Scholars Finally Confirm Ancient Carthage was Involved in Child Sacrifice

This is Part II of our three-part series on human sacrifice and extreme debauchery in the ancient world. See Part I: “Rome’s Own Version of an ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Cult: Bacchanalia Runs Amok“; and Part III: “Cult Ritual Killings in Ancient Rome.”
One the main purposes of examining hidden histories such as the Roman Bacchic outbreak of 188-186 B.C. or Sabbatean Frankism of the 17th and 18th centuries is to illustrate the pajama-person nature of many of the historical scholars involved. Just as they dismissed Roman historian Livy’s Bacchanalia revelations, they also dismissed Phoenican-Cannanite-Israeli-Carthage accounts of child sacrifice.
Greco-Roman sources have always reported that the Carthaginians burned their children as offerings to Baʿal Hammon. The skeptics opined that this was Roman black propaganda.
But French-led excavations at Carthage in 1921 and 1923 uncovered a large quantity of urns containing a mixture of bones of animals and children.
René Dussaud identified a 4th-century B.C. stela found in Carthage as depicting a child sacrifice. In a single child cemetery, called the Tophet by archaeologists, an estimated 20,000 urns were deposited.
“Tophet” is a term derived from the Bible, used to refer to a site near Jerusalem in which Canaanites and Israelites sacrificed children on alters.
At last, with the evidence mounting in 2014, a number of key researchers swung back to the child-sacrifice view. In a paper published in the journal “Antiquity,” Dr. Josephine Quinn of Oxford University’s Faculty of Classics and author wrote: “It’s becoming increasingly clear that the stories about Carthaginian child sacrifices are true.”
Sites within Carthage and other Phoenician centers revealed the remains of young children in large numbers. Other Phoenician colonies conducted the practice. Sites within Carthage and other Phoenician centers, such as Motya near Sicily, revealed the remains of male children under the age of 5. There was no evidence of disease in the bones that survived cremation.
Tophets have been also found in Sardinia at Sulci, Nora, Monte Sirai, Tharros and Bithia. Since 1963, a cemetery of 3,000 sacrificed children from 1 month to 4 years old has been under excavation in Sardinia, an area of Punic conquest and settlement.
The city-state of ancient Carthage was a Phoenician colony located in what is now Tunisia. It operated from around 800 B.C. until 146 B.C., when it was destroyed by the Romans. Carthage itself was destroyed and 150,000 to 200,000 were put to the sword. The remaining 50,000 were sold into slavery. However, Rome had spared seven satellite cities of Carthage that had sided with Rome and did little to interfere with sacrifice practices with its allies.
Carthage was a racial mix of the Numidians and Libyans who were among the ancestors of modern Berbers and the Semitic Phoenicans.
It was another 50 years, according to Pliny the Elder, until human sacrifice in ancient Rome was abolished by a senatorial decree, in 97 BCE. Although the Romans called human sacrifice barbaric, there is ample evidence that Rome often looked the other way when human sacrifice was practiced in its domains.
If one counts the Tyre, Phoenician and the Canaanite history of the religion, it was ingrained for a millennium. Did it just totally fizzle out? Doubtful. It would merely go more underground to be practiced by secretive societies and cults. Stay tuned for a future article on Roman and post-Roman era ritual killings.
Saturn and the Carthaginian god Ba’al Hammūn are interchangeable. The Roman form of Ba’al was an African Saturn (Hammon or Amunus in Philo‘s work), and it was also a fertility god. The prevailing theory was that human blood was necessary to maintain the supernatural powers of the gods.
The cultural exchange between Rome and debauched Carthage as a result of the Second Punic War may have influenced the development of the Festival of Saturnalia.
Carthage derived the original core of its religion from Phoenicia. The system of gods and goddesses in Phoenician religion also influenced many other cultures throughout the Levant. In interpretatio graeca, the Phoenician god was identified with Cronus due to the parallel theme of Cronus devouring his children. The painting at right is illustrative.
Sources suggest that babies were roasted to death on a heated bronze statue. According to Diodorus Siculus, “There was in their city a bronze image of Cronus extending its hands, palms up and sloping toward the ground, so that each of the children when placed thereon rolled down and fell into a sort of gaping pit filled with fire” (Bib. Hist. 20.14.6).
Cleitarchus in his “Scholia” of Plato’s Republic mentions the practice:
There stands in their midst a bronze statue of Kronos, its hands extended over a bronze brazier, the flames of which engulf the child. When the flames fall upon the body, the limbs contract and the open mouth seems almost to be laughing until the contracted body slips quietly into the brazier. Thus it is that the ‘grin’ is known as ‘sardonic laughter,’ since they die laughing.
