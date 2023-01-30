The Case of James Forrestal and the Take Downs of Real America Firsters

‘I am more and more impressed by the fact that it is largely futile to get up and make statements about current problems. At the same time, I know that silent acquiescence to evil is also out of the question.’ –– Thomas Merton (1915 – 1968)
More than occasionally, top-ranking Americans who are not Israel Firsters are taken out. It seems the preferred method to get rid of the “uncooperative” is a character assassination. Case in point was Admiral Bobby Ray Inman, who was slated to become President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Defense in 1994. Inman’s downfall followed his comments such as this:
“Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agents of all other countries on earth combined … They are the gravest threat to our national security.”
Neocon Zionist media operatives got Inman to withdraw and go home by calling him a “conspiracy theorist” and a kook. This was spearheaded by The New York Times (aka New York Slimes) Jewish columnist William Safire. It is generally believed that he was also threatened. Later in 2006, Inman was further marginalized by the usual suspects for criticizing the Bush administration’s use of warrantless domestic wiretaps.
Admiral Inman at least escaped with his life. Perhaps the most well-known America Firster to meet a suspicious fate was James Forrestal. His 1944-1949 diaries were published in 1951; they are insightful, coming from an powerful insider. He was U.S. Navy Under Secretary from 1940 and Secretary for Defense from 1947 to 1949.
After the war, Forrestal urged Truman to take a hard line with the Soviets over Poland. He also strongly influenced the new Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy concerning infiltration of the government by Communists. In McCarthy’s words, “Before meeting with Jim Forrestal, I thought we were losing to international Communism because of incompetence and stupidity on the part of our planners. I mentioned that to Forrestal. I shall forever remember his answer. He said, “McCarthy, consistency has never been a mark of stupidity. If they were merely stupid, they would occasionally make a mistake in our favor.” Clearly the experienced Forrestal was not buying into the bogus Hanlon’s Razor of “never attribute to malice, what could be explained by stupidity.
During private cabinet meetings with President Truman in 1946 and 1947, Forrestal favored a federalization plan for Palestine, with which at first Truman concurred. Truman then received threats to cut off campaign contributions from wealthy donors, as well as hate mail and an assassination attempt. Appalled by the intensity and implied threats over the partition question, Forrestal stated to J. Howard McGrath, senator from Rhode Island:
“… No group in this country should be permitted to influence our policy to the point it could endanger our national security.”
I draw your attention to several revealing Forrestal diary notations:
Feb. 3, 1948 (pages 362 and 363): “Visit today from Franklin D. Roosevelt, Jr., who came in with strong advocacy of a Jewish State in Palestine, that we should support the United Nations ‘decision,’ I pointed out that the United Nations had as yet taken no ‘decision,’ that it was only a recommendation of the General Assembly and that I thought the methods that had been used by people outside of the Executive branch of the government to bring coercion and duress on other nations in the General Assembly bordered closely onto scandal … I said I was merely directing my efforts to lifting the question out of politics; that is, to have the two parties agree that they would not compete for votes on this issue.
“He said this was impossible, that the nation was too far committed and that, furthermore, the Democratic Party would be bound to lose and the Republicans gain by such an agreement. I said I was forced to repeat to him what I had said to Senator McGrath in response to the latter’s observation that our failure to go along with the Zionists might lose the states of New York, Pennsylvania and California — that I thought it was about time that somebody should pay some consideration to whether we might not lose the United States.”
The entry for Feb. 3, 1948, continues (page 364): “Had lunch with Mr. (((B. M. Baruch))). After lunch raised the same question with him. He took the line of advising me not to be active in this particular matter, and that I was already identified, to a degree that was not in my own interest, with opposition to the United Nations policy on Palestine.”
At this time, a campaign of unparalleled slander and calumny was launched in the United States press and periodicals against Mr. Forrestal. This was led by the notorious rumor and Jewish gossip monger Walter Winchell and hatchet man, liar and shabbos goy Drew Pearson. In January 1949, Pearson related that Forrestal’s wife had been the victim of a holdup back in 1937 and falsely suggested that Forrestal had run away, leaving his wife defenseless. On March 22, 1949, Forrestal resigned as Secretary of Defense. However, he was a wealthy man and was planning on starting a journalistic endeavor with America First leanings.
A few days later, the claim was made that he “had a nervous breakdown” (denied by Forrestal’s brother). He was administered narcosis with sodium amytal and a regimen of insulin. According the assigned doctor, the patient “over reacted” and was “thrown into a confused state with a great deal of agitation and confusion.”
