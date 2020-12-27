The Christmas Morning Bombing in Nashville: Looking for Telltale Signs

Editor’s Note: This post will be a work in motion as details emerge.

The bomb explosion in Nashville at 6:40 a.m. Christmas morning appears to be quite different from the scripts we have been fed over the last several years. The mainstream media (MSM, aka Lugenpresse) are holding the cards close to their chest so far and avoiding speculative narratives, manifesto hoaxes and the naming of suspects.

The scene is reminiscent of a Weather Underground operation in that it has a “sending a message here, don’t make us hurt anyone” aspect to it. Yet, there’s no obvious message that has been made public — or at least not yet. What’s clear is that whoever did the bombing did not seem to want any “collateral damage” and causalities.

This approach is a war for hearts and minds and not sheer terror. Its leadership (if non-New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate) likely knows that massive casualties would ultimately harm its overall goal. It needed to show power but tempered.

The attack did however dominate by intent the news on most peaceful and restful day of the year. That’s rather discordian.

Police confirmed that the RV itself appeared to be broadcasting a loud message over speakers warning people nearby to evacuate because there was a bomb. The message, which you can hear below, repeatedly states, “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

This, and the nature of the blast, suggests a level of sophistication and some resources. A fly by night lone wolf probably wouldn’t incur the expense and expertise of an RV, a bomb and a recorded sound system.

An alleged enhanced surreal blow up of the perp has been released- quite Hollywood.

Word is that body parts were found. Could this simply be a big splashy suicide? So far no CCTV footage has been released to confirm if anybody left the RV. Why? Maybe there was a message or manifesto, but it hasn’t been released or is being held back drum roll style.

The warning voice is a neuro-linguistic programming dead ringer for an announcement in “The Purge.”

Superficially, it looks like a well-trained and organized group struck and declared war against the power structure and the Lugenpresse is told to lay low and not report anything beyond the bare basics. The FBI says it is investigating multiple suspects.

The RV was parked in the middle of 2nd Avenue in Nashville in front of an AT&T network switch/data center and across from some not-particularly-notable bars and restaurants.

It does, however, seem to specifically target the telecommunications hub/datacenter. In that regard, it destroyed some infrastructure. This supposedly hardened point wasn’t hardened enough, and the backups either did not exist or were also destroyed.

Vital points are supposed to be at least minimally hardened and have backups, but this one demonstration attack knocked out emergency 911 service, phone and Internet for up to a 200-mile radius.

AT&T outages caused by Nashville explosion impact card machines at Walmart, other retailers https://t.co/PSiSEnOow8 — The Leaf-Chronicle (@LeafChronicle) December 27, 2020

Was it a demonstration of capacity? If three to four of those were to go off, it could produce a regional or U.S.-wide telecom outage.

The big (approx. 8-foot) rectangles with vents by them are access hatches for utility tunnels. Those hatches are steel and have steel hinges attaching them to the sidewalk.

Those steel hatches were blown off the hinges and thrown out of frame! That shouldn’t happen with a car bomb from above. The car bomb either set off or was concurrent with explosions in the utility tunnel and likely inside that building. You can even see scorch blast or fire marks on the building side emitting from the hatches. The sidewalk around the hatches is also scorched. Note the fissures and holes in the sidewalk surrounding the hatches.

This photo is not anywhere in the media. I had to screen grab it from the local TV station’s sky flyover.

Layered on this is creating a right wing “conspiracy theorist” patsy to further that narrative. AT&T is the new owner of Warner Media, which owns and operates highly partisan and disliked CNN.

This patsy suspect seems to now be in play in the person of one Anthony Quinn Warner, 63. Warner is white from Antioch, Tn. Conveniently, google images show the same model RV parked at his residence. Curiously, as of 12:00 AM Dec. 27 there are no photos of Warner online although there is a backstory that he was paranoid about 5G spying on Americans.

There is a narrative that Warner is the proprietor of Custom Alarms Electronics founded in 2000 and engages in the “electrical installation” industry. This would support the skills necessary for the operation. However, the company name does not turn up results in corporate record searches.

There is speculation that Warner died at the explosion site, possibly a suicide. Newsweek reports two senior law enforcement officials stated that federal investigators were locating Warner’s mother for a DNA test. Convenient: dead men can’t talk.

Insider Shakedown Theory

On the morning of April 16, 2013, after a team of gunmen, using rifles, opened fire on the Metcalf Transmission Substation in California, severely damaging 17 transformers, it was discovered that a series of fiber-optic telecommunications cables operated by AT&T were cut by the culprits.

Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission at that time, Jon Wellinghoff, stated that military experts informed him that the California assault looked like a “professional job,” noting that no fingerprints were discovered on the empty casings.

In October 2015, it was reported that the Department of Homeland Security had found indications that the California attack may have been committed by “an insider.”

The AT&T insider-job theory holds that the motive is getting more corrupt government hand outs for infrastructure hardening under national security needs.

Also! See Mapping Minneapolis Minnesota Riot Damage, Opportunity Zones, and Fed Banks: Freebies and no taxes for plutocrats

Tertiary motive: Make RVs a target of interest and suddenly hundreds of thousands of RV owners get scrutinized, pulled over and harassed. In a few, they’ll undoubtedly find drugs, guns and other such things. No more taking Ma to a demonstration or rally. After a few months, people start selling their RVs, and it becomes just one more thing we had become accustomed to having but now must abandon for the sake of security.