have utilized pesticide data from Hayes and Laws which they had obtained from the US Transportation Board. Polio incidence data was gathered from US Vital Statistics.3 Although I argue herein against Hayes’ characterization of Biskind’s work, credit goes to Hayes for publishing arcane pesticide data.
polio1
Physiological Evidence
Biskind also describes physiological evidence of DDT poisoning that resembles polio physiology: “Particularly relevant to recent aspects of this problem are neglected studies by Lillie and his collaborators of the National Institutes of Health, published in 1944 and 1947 respectively, which showed that DDT may produce degeneration of the anterior horn cells of the spinal cord in animals. These changes do not occur regularly in exposed animals any more than they do in human beings, but they do appear often enough to be significant.”
He continues, bearing his exasperation in trying to make the obvious plain. “When the population is exposed to a chemical agent known to produce in animals lesions in the spinal cord resembling those in human polio, and thereafter the latter disease increases sharply in incidence and maintains its epidemic character year after year, is it unreasonable to suspect an etiologic relationship?”
Before finding Biskind’s work, I had spent months engaged in a nearly futile search for the physiology of acute DDT poisoning. I began to sense that American DDT literature as a whole intends to convey that DDT is not dangerous except with regard to its general environmental effects due to persistent bioaccumulation, and that the physiology of acute DDT poisoning is therefore trivial. DDT literature uniformly jumps from descriptions of symptoms, over physiology, to the biochemistry of DDT-caused dysfunction in nerve tissue. It was as though detectives had come upon a mass-murder scene and immediately became obsessed with the biochemistry of dying cells around bullet holes, while ignoring the bullet holes.
Eventually, I did find one study, in a German publication, of the physiology of acute DDT poisoning.4 The study confirmed that DDT poisoning often causes polio-like physiology. “Conspicuous histological degeneration was, however, often found in the central nervous system. The most striking ones were found in the cerebellum, mainly in the nucleus dentatus and the cortex cells. Among other things an increase of the neuroglia and a necrotic degeneration and resorption of ganglionic cells was found. The Purkinje cells were less seriously affected than the other neurons. Also in the spinal cord abnormalities of a degenerative nature were found. . . . such changes were not found invariably. . . there is neither an obvious relation between the size and spreading of the lesion and the quantity of DDT applied. . . . information of adequate precision about the nature of the anomalies is lacking.”
Thus we find that the cerebellum and the spinal cord are especially affected by DDT.
And more recently, in the works of Ralph Scobey, MD,5 I found that from ancient times to the early 20th century, the symptoms and physiology of paralytic poliomyelitis were often described as the results of poisoning. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that the word “poliomyelitis” became the designation for the paralytic effects of both severe poisoning and polio-like diseases assumed to be germ-caused.
Today, various other forms of the word “polio” are still used to describe the effects of neurotoxins, although usually with regard to paralysis in animals. (See below.)
In contemporary Britain, a farmer turned scientist, Mark Purdey, has found substantial evidence that mad cow disease, a form of polio-like encephalitis, was caused by a government mandated cattle treatment consisting of organophosphate pesticide and a compound similar to thalidomide.6 Unlike most scientists, Mark Purdey became legally embroiled with the government during his research, and ” . . . was shot at, blockaded in his home to prevent him giving a lecture, and saw a new farmhouse go up in flames the day he was due to move in.”7
Morton S. Biskind had the courage to write about humans. His views fell into disfavor after the introduction of the polio vaccines, which was a grand act that proved in most people’s minds that polio was caused by a virus. By October, 1955, Biskind, whose works had been published in established medical journals and who testified before the Senate on the dangers of pesticides, was forced to self-publish his writings, one of which I found while browsing through an old card catalog. A scan of MEDLINE finds no other works by him except for a very tame article in 1972, warning that diseases incurred during a patient’s stay in a hospital are not necessarily due to microbes. He died not long thereafter, in his late 60s.
A Contemporary Study
I have compiled information that confirms Biskind’s observations, utilizing data that extend far beyond his observations. These data are presented in the next three graphs.
Due to the paucity of data regarding pesticide exposure and locale, production data are given as an indication of exposure, keeping in mind the great changes in public awareness and legislation beginning in 1950. Again, this pesticide data comes from Hayes and Laws.
In the graph below, I did not include DDT data for the period of 1954 onward because, even though the US production of DDT skyrocketed, its distribution was then being shifted out of the US and into developing nations.