Ultimately, Forrestal “fell” from a 16th floor window at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Drew Pearson ran more phony lies that Forrestal had made four “previous” suicide attempts. Another dubious Jewish “historian,” Arnold Rogow, continued the fictitious account of his death and character assassination with the well-worn “anti-Semitic nut” and “paranoid conspiracy theorist” accusation. Rogow’s travesty — I mean “book” — is a case study in lies and hatchet jobs. It can be read here.
In 2004, the “Willcutt Report” was finally declassified after 53 years and exposes these fabricators on the particulars of Forrestal’s murder. If you read through it while thinking critically, the whole scene reeks of skulduggery and story telling.
There is also a smoking gun connection in this report. It reveals his “care” was administered by MK-Ultra psychiatrist Dr. Winfred Overholser, who signed off on the report. This was the operative who ran the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. He specialized in “involuntary psychiatry,” LSD research, truth drugs and was at the center of the mind-control network. St. Elizabeth’s was also where other “sensitive” federal cases were kept during Overholser’s tenure, such as poet Ezra Pound (illegally committed for Axis and “anti-Semitic” sympathies during WWII) and John Hinckley, Jr., who shot Ronald Reagan.
When he was “committed” against his wishes, Forrestal was a private citizen and no longer a high government official. By what authority did the rouge government element take him to Bethesda? Most interesting that during this stage he was surrounded by Zionist Jewish moles such as Marx Leva.
Henry Forrestal tried several times to see his brother James in the hospital but was refused visiting rights by both Dr. Raines and [acting hospital commandant] Captain [B. W.] Hogan. He finally managed to see his brother briefly after he had informed Hogan that he intended to go to the newspapers and after he had threatened legal action against the hospital.
Henry Forrestal stated that when he was finally allowed to see his brother, he found James “acting and talking as sanely and intelligently as any man I’ve ever known.”
Henry tried to persuade Dr. Raines to allow Forrestal’s friend and Catholic priest, Father Maurice Sheehy, to visit. Raines turned Sheehy away on six separate occasions.
Despite the difficulties people close to Forrestal had in gaining access, Zionist minion and water boy Congressman Lyndon Baines Johnson saw Forrestal in the hospital. Why- to deliver some kind of final threat and message? Forrestal didn’t care for the man. Two hard headed personalities, Forrestal probably told LBJ to go screw himself.
The bottom line on James Forrestal that sealed his sad fate was he was an America Firster and would have spoken out. If you research his death, you will also come across a ridiculous back story, character assassination, smears insults, lies and diversions about UFOs, all crafted to make him sound kooky.
http://www.dcdave.com/article4/021110.html
I found the above, painstaking analysis of the Forrestal (((killing))) very interesting.
i read the entire six-part analysis some years ago, and it makes a good, albeit circumstantial case that he was murdered on account of his Israel position.
Do you recommend reading Forrestal’s personal diaries?
https://www.amazon.com/Forrestal-Diaries-James-ebook/dp/0670324183/ref=sr_1_2?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1471956935&sr=1-2&keywords=forrestal+diaries
I didn’t read it, but others have highlighted some key parts. Might be worth reading the last 15 months of his life.
Read Archibald Ramsay’s “The Nameless War”. I have a discussion video on it and the book pdf link here. Will blow your mind on hidden, suppressed history.
http://www.winterwatch.net/2016/08/19/daryl-bradford-smith-the-nameless-war-by-captain-ramsay/
Last section of this highly recommended article is classic as it shows the whole Jewish disinformation campaign of citing, quoting and reinforcing each other in their books and memoirs over the decades. This is why the ((( ))) 800 lb gorilla is critical to the conversation.
Great article. Just a couple minor corrections. Drew Pearson was no shabbos goy – he was as Jewish as Moses. His own mother-in-law publicly denounced him as an ADL agent.
Lyndon Johnson was Jewish as well. Most will have a hard time believing that this Texas hillbilly was a Jew, but never the less he was. Remember, his first public appearance after the assassination of JFK was the dedication of a synagogue in Austin – the closest he dared come to a public celebration.
“Lyndon Johnson was Jewish as well” Yes, yes – too few people know this.
Not exactly your pleasing Aryan countenance is it. Time and again, I look to
faces. Yes, I know “not all’ arguments, but more times than not,physiognomy
rules the day. ‘And ye shall know them by their faces …’ Thank you Lord.
Awesome Quote!
Thomas Merton, a very intelligent man who had the will to speak out against the Zio-fascist American state….and as he was articulate, like Pound, his fate was sealed. He was killed by an electric fan….and if you believe that one…..
