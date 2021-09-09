WTC South Tower Powered Down for 36 Hours Days Before Attack, Security Deactivated, Suspicious Workers Seen During Blackout

Suspicious workers wearing coveralls, carrying toolboxes and spools of wire seen coming and going from tower

By Shepard Ambellas | 27 March 2016

INTELLIHUB — A data center worker by the name of Scott Forbes, who was employed in September of 2001 by Fiduciary Trust Company International, who’s data center was located on the 97th floor of the South Tower in the World Trade Center complex before it was destroyed on September 11th by “planes”, has come forth with bombshell information regarding strange events that Forbes himself witnessed take place in the days and weeks leading up to the attacks.

Forbes said during a radio interview that the company he was employed with at the time, Fiduciary Trust,” and a number of other companies in the tower” were notified just “three weeks in advance […] that there was going to be a power down,” which Forbes said was extremely unusual given the nature, scope, and magnitude of the financial agencies which occupied the tower at the time. In other words, the agencies were not given ample time to prepare for such a power down.

“The power down was on the Saturday and Sunday prior to 9/11, so that would have been the 8th and 9th of September,” Forbes said, who has never seen or heard of a similar occasion aside from the original bomb scare in 1993.

Forbes said the building was turned over by the New York Port Authority Saturday morning for the power down and was handed back over to the Port Authority some thirty hours later, leaving a massive security gap. […]