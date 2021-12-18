Top Cardiologist Tells Joe Rogan of ‘Intentional Plot’ to Suppress Early COVID Treatments

By Tyler Durden | 15 December 2021

ZERO HEDGE — In a recent appearance with Joe Rogan, Dr. Peter McCullough explained that from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a concerted effort to instill fear and conceal a protocol for early treatment of the disease in order to justify lockdowns and vaccines.

McCullough, former vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and professor at Texas A&M University is one of the most widely cited authors of research in his field – and testified before the US Senate in Nov. 2020. Since coming out against the official pandemic response, McCullough has come under intense scrutiny from the left for spreading ‘medical misinformation’ about the pandemic.

He’s also shed light on vaccine-related cardiac events in a recent paper co-authored with Dr. Jessica Rose, a virologist and epidemiologist in Canada reviewing data in the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which he discusses here. […]