Another great American patriot and anti-communist of the WWII era to meet with an untimely demise after awakening to the real threat facing the world was General George S. Patton. Although Patton was murdered before the state of Israel was formed, I believe he was quickly awakening to the fact that the Allies were about to fold to Hitler’s real enemy, Soviet communism and their allies in the U.S. Government.
Patton stated: “They are trying to do two things: first, implement communism, and second, see that all businessmen of German ancestry and non-Jewish antecedents are thrown out of their jobs. They have utterly lost the Anglo-Saxon conception of justice and feel that a man can be kicked out because somebody else says he is a Nazi. They were evidently quite shocked when I told them I would kick nobody out without the successful proof of guilt before a court of law . . .”
I can’t remember if Russ has written about this, but Jackie Patru has very good article on the murder of Patton: http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/wars/patton.html
I weighed in on the General Patton case here:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/01/patton-assassinated-to-suppress-his-criticism-of-post-war-policy/
The ridiculous Bush/Nazi connection (its a complete fabrication) is based on a book that I supposedly a memoir or dictated by Fritz Thyssen entitled “I Paid Hitler.”
In 1939 Fritz Thyssen had moved to Switzerland with his family. In 1940 he sought refuge in France. Fritz, was arrested by the Vichy Regime of France. After being returned to Germany, the National Socialist government confined him to a sanitarium near Berlin.
From 1943 to 1945 Fritz was an inmate in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. His wife was with him throughout all of these places,she stayed with him and in February 1945 they went to Dachau until April 1945 when they were moved with other VIP prisoners to be trade, marched, to Tyrol where Himmler was attempting to trade them for leniency.
Fritz and his wife were finally “Liberated” in May of 1945, Fritz was immediately put on trial as a Nazi war criminal! They kept him imprisoned for 5 years before they released him. When he was finally released Fritz and his wife moved to Argentina where he died a year later. This man had a pretty depressing decade. When he was finally released Fritz and his wife moved to Argentina where he died a year later.
The idea that the German Industrialists as a class along with the working class in particular supported Adolf Hitler and his grand social revolution as a matter of pride and honor is the real story here.
Immediately upon being released Thyssen began to challenge the book “I Paid Hitler” on the grounds it was completely false and a absolute forgery. Thyssen, for his part disputed the authenticity of the book as he did not write nor dictate any such record. He stood firm in his defense and this was upheld by the post war de-nazification tribunal!
“Hitler’s grandfather was a Rothschild” story was invented by an OSS employee during WWII
“Hitler’s grandfather was a Jew named Frankenberger” story was invented by a condemned man
Records show that Hitler’s grandmother was not in Vienna or Graz at the time she conceived her son
There was a relationship between Prescott Bush and Fritz Thyssen and a relationship between Thyssen and the National Socialist Party. But there was no relationship between Bush and the NS Party
There is no link between Bush-Harriman and Auschwitz labor.
http://carolynyeager.net/heretics-hour-putting-myths-rest
https://national-socialist-worldview.blogspot.com/2012/09/gottfried-feder-explains-how-he-arrived.html
Must be just a coincidence that the UN declared Israel a state after WWII. Probably would have happened anywaze
In 1933, when the National Socialists ruled over Germany, they promote the Jewish immigration into Palestine via the so-called “Haavara agreement”. The Haavara agreement, which was signed between NS Germany and Zionist groups after three months negotiations in 1933, is used as “proof” that the German National Socialists were Zionists in service of the Zionist agenda and that Adolf Hitler was the “founder of Israel”.
There are several factors which draw this accusation into doubt. First, after the German National Socialists gained the power over Germany, the world Jewry declared war on Germany on 24 March 1933 by launching an international boycott on German goods. Germany already suffered by the great depression in 1929 (which BTW helped the NSDAP to gain more votes) and an international boycott on German good would damage Germany much more. The Haavara agreement wasn’t just a deal to promote the Jewish emigration into Palestine, it was also an economical deal to break the international Jewish boycott. Only a small fraction of Jewry supported Zionism, while the majority of Jewry didn’t and wanted to destroy NS Germany.
The Zionists used this situation and helped to break the international Jewish boycott in exchange for the emigration of German Jews into Palestine, therefore this “Haavara agreement” could be considered as a “blackmail”, a win-win situation. Not all Zionists supported the Haavara agreement, some Zionist leaders such as Vladimir Jabotinsky rejected this agreement and favored over the international Jewish boycott on German goods. As a result of the rejection, the Zionist leader and head of the Jewish agency, Haim Arlosoroff who negotiated with the German government about the Haavara agreement, was assassinated by elements of the Zionist faction led by Vladimir Jabotinsky two days after his return from NS Germany.
