The Branch Covidians: A Lengthy List of Hypocritical Politicos Who Practiced Marie Antoinette Morality

‘Let them eat cake!’ –– false agit-prop attributed to Marie Antoinette

George Orwell’s dystopia continues to unfold before our eyes. The primo line in the movie “Animal Farm” was, of course, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Again and again, the 5th Columnists and Branch Covidians who have taken power across the U.S. practice this scam and more.

We now learn that one Steve Adler, the Democrat mayor of Austin, Texas, took it upon himself to party like it was 1984. Statesman.com’s Tony Plohetski reports that in early November, as health officials warned of a impending Covid-19 spike, Adler hosted an outdoor wedding and reception with 20 guests for his daughter at a trendy hotel near downtown.

The next morning, Adler and seven other wedding attendees boarded a private jet bound for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they vacationed for a week at a family timeshare.

One night into the trip, Adler addressed a veiled threat to Austin residents in a Facebook video:

“We need to stay home, if you can. This is not the time to relax. We are going to be looking really closely. … We may have to close things down, if we are not careful.”

Adler has been involved heavily in the city’s Covid-19 response, taking the step in March of canceling the South by Southwest Festival, a premier event and economic boon for the city, days before the first local cases were confirmed.

Again and again, these politicians prove in spades that Branch Covidian dictates are not only sinister but nearly impossible for humans to obey, especially for themselves.

If these Branch Covidian authoritarians really wanted to apologize, they would dispense with the constant gaslighting of the public. Instead, we see the classic inverted satanic gaming.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, a Republican, paid a $1,000 fine for violating his stay-home order by visiting his grandson on his birthday after donning fire protection equipment.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat, issued a public apology after weeks of telling residents to “stay home as much as you can” and to “host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners,” decided to fly over 1,200 miles to Mississippi to be with his family on Thanksgiving.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a San Francisco Democrat, was recently caught at a posh restaurant at a large table without a mask. The restaurant, called The French Laundry, is considered one of the most exclusive — and expensive — restaurants in the world. Newsom apologized, saying he “made a bad mistake” but noting the gathering was outdoors. Within days, photos emerged showing the group in a room that was enclosed on three sides with a sliding glass door on the other. This wasn’t a family gathering, however. Most in attendance were lobbyists and political supporters.

On Nov. 13, 2020 Newsom announced restrictions on non-essential travel. Just days later, 100 people — including 20 California state lawmakers and assembly members — traveled to Maui with a group of lobbyists to attend a four-day legislative conference organized by the Independent Voter Project at the Fairmont Kea Lani resort.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, dined at the same posh restaurant as Newsom the very next night with seven other people to celebrated socialite Gorretti Lo Lui’s 60th birthday. Illustrating the level hypocrisy involved, her spokesman rubbed salt in the wound by saying she has been trying to support local restaurants. The French Laundry is in Napa, some 60 miles (97 km) outside of San Francisco.

No stranger to corrupt conduct, Breed was part of an FBI investigation into public corruption and bid-fixing, primarily involving then-State Senator Leland Yee. Businessman Derf Butler was recorded talking about allegedly paying for access to Breed. According to court documents released in 2015, Butler told an FBI source that he “pays Supervisor Breed with untraceable debit cards for clothing and trips in exchange for advantages on contracts in San Francisco.”

In September, 2020 Democrat House Speaker from San Fransciso Nancy Pelosi found herself in hot water after leaked security camera footage spotted her walking through a San Francisco salon without a mask, even as local regulations banned indoor haircuts. She responded to the incident by blaming the salon owner.

Then there’s Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was caught getting a haircut in the midst of her new stay-at-home order. Her explanation? She’s public figure and therefore needs to make sure she looks presentable. “I’m the public face of this city, and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously, and I felt like I needed to have a haircut.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thought his rules limiting guests over the Thanksgiving holiday didn’t apply to him. After pleading with New Yorkers for weeks not to travel for the holiday, he later admitted that both his mother and daughters would make the trip up to the Governor’s Mansion to enjoy a nice, home-cooked meal. After pushback from across the political spectrum, Cuomo axed those plans, leaving his nearly 90-year-old mother alone.

The governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, announced on March 31, 2020 that he had Covid and would be self-quarantining for two weeks. During that time, CNN aired dramatic broadcasts of Cuomo in his basement, where he demanded people obey his brother’s lockdown orders. But before his quarantine period was complete, he chose to travel with his wife to view construction progress on a mansion they’re having built. A bicyclist passing by spotting the anchor and asked him why he was breaking quarantine. Cuomo replied, “‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want! I’ll find out who you are!'” Then Cuomo threatened to beat him up.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio broke his own lock-down order in late April, 2020. De Blasio, a self-proclaimed climate change advocate, had the drivers of his two black stretch SUVs chauffer him and his wife from their Gracie Mansion residence inside Carl Schurz Park to Prospect Park in Brooklyn, some 11 miles away, so they could take a little stroll. A Brooklyn resident decided to confronted them.

@NYCMayor no, I won't "give it a break." You don't get a break. We don't get a break. You can't change the past & will always have blood on your hands. If I were you, I'd be working night & day to help those in most dire need. Maybe start with your inadequate homeless services. pic.twitter.com/i71ulg7Hvl — darren (@brooklyn_darren) April 25, 2020

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, also a Democrat, apologized for attending a Thanksgiving dinner in violation of California health protocols. Five different households attended. This Branch Covidian had just tweeted that everyone should just stay home this Thanksgiving.

Notice how Branch Covidians are always pictured on Twitter with masks on? It’s blatant neuro-linguistic programming.

Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends. Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe https://t.co/oHFXb6DZ82 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 25, 2020

Of course, who can forget that as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down the state of Michigan, including all outdoor recreation areas, her husband was caught in a boating scandal. While Whitmer imposed the strictest lockdown measures in the country, her husband was making plans to get the Whitmer family boat out on the water before Memorial Day weekend — far from their home in Lansing.

Los Angeles County supervisor Sheila Kuehl last week dined al fresco at a pricey pasta restaurant just hours after she voted against a measure that would have allowed outdoor dining areas to remain open in L.A. Kuehl argued that dining at restaurants, whether indoors or outdoors, created “a most dangerous situation,” because it’s impossible for patrons and staff to maintain six feet of social distance. When asked why she dined at Il Fornaio after her shutdown speech and vote, she replied that she wanted to deliver in person the bad news to the restaurant’s owner.