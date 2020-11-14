Pew: Christians Still Most ‘Harassed’ Religious Group in the World

By Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D. | 12 November 2020

BREITBART — Christians are harassed in more countries than members of any other faith, according to a study by the Pew Research Center.

In its report, Pew found that Christians undergo harassment in 145 out of 198 countries in the world, a higher number than for any other single religion. In second place were followers of Islam, who experience harassment in 139 countries, Pew revealed.

In its comprehensive study for 2018, the most recent year for which comprehensive data is available, Christian persecution was significantly higher than for any other year since Pew began its study in 2007. Ten years earlier, in 2008, Christians underwent harassment from governments, groups, or individuals in just 95 countries, 50 fewer than in 2018.

In its definition of harassment, Pew included a wide range of actions – “from verbal abuse to physical violence and killings” – motivated at least in part by the target’s religious identity. […]