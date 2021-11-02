Report: Fauci’s NIH Division Funded Hundreds of Ticks Sucking on Puppies Alive

By Hannah Bleau | 29 October 2021

BREITBART — Dr. Anthony Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is funding an experiment at Kansas State University involving hundreds of ticks feasting on puppies injected with a mutant bacteria, alive.

The taxpayer watchdog White Coat Waste Project (WCW) obtained the revealing documents through FOIA, showing that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led by Fauci, gave the school $536,311 for the project this year.

The experiment involves injecting beagle puppies with mutant bacteria and subsequently allowing “up to 250 ticks feast on each of the puppies, sucking their blood for up to a week,” according to WCW.

Investigative journalist Leighton Woodhouse detailed the effects of the mutant strains of the bacteria on the dogs:

A 2020 paper based on the experiment’s findings reported that, for that funding cycle, the researchers bought 18 six month-old beagles from a commercial breeder. The researchers created mutant strains of the bacteria Ehrlichia chaffeensis in a laboratory and infected the beagles with them. The E chaffeensis bacteria can cause fever, respiratory distress, weight loss, bleeding disorders, neurological disturbances, anemia, bleeding, lameness and eye problems in dogs. After infecting them, the researchers allowed 200 ticks to feed on each of the beagles for a week, to see whether the ticks would take up the mutated versions of the bacteria.

The puppies have their blood tested two times a week for two months and are killed thereafter, according to the watchdog. Each year, 28 beagle puppies are killed for this particular study. The watchdog estimates the number of dogs killed throughout the duration of the entire experiment, which began December 15, 2007, to be “between 126 and 138 dogs.” […]