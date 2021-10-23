Blaming the Absurd on White People and Heterosexuals

A brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in 2016 claimed that Southerners’ “racism” and “homophobia” may be causing high HIV rates in the South, where instances of infection are disproportionately elevated among African Americans and homosexuals. Then, moving from the sublime to the ridiculous and with contorted logic and mental gymnastics, the corrupt CDC blames “stigma” for high infection rates, not risky behavior.

“The CDC claims that one of the ‘factors driving the Southern HIV epidemic’ could be the apparent bigotry of Southerners. ‘Issues such as homophobia and transphobia, racism, and general discomfort with public discussion of sexuality may be more widespread in the South and can lead to higher levels of stigma,’ the CDC claims. And increased levels of stigma — according to the CDC brief — ‘may limit people’s willingness to seek HIV testing, care, or prevention services.’”

Shame on you, whitey and straight people. Yet, this very same agency, the CDC, has other studies out about sexual behaviors that point to something altogether different. The citation is here [see pages 9, 10, 24 and 29].

Note for fuzzy thinkers: Our deductive reasoning is that heterosexuals, as a rule of thumb, have sexual contact with other heterosexuals and homosexuals with other homosexuals. Bisexuals come in contact with both genders. In our open-source research on homosexual rape of heterosexual men or vice versa, we conclude it is not that common except in prisons.

In a study of college students, the question of rape was asked. The results show that homosexuals are raped 329% more often than heterosexuals. The prevalence of having been forced to have sexual intercourse (aka rape) was 7.2% (median) among heterosexual students, 23.7% among homosexual students and 22.6% among bisexual students. If there is a rape culture epidemic involving heterosexuals, it sure isn’t being reported or showing up in the CDC study data. Among homosexuals and bisexuals though, it is another story.

The CDC study was extended to include dating violence. It assessed having been hit, slapped or physically hurt on purpose by their boyfriend or girlfriend during the 12 months before the survey. The prevalence of dating violence was 10.2% among heterosexual students, 27.5% among homosexual students and 23.3% among bisexual students. Those who had sexual intercourse with four or more persons: 11.1% among heterosexual students, 29.9% among homosexual students and 28.2% among bisexual students.

More serious drug use was also heavily skewed toward homosexuals and bisexuals in the study. Use of any form of cocaine (e.g., powder, crack or freebase) one or more times during their life was reported at 4.1% among heterosexual students, 22.3% among homosexual students and 17.7% among bisexual students.

The prevalence of having ever used heroin was 1.8% among heterosexual students, 17.7% among homosexual students, 9.6% among bisexual students.

Use of inhalants, such as sniffing glue, breathing the contents of aerosol spray cans or inhaling paints or sprays to get high one or more times during their life (i.e. ever used inhalants) and sexual identity: 7.6% among heterosexual students, 26.1% homosexual students and 25.9% among bisexual students.

Per American Addiction Centers: “The gay community is the largest consumer of “party” drugs. Though crystal meth is by far the most popular party drug, a lot of gay men and women combine their meth use with other drugs. A few of the substances commonly combined with meth include Special K, Poppers, Viagra, GHB and Ecstasy.

One of the most concerning trends in the gay community is “speedballing.” When someone mixes sedatives and uppers — drugs with opposite effects — the results can quickly throw body systems into chaos.

Thanks to social media platforms like Grindr and Tinder, gay sex parties have become extremely prevalent. Party hosts often advertise that guests will be treated to free meth and anonymous sexual escapades. In many areas of the nation, these parties have become a regular occurrence.

After a year of evaluation, the “results showed that meth users had a lower ratio of CD4/CD8 cells — immune cells playing an important role in HIV — indicating less resilience of the immune system.”

Takeaway: Hate to burst your bubble, perv justice warriors (PJWs). We have causa proxima data and evidence that a significantly higher number of homosexual students — relative to heterosexuals — are rapists or are being raped (by a factor of 3.29 to one), are violent towards partners (2.70 times), are promiscuous (2.69 times) and have serious drug use issues (seven to 10 times, depending on drug). The data points to a rape-violence drug subculture among homosexuals, yet where is the protest?

In addition, somehow the same agency (CDC) that did this very study feeds the SJW and PJW lies and deceit to blame white and/or straight “bigotry” for the HIV epidemic among homosexuals. You can’t make this shit up.