Plutarch in De superstitione also mentions the practice in Carthage:
They themselves offered up their own children, and those who had no children would buy little ones from poor people and cut their throats as if they were so many lambs or young birds.
Ba’al’s supremacy among the Carthaginian gods is believed to date to the fifth century B.C., after relations between Carthage and Tyre were broken off at the time of the Battle of Himera (480 B.C.).
The Phoenicans derive from the Canaanites. The evidence for child sacrifice in Greco-Roman and Biblical tradition is also associated with the Canaanite god Ba’al Hammon — which, in addition to a male fertility god, was also associated with the owl and a Minotaur with head of a bull. He is also known as Moloch. Baʿal Hammon was especially associated with the ram and was worshiped also as Baʿal Qarnaim (“Lord of Two Horns”). Ba’al can also be interpreted as “master” or “Lord Master.”
In the Levant in the early 20th century, scholarly opinion on the topic begins to be informed by the results of archaeological excavations in the Near East, notably those by R. A. S. Macalister at Gezer from 1902 to 1909. Macalister reported evidence of child sacrifice in the Late Bronze Age Canaan. Consensus has shifted toward the assumption of widespread child sacrifice in Canaan. Motifs from the era and region are undeniable.
There is ample discussion in the Old Testament about the practice among the ancient Israelis, with the text ultimately condemning the practice. It seems that they were dealing with this issue. It was a regional practice.
Then God said, “Take your son, your only son, Isaac, whom you love, and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains I will tell you about.”
Wisdom 14:21-23 RSV
Afterward it was not enough for them to err about the knowledge of God, but they live in great strife due to ignorance, and they call such great evils peace. For whether they kill children in their initiations, or celebrate secret mysteries, or hold frenzied revels with strange customs …
1 Kings 13:1-2 NLT
At the LORD’s command, a man of God from Judah went to Bethel, and he arrived there just as Jeroboam was approaching the altar to offer a sacrifice. Then at the LORD’s command, he shouted, “O altar, altar! This is what the LORD says: A child named Josiah will be born into the dynasty of David. On you he will sacrifice the priests from the pagan shrines who come here to burn incense, and human bones will be burned on you.“
2 Samuel 21:1-11 (KJV)
- Then there was a famine in the days of David three years, year after year; and David enquired of the LORD. And the LORD answered, It is for Saul, and for his bloody house, because he slew the Gibeonites.
- And the king called the Gibeonites, and said unto them; (now the Gibeonites were not of the children of Israel, but of the remnant of the Amorites; and the children of Israel had sworn unto them: and Saul sought to slay them in his zeal to the children of Israel and Judah.)
- Wherefore David said unto the Gibeonites, What shall I do for you? and wherewith shall I make the atonement, that ye may bless the inheritance of the LORD?
- And the Gibeonites said unto him, We will have no silver nor gold of Saul, nor of his house; neither for us shalt thou kill any man in Israel. And he said, What ye shall say, that will I do for you.
- And they answered the king, The man that consumed us, and that devised against us that we should be destroyed from remaining in any of the coasts of Israel,
- Let seven men of his sons be delivered unto us, and we will hang them up unto the LORD in Gibeah of Saul, whom the LORD did choose. And the king said, I will give them.
- But the king spared Mephibosheth, the son of Jonathan the son of Saul, because of the LORD’s oath that was between them, between David and Jonathan the son of Saul.
- But the king took the two sons of Rizpah the daughter of Aiah, whom she bare unto Saul, Armoni and Mephibosheth; and the five sons of Michal the daughter of Saul, whom she brought up for Adriel the son of Barzillai the Meholathite:
- And he delivered them into the hands of the Gibeonites, and they hanged them in the hill before the LORD: and they fell all seven together, and were put to death in the days of harvest, in the first days, in the beginning of barley harvest.
The Talmud goes so far as to put guidelines on Molach sacrifice to be passable in some form. Why are they even having this conversation at all?
Babylonian Talmud, Tractate Sanhedrin 64a
MISHNAH. HE WHO GIVES OF HIS SEED TO MOLECH INCURS NO PUNISHMENT UNLESS HE DELIVERS IT TO MOLECH AND CAUSES IT TO PASS THROUGH THE FIRE. IF HE GAVE IT TO MOLECH BUT DID NOT CAUSE IT TO PASS THROUGH THE FIRE, OR THE REVERSE, HE INCURS NO PENALTY, UNLESS HE DOES BOTH.
