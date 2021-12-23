Austria Hiring People to ‘Hunt Down Vaccine Refusers’

Workers told they’ll be doing a lot of overtime.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 21 December 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — The Austrian government is hiring people to “hunt down vaccine refusers,” according to a report published by Blick.

Yes, really.

The burden for enforcing the fines unjabbed Austrians will have to pay as part of their punishment will fall to their employers, necessitating a new army of ‘inspectors’ to ensure that process is running smoothly.

The city of Linz, which is home to 200,000 inhabitants, has a relatively low vaccination rate of 63 per cent.

In response, “Linz now wants to hire people who are supposed to hunt down vaccine refusers,” reports Swiss news outlet Blick.

The role of the inspectors will be to check on “whether those who do not get vaccinated really pay for it.”

The vaccine refusenik hunters will receive a wage of 2,774 euros, which will be paid 14 times a year, making an annual income of 38,863 euros. […]