Released JFK Files Place Jack Ruby Near the Texas Book Depository Building

The most revealing information among the newly released JFK files provides further confirmation of the role of Jack Ruby (aka Jacob Rubenstein) (1911- 1967) in the broader JFK assassination conspiracy.
The exchange between Ruby and informant Bob Vanderslice of Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, wasn’t told to FBI handlers until 1977 — and the records don’t explain why 14 years lapsed.
“The informant (Bob Vanderslice) stated that on the morning of the assassination, Ruby contacted him and asked if he would ‘like to watch the fireworks,’” reads an FBI record dated April 6, 1977. He was with Jack Ruby and standing at the corner of the Postal Annex Building facing the Texas School Book Depository Building at the time of the shooting. Immediately after the shooting, Ruby left and headed toward the area of the Dallas Morning News Building.
Not covered by the Lugenpresse is that the document reveals that the FBI claims to have attempted to follow up with Vanderslice, who was “suffering from lip cancer,” but apparently the informant “got cold feet” and avoided further interviews, whereby the FBI dropped the ball.
This photo taken in the moments after the murder of JFK shows a man resembling Jack Ruby in the area of the Book Depository Building.
Johnny-on-the-Spot Ruby was also seen by and spoke to reporter Seth Kantor at Dallas Parkland Hospital an hour later. This testimony was manipulated by the Warren Commission and was described as “confusion of the day.” I don’t think memory works that way. What I find interesting about that day is that I can remember it in vivid detail 57 years later.
Additionally, it is well established that Ruby was lurking around the Dallas Police Headquarters when Lee Harvey Oswald was rolled out to face the press late on the evening of Nov. 22.
Even more incredible, Jack Ruby is shown at Oswald’s “I am just a patsy” Dallas police press room appearance at midnight on Nov. 22.
In addition to the Carousal Club, Ruby operated some prostitution activities and other vices. Dallas disc jockey Kenneth Dowe testified that Ruby was known around the station for “procuring women for different people who came to town.” Ruby developed close ties to many Dallas Police officers who frequented his nightclubs, where he provided them with free liquor, prostitutes and other vices. The theory that these police dropped their guard on security was in part true, and that made Ruby the perfect operative mole.
As far as motive, Ruby was likely a patsy upon a patsy. The System, or Deep State Crime Syndicate, had the goods on him well beyond his standard businesses of vice. Additionally, Ruby sought notoriety and attention.
In the end, after being diagnosed with fast-growing cancer, Ruby came clean in an exchange with Deputy Sheriff Al Maddox. Ruby told Maddox , “‘Well, they injected me for a cold.’ He said it was cancer cells. That’s what he told me, Ruby did. I said, ‘You don’t believe that bull***t.’ He said, ‘I damn sure do!’ Ruby shook hands with me, and I could feel a piece of paper in his palm … he said it was a conspiracy and he said … if you will keep your eyes open and your mouth shut, you’re gonna learn a lot.”
The key portion of what the sheriff had to say is in the video below. It looks like part of a larger interview, which seems to have been scrubbed or is not online.
The Oswald-Ruby Connection
Ron Lewis knew Lee Harvey Oswald in New Orleans. Here, Lewis is interviewed by James Earl Jones and says that Oswald and Ruby were involved in a gunrunning operation connected with 544 Camp St. and the training base at Lake Ponchartrain. Lewis claims that Oswald and Ruby “knew each other very well.”
In the next video, Dan Rather interviews Bill DeMar, who claims Oswald was in Jack Ruby’s Carousel Club.
Beverly Oliver was a dancer at the Colony Club, next door to Jack Ruby’s Carousel Club. At lunch time, the girls from the Colony Club would go to the Carousel Club to see the show. One day, Beverly sat at a table with Ruby’s dancer “Jada,” Ruby and a man Ruby introduced to Beverly as “Lee.” After Ruby shot Oswald in the basement of police headquarters, Beverly recognized Oswald as the man introduced to her by Jack Ruby.
Did Oswald recognize Ruby at the moment of his death? Ruby had a ludicrous story that he acted impulsively and was triggered by Oswald’s smirk. At no point during Ruby’s lurking around Oswald can one see anything remotely resembling a smirk on Oswald’s face. He looks like a deer in the headlights.