Although the National Socialists wanted to complete the final solution of the Jewish question, which was the plan to re-locate Jewry out of Europe, they didn’t want to allow a large number of German Jews to flee to other countries because they feared that these Jewish immigrants would lend large numbers to a growing international movement for the international boycott of NS Germany. Also, the German government saw Palestine, which was a British controlled area, as “dumping-ground” suitable to isolate a great number of Jewish refugees from the world’s political arena. Therefore the Haavara agreement was a strategical step for the German government, although the Zionists benefited from this as well and German “support” of Zionism had nothing to do with the plan to help to create a powerful Jewish state. In “Die Spur des Juden im Wandel der Zeit” written in late 1919 and published in 1920, Alfred Rosenberg concluded: “Zionism must be vigorously supported in order to encourage a significant number of German Jews to leave for Palestine or other destination.” Alfred Rosenberg’s early support for Zionism was for a more legal way to remove the Jews from Germany and he believed that Jews aren’t able to create a Jewish state. Later, he advocated for the relocation of up to 15 million Jews on the Island of Madagascar which was the official plan of NS Germany (Madagascar Plan) for the final solution of the Jewish question and the establishment of a Jewish reservation.
The National Socialists didn´t support Zionism, they actually rejected it and favored over the Palestinians. Adolf Hitler demanded liberty and independence for Palestine and had a meeting with the Palestinian nationalist Haj Amin al-Husseini in 1941. In his famous book “Mein Kampf”, Hitler recognized Zionism as tool for international Jewish power. Other National Socialists concluded the same, such as Arno Schickedanz who published an article entitled “Der Zionism (Zionism)” in which he explained:
http://www.judithwinther.dk/emner/niveau_3/hoaxfact/der_zionismus.html
https://books.google.ca/books?id=T3EZ50uDlSoC&pg=PA75&dq=For+while+the+Zionists+try+to+make+the+rest+of+the+world+believe+that+the+national+consciousness+of+the+Jew+finds+its+satisfaction+in+the+creation+of+a+Palestinian+state,+the+Jews+again+slyly+dupe+the+dumb+Goyim.+It+doesn%E2%80%99t+even+enter+their+heads+to+build+up+a+Jewish+state+in+Palestine+for+the+purpose+of+living+there%3B+all+they+want+is+a+central+organization+for+their+international+world+swindle,+endowed+with+its+own+sovereign+rights+and+removed+from+the+intervention+of+other+states:+a+haven+for+convicted+scoundrels+and+a+university+for+budding+crooks.&hl=en&sa=X&ei=Ya9RT7TaO8Hm0QGawei-DQ#v=onepage&q=For%20while%20the%20Zionists%20try%20to%20make%20the%20rest%20of%20the%20world%20believe%20that%20the%20national%20consciousness%20of%20the%20Jew%20finds%20its%20satisfaction%20in%20the%20creation%20of%20a%20Palestinian%20state%2C%20the%20Jews%20again%20slyly%20dupe%20the%20dumb%20Goyim.%20It%20doesn%E2%80%99t%20even%20enter%20their%20heads%20to%20build%20up%20a%20Jewish%20state%20in%20Palestine%20for%20the%20purpose%20of%20living%20there%3B%20all%20they%20want%20is%20a%20central%20organization%20for%20their%20international%20world%20swindle%2C%20endowed%20with%20its%20own%20sovereign%20rights%20and%20removed%20from%20the%20intervention%20of%20other%20states%3A%20a%20haven%20for%20convicted%20scoundrels%20and%20a%20university%20for%20budding%20crooks.&f=false
http://user1252122.sites.myregisteredsite.com/id26.html
The Ottoman Empire was targeted for years and had been carved-up long before anything was settled by force-of-arms. The 1916 backhanded Sykes-Picot Agreement which established French and British control over the region and promised the Arabs much and gave them nothing laid the foundation for the eventual letter by Arthur Balfour to Lionel Rothschild and came to be known as the ‘Balfour Declaration’ which would secure Palestine for large-scale Jewish immigration into the region with the backing of British arms and blood which many would come to regret later.
Hitler definitively wanted the Jews out of Germany(and Europe)and (Havaara)Palestine was a way of achieving part of that end, but Hitler was by no means a Zionist agent as camel-brains like Christopher Jon Bjerknes like to deceive others into thinking. For Hitler, the foundation of an Israeli state would just eventually become the forward operating base of Zionist criminal intrigue and global deception.
