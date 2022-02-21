The Revolt Begins

By James Howard Kuntsler | 31 January 2022
CLUSTERFUCK NATION — So, it’s time to serve notice that the game is over. The nation rejects the phantom president and the cabal behind the Covid-19 hustle, and all the Woke hustles that rode in with it.
The Canadian trucker rebellion, rolling east across the vast, frozen Canadian prairie, blew into the country’s Woked-up capital city, Ottawa, like the scalding wrath of history, forcing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to skulk off punkishly under cover of night — after bad-mouthing the big-rig invaders as “a fringe minority” in a nation of otherwise obedient hypnotics sleepwalking into Big Pharma’s spike-protein fun-factory of all-causes early death.
The news media is working super-hard to avoid reporting the event, of course. Canada’s leading paper, The Toronto Star, put up a peevish little item complaining that a protester hung an upside-down maple leaf flag on a statue of national hero Terry Fox (a cancer-stricken athlete who ran across most of the country on a prosthetic leg in 1981 to raise cancer-awareness). The paper also mentioned that “[a] discordant symphony of truck horns blared across downtown Ottawa as demonstrators geared up for their second full day on local streets.” Beyond that, the paper lost interest. […]
People are really not thinking with this, have jumped right onto the ‘believe-the-hype’ train with this convoy crap, just because they want to believe in something. How many articles have done just basic homework on this movement, like you would a BLM or Proud Boys, or any ‘activist’ group that shows up, claiming to represent some cause? None. Where is the funding coming from. Look it up. Think in terms of this Eurasian alliance, as Kissinger as hyped up all these years. That is what is leveraging this- it just takes form with people like Kissinger/Larry Fink/Rothschild as it moves Westward- and they don’t mind that press. They know it’d be a different ballgame if we all knew the Eastern alignment, conflicts of interest involved. Well. Here they are.
Who just sent the Rothschilds a bunch of Gold?
https://anti-empire.com/why-is-russia-sending-planes-full-of-gold-to-london/
The most powerful ‘oligarchs’ strongarming the west- Kissinger, Blankfein, Kushner Inc, Larry Fink, Peter Thiel- all praise ‘Totalitarian, East Asian form of Governance’ in the West. Ignorant to say that is ‘Western imperialism.’ That’s unabashed Eastern Imperialism, channeled through Zionists and Trotskyites ECONOMICALLY rooted in the West. Trotskyism isn’t ‘Western’ people- it originated with Trotsky (!), and some top Neocons, like Irving Kristol, have admitted that affiliation. Kissinger mentored Kushner, was in the Trump whitehouse the whole time, joining them in Bilderberg meetings, and his entire geopolitical endgame is pivoting toward a Eurasian alliance. This authoritarian creep in Western countries is that- not ‘Western Imperialism.’ If it were ‘Western Imperialism,’ you’d be seeing Western traditions, Western Principles, Western Policies taking front-and-center, NOT Trotskyite, ‘East Asian Style Governance’ and Communitarianism with its preoccupation with the Asia-centric Lurianic Kabbalah.
Xi and Putin are ‘best friends’ doing ‘Belt & Road’ together – so make sense of the ‘Libs/China’ ‘Neocons/Russia’ US PR-barrage
What’s this? Not reported on?
https://jewishbusinessnews.com/2021/09/02/sassoon-family-continuation-trust-to-move-100-billion-to-u-s/
All that Fentanyl. Half a million deaths in recent years. And that THE family of the Opium Wars, literally. Them. This is The Trust, the old ‘Dope Inc’ family, built HSBC- all that Fentanyl and Chinese money moving through North America in the past decades- yet both sectors in the media are US-bashing? You all want to take orders from this?:
https://odysee.com/@Talpiot:b/35.-THE-HISTORY-OF-JEWS-IN-ASIA—ISRAEL-CONTINUES-TO-SELL-OUT-THE-UNITED-STATES-TO-THE-CCP:3
You’ll hear over and over about Ukranian Neo-Nazis. But you don’t hear about their strangely neutral, Jewish President (those tired of the nazi trope in US, suddenly embrace it with Ukraine to be pro-Russia- that is suspect). But the KGB outfit, Chabad Lubavitch- strong roots in Ukraine and through East Europe, Russia?
https://www.exposetheenemy.com/israel#ChabadLubavitch
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKQEwIsoulWg/
‘Western imperialism?’
https://www.exposetheenemy.com/israel-russia
Xi, Putin, their ‘Best Friends’ alliance- admitted to wanting to ‘Torpedo the US dollar’- and what do they have? China WAS THE FIRST TO ADOPT CBDCs, the Eurasian alliance being at the vanguard of the ‘Covid Agenda’- not the US. It’s coming from Israel, Russia, China, through the City of London. If the right Top US officials are bribed puppets, they’ll enter a conflict that is set up to fail, making it look as if ‘they did what they could,’ under the correct pretense(s), while certain forms of economic warfare can be used- like a siege. Notice ‘Trucker Convoys’ in China, Russia? Any libtard, balkanization ‘woke’ news there? Nope. But their highly funded outlets here promote the hell out of both, which would put US at a disadvantage during conflict- where a loss could be feigned by said puppet regime, and your new Eastern Masters, with Israel at their center, step in.
That’s not to say ‘don’t protest.’ But these are internationalists, and they work that way. They can work asymmetrically like that- start a war, work both ends, then play the opposition, fund your activism and then bribe the fall guy. It’s not- and never has been- as simple as ‘Derp US vs Derp Russia’