Ruby statement to press hinting at something ominous was in play.
In my examination and personal theory of the JFK assassination, I mentioned that head-shot gunman James Files said that Jack Ruby met them (Files and Charles Nicoletti) at a pancake house in Ft. Worth and handed off badges and the final route map.
Winter Watch takeaway: Jack Ruby’s fingerprints were all over this plot as a key operative and mole.
Let’s not forget Edward VIII, nearly shot to death by a Rothschild assassin. The would-be killer was sentenced to one entire year in jail, of which he only served a few months.
King Edward’s brother George was not so lucky, nor was General Sikorsky, commander of Polish forces during WW2. Both died when the elevator rods of their planes broke right after takeoff. De Gaulle was nearly done in by the exact same method, saved only by the great skill of his RAF pilot. Forensic analysis of the elevator rod showed that it had been weakened by acid.
My suspicions:
Oswald was a willing patsy who was reassured that bogus evidence was being fabricated that could be easily discredited so he would get off at trial. This explains Oswald’s behavior during the interrogation which made some of his interrogators believe he had been trained in resisting interrogation. Oswald was probably never have been meant to live long enough for a trial. He might never had been intended to be taken alive. If it’s true that Oswald slit his wrists to feign suicide in the USSR during a probable false defector operation, he was well suited as as a patsy.
If the Single Bullet Theory is correct, it could not have been fired from the 6th floor of the Texas School Book Depository. A more likely location would be the Dal-Tex building across the street which was never sealed off or investigated. The “Tex” in Dal-Tex stands for textiles not Texas. Many jews had businesses there including Abraham Zapruder who filmed the assassination. It would not have been out of character for Mossad to prevail upon Sayanim in the Dal-Tex building or elsewhere in Dallas for cooperation. The Dallas Citizen’s Council was jewish influenced. They had influence over many details of the visit. Far from being a far-right ultraconservative group, the DCC pushed integration in the early 1950s.
I think JFK’s efforts against Israel’s nuclear weapons program had a major influence on the assassination, if not the reason for it. The Israeli’s were the major benefactor of the assassination.
“The Israeli’s were the major benefactor of the assassination”.
LBJ had lots of Jewish connections and was very beneficial to the Israelis, BUT, it would be a great mistake if one thought they were the only ones to benefit from JFK’s assassination.
This was a coup and top government agencies were involved.
“Why was he killed”?, is a better question than, “Who shot him”?
The Mastermind was Allen Dulles and he had his people in place.
He took control of the Warren Commission and was like a chess player, while dealing with witnesses. Lots of witnesses were never called by the Commission.
Edger Hoover played his part and pushed the verdict, “Oswald the lone nut killer.”
I never realized how important Fletcher Prouty was until I started reading his account.
GOOGLE:
Cancelling Secret Service, Military, and Police Units in Dallas and Inserting False Actors in Their Place
DAVID RATCLIFF INTERVIEWS FLETCHER PROUTY
John J. McCloy
McCloy brokered the final consensus of the Warren Commission
While serving on the official investigation of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy (whom he had served under as chief disarmament negotiator), he stated that evidence of a conspiracy was ‘beyond the reach’ of the FBI or CIA.
Very few people seem to see the Nazi influence in JFK’s assassination. The need to Google John J McCloy and Nazi Criminals.
Also Google OPERATION PAPERCLIP and realize around 1,000 Nazis were brought to America by Dulles and they took positions in every agency and industry.
Now we have a Nazi/Zionist group in America during the COLD WAR and JFK is dealing with Castro and Khrushchev behind their back. They wanted World War III, but JFK wanted peace.
That’s why they killed him.
So why didn’t LBJ give them WW3? They were smart enough to plan JFK’s assassination, cover it up but then ….?
He tried, te plan was to nuke Cairo but the USS Liberty did not sink.