Had the Battle at Stalingrad specifically and Operation Barbarossa more generally turned out differently, the history of the Middle East and the later 20th Century would have had a much more agreeable unfolding. And,… No!,… we would not be ‘speaking German’ as I so often derisively overhear. The implications and consequences of a German victory would have been overarching across the board, but that is for another discussion.
Also, there is Herf’s book, ‘Nazi Propaganda for the Arab World’ which is applicable to these comments as well and worth the time!
https://www.amazon.com/Nazi-Propaganda-Arab-World-Jeffrey/dp/0300145799/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=jeffrey+herf&qid=1612288450&s=books&sr=1-3
Ed,
First, I have been a bit rude toward you, and I am truly sorry. Life in Washington, District of Corruption has become a sick joke, and I believe I have succumbed to “stupid sickness” in my (normally) gentlemanly demeanor. Mea culpa. You are a good man, and the fault is truly my own
Now I cannot go all the way with you on your response, but this does not mean that I am against what you are saying. We just may have a disconnect with my own knowledge base, and I seek your support in understanding what I am missing. Real “simple”…(pun intended = ).
First Dunkirk…
To my mind, Chancellor Hitler (I will go with Germany’s last official title here), let the final capture of the Anglo forces go, due to his desire to find common ground with the British. He felt that the British and German people were on par with regard to a list of both ideological and physical similarities (he obviously did not know that Germany was way ahead in dentistry = ). If ever there was a point when “everyone might speak German”, this was the time.
With regard to Russia, I think the Japanese were the most upset by German indecision. To their understanding, they needed to focus less on China, and apply forces to opening up Russia on two fronts.
As you well know, the Japanese really disliked the Russians, due to past wars, and they were seeking a two front attack, which had been promised to them as early as 1934 to 36 ish (? — not looking at Clift Notes — going from memory here).
When Germany went elsewhere, they spent their resources with additional movements in China.
Now we might both agree that Japan was a long time puppet, not of the United States, but of the British Government. If we really go, far-side out, then maybe we could introduce the ideas of Mr. Greg Hallet:
https://www.amazon.com/Hitler-British-Agent-Solving-History/dp/047311478X
Now, if we believe Mr. Hallet, then both Hitler and Stalin were products of Tavistock. Stalin (in a very gay moment) held onto Hitler’s, white, dinner jacket for years after WWII, and then lamented his exit (to SA) from the world stage. Yet, Mr. Hallet is an odd, Australian, gentleman.
So then we move toward the finances. Well, then I would ask what about Anthony Sutton, PhD and his series of texts regarding money flows to the National Socialists:
https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Hitler-Antony-Sutton/dp/0945001533/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&keywords=Anthony+Sutton&qid=1612404045&s=books&sr=1-6
The Warburg family is, specifically, implicated in much of the global finance (along with many partners of all walks). Then there is also the, Jewish controlled, Bank of International Settlements (BIS),which was originally started by the Nazis.
What I would, humbly, submit is that the Anglo-American empire set the tone for the Middle East, which was capped by Wilson’s 14 points. WWII was a very deadly pageant that was the sequel to the first deadly movie.
Please help me with my knowledge gaps, and (humbly) point me in the direction of a clarification. Certainly, I am willing to concede that I have been in a knowledge tunnel for decades, and my focus may be myopic (not sarcasm, but a serious desire to have more data inputs).
All my best,
Simple Citizen
SC,
You might have me mistaken for another regular visitor here in the comments section. I have never taken any of your comments personal or responses to my posts as being rude! It can be very difficult to convey and/or interpret emotions that accompany the language chosen when one glosses over certain comments.
As far as(what I view to be)the tired and worn out idea that Hitler was a stooge or agent of the Rothschild’s, or that he was compromised in some fashion so that we should NOT view his endeavors as being anything but genuine, I will make a few brief points.
1- Hallet’s book(which I admit, I did not finish)is replete with conjecture and false assumptions and would make for some great bird-cage liner. He is just one of an almost infinite collection of authors who have attempted to profit off of the ‘Hitler and the Nazi’s were evil’ narrative since 1946!
2- The British political class in the 1930’s was NOT uniform in its stance toward Germany and there were numerous individuals within the country who wanted nothing to do with instigating another costly continental war. Lord Halifax and King Edward VIII were two of the most familiar!
