Fauci Acknowledges Vaccines Don’t Protect ‘Overly Well’ Against COVID Infection

He should know.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 13 July 2022

SUMMIT NEWS — White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged during an appearance on Fox News that while vaccines may protect from symptoms of the virus, they “don’t protect overly well” when it comes to transmission of COVID.

Fauci made the comments on ‘Your World’ while talking to host Neil Cavuto.

Cavuto asked Fauci to respond to Americans who are unsure about taking another round of the vaccine.

“And they’re beginning to wonder about the regimen for treating it, whether you get two vaccination shots, whether you get a booster, another booster. They just don’t know. What do you tell them?” he asked.

“One of the things that’s clear from the data is that, even though vaccines, because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus, don’t protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death,” Fauci responded. […]