Governmental hearings, including those with Biskind, Scobey and others, brought about greater awareness of DDT dangers, as well as better labeling and handling methods.8 Due to public governmental debate in 1950-51 and numerous policy and legislative changes afterward,8,9,10,11 DDT production figures after these dates do not correlate with US usage or exposure to DDT.
polio2a
After 1950, DDT was continually incriminated until its registration cancellation in 1968 and ban in 1972. So 1950 marked a point of increased public awareness, changes in legislation and policy, voluntary phaseout, labeling requirements and discouragement from use in dairy farms. Much of the usage in the US may have moved over to forestry applications, placing less DDT directly into the food chain.
Therefore, DDT production, as an indicator of human exposure in the US, is estimated in the graph above by reviewing levels of DDT in adipose tissue (National Adipose Tissue Survey, and other studies)12 and considering the context of DDT in imported food. Levels of DDT in adipose tissue before 1955 were estimated by drawing a straight line from the low to the high levels of DDT in adipose tissue for that period. The estimate of DDT exposure is fairly accurate because DDT has a half-life of about one year. To achieve any downward trend in the DDT/adipose line, DDT exposure had to have decreased sharply. It is, however, not an assumption, but a fact, that the lowering of DDT levels in adipose tissue parallels the hyped advent of the Salk vaccination programs.
BHC vs Polio
BHC (benzene hexachloride), a persistent, organochlorine pesticide, is several times more lethal than DDT, in terms of LD50 (lethal dosage required to kill 50 percent of a test population).
As shown in the graph below, BHC was produced in 1945-1954 at quantities similar to DDT. In spite of BHC’s lethal quality, it has received much less publicity than DDT. While DDT was banned for such things as an association with the thinning of eagles’ eggs, BHC was phased out of production because it was found, after 15 years, to impart a bad taste to food. It is still used in developing nations. One is tempted to ask whether the more controversial DDT, known to be dangerous, was “fronting” for the more dangerous BHC? BHC’s correlation with polio incidence is astonishing.
polio3
Lead-Arsenic vs Polio
Note that the period 1940-46 is unaccounted for in terms of polio-pesticide correlation in the DDT and BHC graphs. The missing piece of the puzzle for this six-year period is supplied by the lead and arsenic compounds, shown in the graph below. These central nervous system (CNS) poisons were the major pesticides during the several centuries previous to the advent of the organochlorines in the early 1940s. For those who think that “organic” food was the norm before the release of DDT to the civilian sector in 1945, the immense production of lead-arsenic compounds seen in this graph proves otherwise. This data requires a reconsideration of statements regarding the “natural” quantities of arsenic found in apple seeds, apricots, or almonds or “natural” chemotherapies derived from seeds where pesticides can accumulate in the ground.
polio4
Pesticide Composite: Summary
Just over three billion pounds of persistent pesticides are represented in the graph below. Virtually all peaks and valleys correlate with a direct one-to-one relationship with each pesticide as it enters and leaves the US market. Generally, pesticide production precedes polio incidence by 1 to 2 years. I assume that this variation is due to variations in reporting methods and the time it takes to move pesticides from factory to warehouse, through distribution channels, onto the food crops and to the dinner table. A composite of the three previous graphs, of the persistent pesticides–lead, arsenic, and the dominant organochlorines (DDT and BHC)–is represented.
These four chemicals were not selected arbitrarily. These are representative of the major pesticides in use during the last major polio epidemic. They persist in the environment as neurotoxins that cause polio-like symptoms, polio-like physiology, and were dumped onto and into human food at dosage levels far above that approved by the FDA. They directly correlate with the incidence of various neurological diseases called “polio” before 1965. They were utilized, according to Biskind, in the “most intensive campaign of mass poisoning in known human history.”
polio5
Virus Causation
A clear, direct, one-to-one relationship between pesticides and polio over a period of 30 years, with pesticides preceding polio incidence in the context of the CNS-related physiology just described, leaves little room for complicated virus arguments, even as a cofactor, unless there exists a rigorous proof for virus causation. Polio shows no movement independent from pesticide movement, as one would expect if it were caused by a virus. Both the medical and popular imaginations are haunted by the image of a virus that invades (or infects) and begins replicating to the point of producing disease.
In the laboratory, however, poliovirus does not easily behave in such a predatory manner. Laboratory attempts to demonstrate causation are performed under conditions which are extremely artificial and aberrant.