3- I have yet to see any documented evidence that any of the Rothschild’s banks directly funded the NS Party and even if there were some prominent financiers that did fund Hitler, I believe it was only because they were looking to profit in one fashion or another. Most $ that found its way into the NS Party was through German businesses, fundraising, party dues, the German military, and anti-Communist sympathizers.
4- Sutton’s ‘accusations’ of American businesses financing Hitler and the NS is completely misleading. American businesses began to do business with Germany on a sustained and regular basis after German unification in 1871. Doing business with Germany was not a crime in the 1930’s and should not be considered such in retrospect!
So much of what Hitler was trying to accomplish was a redress and rectification of the Treaty of Versailles. That treaty was a disaster for Germany and a source of so many other problems that Germany had to deal with by the time Hitler came to power. As Leon Degrelle’s book is titled- Hitler was born at Versailles!
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/15704991-hitler
https://carolynyeager.net/first-world-war-ended-100-years-ago-atrociously-false-and-unfair-peace
Thank you sir.
You have given me a lot to “chew on” here and I am grateful. To be clear, I did look a bit at Ms. Yeager’s site, BEFORE, I responded to you. The fact is that I just need a little more time to read her work.
I understand your points and really appreciate what you have covered here; however, I just need more time to research your points. There is ZERO disagreement of Versailles or that Germans living under occupied rule begged the Chancellor for redress.
Yet, I do wonder about some of the economics of the entire war. The idea that Ford and GM actually sued the U.S. for bombing factories owned by their conglomerates is one thing that still sticks in my mind as a possible “set-up” or rigged game.
So I am certainly not saying either one of us is right or wrong and I do value you pointing me in the direction of new information. Please let me read some of what you have provided me with and get back to you.
Lastly, on the Mr. Hallet, I was in the same boat. I never finished the text (I still have it in storage). Then I felt guilty and tried to listen to some of his interviews at the time and I could not get through those either (I think I have a hard time knowing when an Australian citizen is being serious or just kidding).
Will definitely catch up to you at some point, after I have read these items. The cursed thing about WW is that my reading list is just “blowing up” (I think that is what the youth say); not a bad problem to have.
Many thanks and best…
Ed,
Got sucked into the digital pages of this one while taking a coffee break:
https://carolynyeager.net/auschwitz-underground-guided-tour
Wow! Not what I expected at all. Very interesting indeed.
Ironically, I had been listening to Mr. Dick Gregory a while back and he was speaking about why prisons in the U.S. do not allow bands or music for the inmates. He opined that it was because it was a means to rehabilitation and settling down the souls of the incarcerated, which defeats the idea of a prison industrial complex.
Then Ms. Yeager’s work discusses the choir, the band, the museum and swimming pool and I begin to think a fancy spa or summer camp.
Still trying to even process this little bit. Thanks!
Best,
Simple Citizen
Okay, you really got my attention here:
https://carolynyeager.net/mothers-movement-agitating-against-american-involvement-world-war-ii
Right up SC’s alley, something I did not (EVER) know before, and excellent writing. This is the type of history that I really enjoy learning about. It did not work out in this group’s favor,but the fact that they tried, gives me hope for humanity.
Now I will not keep coming back to this thread on fear that we will kind of crowd into smaller and smaller dialog boxes. Yet, I will keep reading and I am now listening to the site.
Ed, you got me hooked!
Now I have promised RW and I will promise you to read more and keep an open mind on the JQ; however, from time-to-time, I would also like to discuss how the Brits empowered this group and really made them what they are in this modern time. The okay, the bad and the downright ugly.
So if you will grant me a little latitude on the learning curve and keep an open mind to the ideas such as:
1. the take over of the BOE could have been squashed by the monarchy and the army — hangings right in the City
2. the Balfour Agreement could have ended with the jailing of both parties in the Tower
or (more modern)
3. Soros could have been floating off the coast of Bermuda after the GBP trade that made him famous
(In other words the Brits acquiesce and empowered this group since the death of Henry VIII)
then I think we could have some really marvelous conversations ahead (on other threads).
Again, many thanks. That one page is superb and I am glad to have taken time to read it a thrice now.
