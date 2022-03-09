Zelensky Lies About Russia ‘Shelling Nuclear Plant’ and Triggering ‘Radiation Leak’ in Latest Bid to Con NATO into War

International Atomic Energy Agency, White House fact-check Zelensky’s claims and report there was no radiation leak

By Chris Menahan | 4 March 2022

INFORMATION LIBERATION — Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in an “emotional” speech on Thursday night that Russia intentionally launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the city of Energodar with tanks and warned that the entirety of Europe could be destroyed as a result.

“Right now, Russian tanks are firing upon nuclear units,” Zelensky said. “These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers. That is, they know where they are shooting, they have been preparing for this!”

He continued: “I appeal to all Ukrainians, to all Europeans. To all people who know the word ‘Chernobyl.’ Who know how many grief and casualties the explosion at the nuclear power plant caused. It was a global catastrophe. Hundreds of thousands of people struggled with its consequences. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated. Russia wants to do it again. And already repeats. But six times more!” […]