Poliovirus causation was first established in the mainstream mind by publications of an experiment by Landsteiner and Popper in Germany, 1908-1909.13 Their method was to inject a pulverized purée of diseased brain tissue into the brains of two monkeys. One monkey died and the other was sickened. Proof of poliovirus causation was headlined by orthodoxy. This, however, was an assumption–not a proof–of virus causation. The weakness of this method is obvious to everyone except certain viropathologists and has recently been criticized by the molecular biologist Peter Duesberg regarding a modern-day attempt to establish virus causation for kuru, another CNS disease.14 Since 1908, the basic test has been repeated successfully many times using monkeys, dogs and genetically altered mice. The injected material has even been improved–scientists now use a saline solution containing purified poliovirus. However, a crucial weakness exists–polio epidemics do not occur via injections of poliovirus isolate into the brains of the victims through a hole drilled in their skull–except, of course, in laboratories and hospitals.
If injection into the brain is really a valid test for causation then it should serve especially well as a proof for pesticide causation. I propose that pesticides be injected directly into the brains of test animals. If paralysis and nerve degeneration subsequently occur, we then would have proved that pesticides cause polio.
Going further, towards much higher standards of proof than those used to prove virus causation, pesticides could be fed to animals and found to cause CNS disease. This has already been done with DDT and the histology of the spine and brain was poliomyelitis. Virus proofs require injection, often intracranial, to get any reaction from the experimental animal. It is axiomatic that a theory is only as good as its ability to predict future events. I predict that such a test would prove pesticides to be the most reliable causative factor.
The injection of purée of diseased brain tissue into the brains of dogs was the method preferred by Louis Pasteur to establish virus causation with rabies, another CNS disease. A recent, definitive biography of Pasteur finds him to be a most important publicist for germ theory, a crucial promoter for the notion that rabies is caused by a virus. Unfortunately, his rabies experiments were biased and unsupported by independent studies.15
Therefore, in my opinion, even a cofactor theory, where pesticides catalyze predatory poliovirus activity, or where pesticides weaken the immune system to allow opportunistic predatory poliovirus activity, cannot stand up to simple, common sense explanations that include the concept of a symbiotic virus. Neurotoxins are enough of a cause for neurological disease.
The most obvious theory–pesticide causation–should be the dominant theory. But the opposite exists, a pervasive silence regarding pesticide causation juxtaposed against a steady stream of drama regarding virus causation. In light of the evidence presented herein, the silence could ultimately discredit mainstream medical science, institutions of the environmental movement, and the World Health Organization.
polio6LEFT: Before 1950, DDT was hailed as a miracle of progress that was virtually nontoxic to humans, in spite of the FDA’s attempts to keep it off the market. The photo above is one of several similar photos from DDT: Killer of Killers, 1946, by O. T. Zimmerman, PhD, and Irvin Lavine, PhD.
BELOW: Zimmerman and his colleagues advised that DDT be sprayed directly on dairy cows, their feed, bedding and water, in a 5 percent solution. Dairy products are ideal pesticide carriers because they are emulsions of fats and water. DDT is a waxy organochlorine with an affinity for fats, and is efficiently carried by dairy products through the digestive tract into the organs. In the mid-1940s the FDA advised against the use of DDT, especially on dairy farms. However, the pressure of the industry to promote DDT was overwhelming and the FDA’s advice went unheeded.
polio7
Years later, the compelling nature of the evidence ensured the passage of stronger labeling laws and restrictions from use on dairy farms. In the early 1950s, scientists at the US Department of Agriculture found that although fodder treated with DDT caused no damage to the cows eating it, the health of their calves was severely impaired, sometimes with fatal results. The DDT was passed along from cow to calf via the milk (Van Nostrand’s Encyclopedia of Science and Engineering, Van Nostrand Reinhold 1995, v 5, p1775). DDT is a neurotoxin and the calves developed something very much like infantile poliomyelitis. Calves weren’t the only infants drinking cow milk during the early 1950s.
Virus Presence
When the symptoms of polio are recognized, there is often a claim of virus presence in the body of the polio victim. Sometimes a virus is found. Sometimes that virus is an enterovirus (a virus of the digestive tract). Sometimes that enterovirus is a poliovirus. During polio epidemics, orthodoxy blames the poliovirus, and therefore, in my argument for the innocence of the poliovirus, it is necessary to explain the claims of virus presence and the actual presence of the poliovirus.
First we must consider the economic motivation. During the great epidemic of 1942-1962 polio victims were diagnosed with poliovirus-caused polio, regardless of whether or not the poliovirus was found, because the NFIP (March of Dimes) funds paid only for this kind of polio. Therefore, if patients were going to spend time hospitalized, in iron lungs and undergoing therapy, it would have been economically imperative for the hospital to diagnose them in this way.16 Thus, presence of poliovirus in poliomyelitis was rarely determined in order to arrive at a diagnosis of polio.
