Massive Fire Destroys Commercial Egg Farm Belonging To Top US Supplier

Zero Hedge | Jan. 29, 2023

Dozens of food processing plants were destroyed and/or damaged last year by “accidental fires.” After several months of a lull in mysterious fires rippling through the food industry, the first major one of the new year was reported by NBC Connecticut on Saturday.

More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire at a commercial egg farm in Bozrah, Connecticut, on Saturday afternoon.

According to Epoch Times, firefighters spent hours extinguishing a 150-foot-by-400-foot chicken coop at Hillandale Farms, which contained about 100,000 chickens.

A Salvation Army canteen truck was on the scene, providing food. According to the Salvation Army, about 100,000 chickens may have died in the fire. It also said that no injuries had been reported.