Best…
SC,
Prisons use to permit all kinds of ‘freedoms,’ if you will, a few decades ago. There is Johnny Cash’s famous two shows at Folsom Prison in Jan. of 1968 and there use to be a professional boxer named James Scott(died in 2018)who use to have his boxing matches televised by the mainstream media on Saturday’s at Rahway State Prison in N.J.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Scott_(boxer)
If your just getting your feet wet with ‘Holocaust denial,'(wink!, wink!)and you don’t live in Germany, I would also suggest Carlos Mattogno and Germar Rudolph. Here:
https://www.thriftbooks.com/a/carlo-mattogno/1407761/
https://germarrudolf.com/en/please-read-this-note/
Thank you again…funny we are going to have a late dinner, so I am rereading that page on Ms. Yeager’s site:
“The women involved in the mother’s movement shared certain traits: they took motherhood seriously and took themselves seriously as mothers. They believed they had not only the right, but the obligation to protect their sons and daughters from government and other outside abuse. They became warriors in the cause of protecting their families and, as they saw it, their nation. For them, the two were linked.”
Excellent! Excellent! Excellent!
Now I have had some knowledge in HD;however, much of what I have learned was either in video (when YouTube still let anyone post) and / or the odd audiobook. So for the written word, I have some work to do.
Now for the sake of transparency, one of my grandfathers (deceased when I was little) was a part of a force that had to guard a liberated camp (originally he was on a howitzer squad in Italy). To my knowledge, he did not say specifically that Jewish folks wanted to rejoin the fight, but were not in the best shape. What he evidently claimed was that the prisoners as a whole were hungry (not surprising it was the end of the war; I think he was probably hungry too), but that the prisoners wanted to get into the war. The U.S. Army kept them at the location for a few months so that they could feed and provide medical care, before any release.
On the boxer…Ed, you may have seen I love boxing, but I have never heard of this fellow. So, thanks. When people mention jail and boxing my mind goes to Liston (on autopilot).
As for Germany, I have always wanted to visit and had a great pal in Dusseldorf that I wanted to look up (his family has owned a fine tailoring shop (handmade suits) for over two centuries; however, I do not think I would ever wish to live there, but thanks for giving me another reason not to choose that nation.
Again, many, many thanks!
P.S. On the jail, I do love Cash at Fullsom, but what I was talking about was the prison choirs and bands Ms. Yeager was mentioning and contrasting that with Mr. Gregory’s commentary on public traded prison stocks, which were brought to us by the actions of FDR (first) and then finally George H.W. (second).
Your point is still top notch, so thanks.
Ed,
It took me a few minutes to remember. When YT was less censored, I had watched 3 – 4 talks by a Mr. David Irving.
Any thoughts on this gentleman?
Many thanks and no rush.
Best,
SC
P.S. I did not recognize Mr. Scott, but I do recognize one of his former opponents:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ray_Anderson_(boxer)
Some day I will tell of the time I met Gerry Cooney at a Golden Gloves night in the Garden. What a nice man, real humble and just kind (well, I guess I did just tell you about it = )
Best…
Last one for tonight; I promise!
Still rereading that same page, and it hit me.
Now give me a little time to recall the source, but:
Bill Ayers once commented in an interview (I read it in a book) that he left the Weather Underground when the lesbians took over (and he rattled off a bunch of Jewish lesbian names, yet he never specifically stated “Jewish lesbians”).
The photos on that page had my wheels spinning.
Russ, I don’t have time right now but I want to share some information on Mr. Bernie Baruch you mentioned. I just so happen to be reading Hugh Johnson’s “The Blue Eagle: From Egg to Earth” and he is a key player in running corporations and organizing support for the NRA. It doesn’t come out and say it but Johnson and Baruch did a lot of behind the scenes work and were made men. Johnson said he respected no one in the country more than Baruch, even the president. I’ll hopefully post more on this later. I had a hunch from the amount he was mentioned and the name that (((Baruch))) was from another planet.
TT,
What I can add to your post deals with President Wilson and the walking tour of his home.
As you may know, President Wilson is the only President to have a home in Washington, District of Columbia and is also the only President buried in the same location (National Cathedral).
Although I will not get into the insults hurled at a little girl (age 6 at the time) who dared to ask a question of the government supported staff, and how a doting father (familiar to WW) nearly caused a ruckus = ),
I can affirm that one of the highlights of the tour is the Rolls Royce (and then) the house. It turns out that the house “sponsors” were a group of Wilson supporters, while the automobile was a direct gift of Mr. Baruch.
The book reference is now on the growing list that you and several other (including JS; hat tip) have been so kind as to recommend.
Best to you and yours,
SC
Am I wrong, or was Invasion of the Body Snatchers (original film) written to parody Mr. Forrestal?
Many thanks.
2 books that are currently essential reading from the past..