Even if one believes in virus culpability, other viruses are also claimed by orthodoxy to be the cause of polio-like CNS diseases that are “clinically indistinguishable” from polio. During the 1940-50s, relatively few polio victims were confirmed technically for presence of the poliovirus. In 1958, a laboratory analysis of 222 diagnosed polio victims of the Detroit epidemic found poliovirus in only 51 percent of the cases.17 In other studies, lab tests for multiple pathogens reveal that a mix of pathogens, multiple viruses, fungi, and bacteria can be associated with a single diagnosed case of polio.18
Coxsackievirus and echoviruses can cause paralytic syndromes that are clinically indistinguishable from paralytic poliomyelitis.19 These “polio” cases are usually categorized as encephalitis or meningitis during a proclaimed polio epidemic.
Benign Virus?
The poliovirus is considered to have been endemic throughout the world going back to ancient times, yet this is not the case with paralytic polio. According to Arno Karlen, author of Man and Microbes, the “polio virus lives only in people; it probably adapted to the human small intestine countless millennia ago.” He continues, “. . . some historians have claimed that [paralytic] polio goes back to ancient Egypt; it may, but the evidence is thin.”20
Karlen makes a lot of sense here in view of the pesticide graphs, Biskind’s arguments and ancient statements regarding paralysis from inhalation of vaporized chemicals during blacksmithing operations. However, Karlen goes on to write that “the first undisputed case dates from the late eighteenth century.” This statement, however, must be invalid (in its attempt to establish polio images that have a basis in early history) because of Menkes’ statement (above) that other viruses can also be causative for polio symptoms and because common industrial poisons such as arsenic and lead compounds can cause polio-like symptoms. Poisoning, as a method of assassination has also been frequently employed. It is not unreasonable to assume that unsuccessful poisonings may have left their victims paralyzed. Thus, Karlen’s offer of an undisputed case as early as the late 18th century can be no more than a guess.
Orthodox medical literature can offer no evidence that the poliovirus was anything else than benign until the first polio epidemic, which occurred in Sweden in 1887. This small epidemic occurred 13 years after the invention of DDT in Germany, in 1874, and 14 years after the invention of the first mechanical pesticide crop sprayer, which was used to spray formulations of water, kerosene, soap and arsenic. The epidemic also occurred immediately following an unprecedented flurry of pesticide innovations. This is not to say that DDT was the actual cause of the first polio epidemic, as arsenic was then in widespread use and DDT is said to have been merely an academic exercise. However, DDT or any of several neurotoxic organochlorines already discovered could have caused the first polio epidemic if they had been used experimentally as a pesticide. DDT’s absence from early literature is little assurance that it was not used.
We need to remember that the poliovirus is an enterovirus. There are at least 72 known enteroviruses discovered to date. According to Duesberg, many enteroviruses are harmless “passenger viruses.”21 In view of the material presented here, probably unknown to Duesberg, it is reasonable that we also view poliovirus as harmless outside of extreme laboratory conditions.
The Symbiotic Poliovirus
Having now established the possibility of an innocent poliovirus, its presence in polio can be explained as follows: accelerated genetic recombination. Genetic recombination is accelerated whenever a biological system is threatened22 and pesticides can be that threat. The proliferation of viruses can be part of the process of accelerated genetic recombination.
When a cell is critically threatened, accelerated genetic recombination (which may include virus proliferation) is just one of a set of events that may occur. This set of events is called the “SOS response,” which is known to be triggered by exposure to toxic chemicals or radiation.23 Arnold Levine, writing in Field’s Virology, provides an example: “When lysogenic bacteria were lysed [split open] from without, no virus was detected. But from time to time a bacterium spontaneously lysed and produced many viruses. The influence of ultraviolet light in inducing the release of these viruses was a key observation that began to outline this curious relation between a virus and its host.”24
It is ironic that common medical procedures such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and the use of toxic pharmaceuticals accelerate genetic recombination and thus the potential for a necessary virus proliferation.
The SOS response is utilized in the Ames Assay Test, a standard test whereby chemical toxicity is determined. According to the procedure, bacteria are exposed to a chemical solution in question, and if a genetic recombination accelerates via the spontaneous proliferation of viruses from these bacteria, then the chemical is determined to be a poison. The phenomenon is analogous to a poker player with a bad hand who must request an exchange of cards and a reshuffled deck to improve the possibilities for survival. In the Ames Assay Test, bacteria are concerned with their genetic “hand” in order to improve their abilities to metabolize poisons, create utilizations for poisons, and shield against poisons. Thus they engage in this well-known phenomena of “gene shuffling,” facilitated by virus proliferation.