“If the Single Bullet Theory is correct”
THERE WERE 4 BULLETS = CONSPIRACY
Jim Garrison’s book, On the Trail of the Assassins, lays out evidence of the parade-route map on the front page of the Dallas Morning News — that morning, November 22nd — showing the parade going straight down Main Street, never indicating any turn onto Houston or then another turn onto Elm. In this context, the top-level Secret Service people would not even be aware of this last-minute change — because, as of that morning, newspapers were still indicating the parade route would go straight down Main Street. What is your sense of how the Secret Service was fooled? Or, who was somehow involved in this monumental setting up of the ambush site by rerouting the last-minute change in the parade route to accommodate this absolutely essential place to get the car to go slow enough to get a shot in?
That’s a very important detail that Jim Garrison has pointed out. Because, the Secret Service, along with its military assistants, studies the route that the President will travel over in any city — not just Dallas, any city — for at least 90 days ahead of time. They study all the idiosyncrasies of that bit of the city: where people could be hidden on a roof, what angle of fire they’d have from certain windows, what speed the car would be traveling at certain corners. And of course they try to reduce corners. They try to go perfectly straight and that’s what the map in the paper showed, a straight route right through the city.
So the fact that the parade route was changed and apparently changed even after the Dallas News had been told what the route was and after they printed a major map — what was it, about five-six columns of the front page?
It was an enormous map on the front page of the paper. And then the route was changed in spite of that. This simply underscores the evidence that elements within the structure of the government, at a very high level, were able to get such things as that route changed. Despite the fact that they had told, for instance, the Dallas News, very shortly before the parade, that he was going to be on another route.
Fletcher Prouty
CONSPIRACY
4 BULLETS = AT LEAST 2 GUNMEN
1. The Secret Service and the FBI reported that they found three cartridge cases at the scene. (Actually they were found by Craig of the Dallas Sheriff’s Office.
2. This information was given to the Warren Commission and it became their “Ball and Chain.” They were forced to work within those parameters, i.e. three bullets and three bullets only. So let’s account for them.
One bullet hit JFK in the back. The best evidence of this exists in the form of his suit coat and shirt.
One bullet hit JFK in the head. This evidence is found in the Zapruder film, and attested to by numbers of witnesses.
One bullet hit Connally.
One bullet missed. This bullet caused a fragment to hit Tague. The Warren Commission admitted this fact of the missed shot. This forced them into the “Magic Bullet” scenario that combines the back shot and the Connally hit.
We all know that there were four bullets fired — at the very least. We all know the precise timing of the shots by means of the Zapruder record. We all know that the indisputable “fourth” bullet means at least one more gunman.
We could end everything here.
Four bullets in the time available means at least two gunmen.
Two, or more, gunmen mean a conspiracy.
There is the pin that bursts the balloon of the contrived cover story.
From here on out the discussion is academic, relatively trivial and contrived. It’s all over with “Four bullets, Two gunmen.”
Fletcher Prouty
The killer(s) was one of the two mossad “translators” who is mentioned in Warren as the unknown accented person who picked up a cleaning lady’s call to Ruby’s apartment inquiring about work.
The foto allegedly showing Ruby in profile (“it is well established that Ruby was lurking around the Dallas Police Headquarters”) doesn’t really look like him — mainly because Ruby had significantly more hair on top of his pate; compare to the booking foto that fronts the last video (or any other foto of Ruby) — if you increase the size of the profile foto, what may look like hair looks more like something or someone in front of him — ?
Also, in one foto Ruby is wearing glasses, in the other not — ?
I think Ruby was at Dallas Police HQ that nite — I’m just not 100% convinced that’s a foto of him.
Different interview with the Sheriff Al
https://youtu.be/MeEvaKQ_OnU
There are so many theories that makes focus required to find the truth. The deep state chose not to take a chance of failure which is what all these theories promote. The fact is that “they” put a Secret Service special operative partially obscured in the back seat of the follow-up car named George Hickey. His single shot to the head was the “sure kill” that produced the gunpowder smell on the street and SO many other details to prove what really happened.
Mebbe you could ask Jackie then why she scrambled BACK towards the hood to retrieve pieces THAT CAM BACK TOWARDS HICKEYS KILL SHOT??!! No, it was a mossad shot from in front, zapruder the (dancing israeli) archiver suppressed the frame 33 showing the hit and JFK lurching BACK.