Throughout the 1930s, Hitler was duped into persevering in his desire for
friendship with England, an alliance originally proposed jointly by Theodore
Roosevelt and the Kaiser in 1898 between the three Nordic powers, England,
Germany and the United States. The Schroders assured Hitler than their AngloGerman Fellowship in England was a hundred times more influential than it actually
was. With such figures as the Astors and the Chamberlains supporting rapport with
Germany, Hitler was persuaded that war with England was impossible. In 1933 he
had announced his discovery that Marx, Lenin and Stalin had all said that before
international Communism could triumph, England and her Empire must be
destroyed. “I am willing to help defend the British Empire by force if called upon,” he
declared. In 1936, Hitler arranged for meetings to take place between English and
German diplomats, but the desired result was never attained, as the British had
only one goal, to lull Hitler into a sense of false security until they could declare war
against him.
To lure Hitler into World War II, it was necessary to guarantee him adequate
supplies of such necessities as ball bearings and oil. Jacob Wallenberg of the
Swedish Enskilda Bank, which controlled the giant SKF ball bearing plant, furnished
ball bearings to the Nazis throughout the war. The anti aircraft guns sending flak
against American air crews turned on SKF ball bearings. Its American plant, SKF of
Philadelphia, was repeatedly put on the Proclaimed List, and each time, Dean
Acheson removed it.
President William S. Farish of Standard Oil refueled Nazi ships and submarines
through stations in Spain and Latin America. When Queen Elizabeth recently came
to the U.S., the only family she visited was the Farishes. Throughout the war, the
British paid royalty to Ethyl Standard Corp. on the gasoline used by German
bombers who were destroying London. The money was placed in Farben bank
accounts until after the war. I.G. Farben was organized by the Warburgs in 1925 as
a merger between six giant German chemical companies, Badische Anilin, Bayer,
Agfa, Hoechst, Welierter-Meer, and GriesheimElektron. Max Warburg was director
of I.G. Farben, Germany, and I.G. Chemie, Switzerland. American I.G. Farben was
controlled by his brother, Paul, architect of the Federal Reserve System, Walter
Teagle of Standard Oil, and Charles Mitchell of National City Bank. Just before
World War II broke out, Ethyl Standard shipped 500 tons of ethyl lead to the Reich
Air Ministry through I.G. Farben, with payment secured by letter of Brown Bros.
Harriman dated Sept. 21, 1938.
Throughout World War II, the Paris branches of J.P. Morgan and Chase
National Bank continued to do business as usual. At the end of the war, occupation
authorities repeatedly issued orders to dismantle I.G. Farben plants, but were
countermanded by Gen. William Draper of Dillon Read, which had financed
German rearmament in the 1920s.
Winston Churchill remarked of this “managed conflict” in 1945, just before it
ended, “There never was a war more easy to stop.” (quoted in Washington
Page68
Post June 11, 1984). The only real difficulty had been encountered in getting it
started. Churchill succeeded in prolonging the war for at least a year by defeating
Gen. Wedemeyer’s plan for a Channel crossing in 1943, and by embarking on his
ruinous North African-Sicilian swing, a replay of his disastrous Gallipoli campaign of
the First World War. Life revealed April 9, 1951 that Eisenhower had radioed Stalin
through the U.S. Military Mission in Moscow of his plan to stop at the Elbe and allow
the Russians to take Berlin. The message had been written by Ike’s political
advisor, John Wheeler Bennett of RIIA, received by W. Averill Harriman, and
delivered to Stalin. In Washington, Gen. Marshall assured President Truman that
we were “obligated” to allow the Russians to take Berlin. Senator Joseph McCarthy
later called Marshall “a living lie”.P68
https://www.heritage-history.com/site/hclass/secret_societies/ebooks/pdf/mullins_order.pdf
Immediately following the war (WW1)the British government, acting on orders from their hidden masters in the City, clamped a blockade on Germany. This move had a devastating effect on the German people. On March 4th, 1919, Winston Churchill declared in the House of Commons that Britain was “enforcing the blockade with vigor. . . This weapon of starvation falls mainly on the women and children, upon the old, the weak and the poor. . .” (The Nation, June 21, 1919, p. 980).Professor Quigley tells us that “the results of the blockade were devastating. Continued for nine months after the armistice, it caused the deaths of 800,000 persons. . .” (Tragedy and Hope, p. 261). During the four years of the war Germany lost 1,600,000 dead. The German death rate during the blockade was five and a half times higher than during the war! —— … P116
https://chinhnghia.com/Griffin-DescentIntoSlavery1980.pdf
Harry,
Thanks for the post.
The Mullins book I am familiar with, and as I recall it is quite interesting. The Griffin book is new to me.
Certainly, I will give it a look.
Best,
SC