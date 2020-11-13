DOJ Finds No Misconduct in Controversial Plea Deal That Let Jeffrey Epstein Walk Free

12 November 2020

THE WESTERN JOURNAL (AP) — A Justice Department report found that former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta exercised “poor judgment” in handling an investigation into wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press, is a culmination of an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility over Acosta’s handling of a secret plea deal with Epstein, who had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

The report also concludes that none of the prosecutors committed misconduct in their interactions with the victims.

The report’s conclusions are likely to disappoint Epstein’s victims, who have long hoped this would hold Justice Department officials accountable for actions they say allowed him to escape justice.

Under the 2008 non-prosecution agreement — also known as an NPA — Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. […]