Thus, I propose that the poliovirus is a symbiotic (and possibly a dormant) virus that behaves in a manner suggested by the phenomenon found in the Ames Assay Test, a test used to determine toxicity.
Conclusion
The word “virus” is ancient Latin, meaning “slime” or “poison.” Mainstream science admits that most viruses are harmless, yet the word “virus” adds to a biased and highly promoted language of fear regarding nature. Definitions of viruses range from “pathogenic” to “not usually pathogenic.” The more popular the media source, the more frightening the definition. Less fearful definitions would change the relationship between the medical industry and its “patients.”
Paradoxically, early virus studies considered virus filtrates to be a poison, not a microbe, thus the name virus. Today, we know that viruses are information.
Now, nearly a half-century later, the validity of Dr. Biskind’s work appears even more certain. Biskind’s warning bears repeating:
“It was even known by 1945 that DDT is stored in the body fat of mammals and appears in the milk. With this foreknowledge the series of catastrophic events that followed the most intensive campaign of mass poisoning in known human history, should not have surprised the experts. Yet, far from admitting a causal relationship so obvious that in any other field of biology it would be instantly accepted, virtually the entire apparatus of communication, lay and scientific alike, has been devoted to denying, concealing, suppressing, distorting and attempts to convert into its opposite, the overwhelming evidence. Libel, slander and economic boycott have not been overlooked in this campaign.”
The unique correlations between CNS disease and CNS poisons present a variety of research opportunities not only in medical science, but political science, philosophy, media studies, psychology, and sociology.
Sidebars
Polio and Poison
A search of MEDLINE (“polio” and “poison”) finds about 45 contemporary articles where polio-like disease is attributed to poison. This recognition of the relationship between polio and poison is restricted to the agriculture industry–animals cannot hold industry liable. The terminology found includes the following:
polioencephalomalacia
poliomyelomalacia
polyradiculoneuritis
polioencephalomyelomalacia
lumbal poliomyelomalacia
multifocal-poliomyelomalacia
spinal poliomalacia
polio and high-sulfate diets
bovine polioencephalomalacia
neurological picture similar to that of poliomyelitis
cerebrocortical necrosis (polioencephalomalacia)
lead poisoning in grey-headed fruit bats (Pteropus poliocephalus)
atypical porcine enterovirus encephalomyelitis: possible interaction
between enteroviruses and arsenicals
Polioencephalomalacia and photosensitization associated with
Kochia scoparia consumption in range cattle
Food for Thought
Polio outbreaks occurred most often during the summer and were blamed on viruses picked up in swimming pools. But summer was the time when DDT spraying was at its peak and exposure would have been greatest, either directly or through foods from animals eating sprayed crops. Summer foods like ice cream from DDT-sprayed dairy cows would have been a likely source.
In developing countries, polio is blamed on poor sanitation. But in the United States, polio was blamed on lack of immunity due to good sanitation!
Until the advent of AIDS, polio was the only disease whose cause was enshrined in legislation. US public health law stated that poliomyelitis was an “infectious contagious disease,” yet proof of poliovirus causation is astoundingly weak, and the obvious toxicology was entirely avoided.
The man most responsible for the view that poliomyelitis was contagious was Dr. Simon Flexner, author of the famous (or infamous) Flexner Report, which led the way to the closing of the naturopathic and homeopathic colleges in the United States. Said Flexner: “It was not easy to establish in an individual case precisely how the disease was acquired; it was difficult to bring evidence that was not at all convincing that this disease was contagious.” In discussing Flexner’s report, L. Emmett Holt stated: “Even five years ago, if anyone had suggested that the disease under discussion was an infectious or contagious one, it would have been looked upon as a joke (Scobey, Archives of Pediatrics, May 1951).
In 1953, Dr. Kumm was appointed Director of Research of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis (NFIP). The NFIP was funded by its “March of Dimes” program, and it sponsored the hasty development of the Salk vaccine in the early 1950s, at the height of the DDT/polio controversy. Dr. Kumm also “served as a civilian consultant to the Surgeon General . . . directing field studies of the use of DDT. . .” (American Journal of Digestive Diseases, 1953 20:330).
The World Health Organization directs both DDT application (for mosquito control) and polio vaccination worldwide.