Later, in Deuteronomy 18:9-12 and in Leviticus, dealing with the issue?
When you enter the land the LORD your God is giving you, do not learn to imitate the detestable ways of the nations there. Let no one be found among you who sacrifices his son or daughter in the fire … Anyone who does these things is detestable to the LORD, and because of these detestable practices the LORD your God will drive out those nations before you.
Leviticus 18:21 (ESV)
You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech, and so profane the name of your God: I am the LORD.
What has changed? Today we allow the sacrfice of children everyday all day through abortion.
At least it was a (to them) sacred ritual to ensure fertility, victory in war, etc.
Their remains weren’t thrown away like garbage like medical abortionists do, at least before they started harvesting the tissues for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals (vaccines)
I’ve come across multiple accounts of satanic rituals being performed at abortion ceremonies, including from women who claim they were paid to get pregnant and then participate in these ceremonies.
Exactly. They are members of satanic cults and allow themselves to get pregnant precisely because these cults need sacrifices, and I mean actual physical baby sacrifices…one could say the same regarding abortions.
Numbers 31 was not referring to sacrificing children, but to present them as servants at the temple. There are two other examples of this in the Bible with Jepthah’s daughter, and Samuel. Both were promised as a “sacrifice”, but really ended up living the rest of their lives in religious service.
Perhaps- I have edited the post omitting Numbers and added five more examples that are more clearly stated.The Old Testament dwells on this theme an incredible amount, ultimately condemning it. But it was a societal reality at one point.
The Talmud goes so far as to tweek Molach sacrifice to be passable in some form. Why are they even having this conversation at all.
MISHNAH. HE WHO GIVES OF HIS SEED TO MOLECH INCURS NO PUNISHMENT UNLESS HE DELIVERS IT TO MOLECH AND CAUSES IT TO PASS THROUGH THE FIRE. IF HE GAVE IT TO MOLECH BUT DID NOT CAUSE IT TO PASS THROUGH THE FIRE, OR THE REVERSE, HE INCURS NO PENALTY, UNLESS HE DOES BOTH.
— Babylonian Talmud, Tractate Sanhedrin 64a
Talk about “walking contradiction”! But that’s okay, Talmudists….I’m sure you’ll come up with something like this contradiction to Noahide Law Number One…”He who gives his Christian neighbor to pass through the decapitation machine under Noahide Law Number One will be given honorary Righteous Gentile status unless the decapitated head rolls to the left of the guillotine; then this righeous gentile will incur a penalty.” BT Tractate Sanhedrin 64a***
Well it would be illogical for an Ancient people, to do away with any of their Children, unless they were somehow useless as the Spartans did with their Afflicted children who were born mentally challenged or otherwise physically impaired somehow.
Plus what the Greeks and Romans said, cannot be fully believed because the authors had a vested interest in pleasing the Roman citizenry and Emperors, plus most of the Ancient Authors who said that, wrote it Centuries later, so they never met the Phoenicians or Carthaginians.
And a more compelling modern reason for this continuous smear against the Carthaginians and Phoenicians is the vested interests of Judaism, Catholicism, Christians and the state of Israel, which by the way, has Absolutely no Archaeological connection to the land of Canaan aka Palestine, and so it desperately needs something negative to point to about the Native CANAANITES, since there is absolutely no Archaeological Record of anything relating to the Bible, or Abraham, Moses, David or anything relating to the Old Testament. Quite simply Ancient “Israel” NEVER EXISTED
Israel did exist. It was listed on the victory stelae among the nations conquered by the Assyrians.
Plagiarized Egyptian wisdom literature being written as Psalms and Proverbs attributed to Kind David and King Solomon has led some scholars such as Ahmed Osman, to believe that King David and King Solomon were not actual historical personages but Egyptian Pharaohs that were recast as Israelite Kings just as ancient Israelite history was just distorted and plagiarized Egyptian history. Ditto for their religious beliefs (even Moses was thought to be the Egyptian Heretic King Akenaten).
And then you have the Gerald Masseys of the world claiming “the Hykksos,” not the Hebrews, went into Egypt…the same Egypt whereby the Egyptians called these folks HEBERAS! That is, HEBREWS! Folks I am getting sick and tired of this “rationalist” “ancient Israel-Abraham-Christ-never existed” crapola! If they never existed, then why did the Egyptians call them Heberas (on ancient writings as well), then why did the Dead Sea Scrolls from Qumran mention them (someone just made them up–right!), and why did Flavius Josephus write about the fact that Christ actually existed? Spare me the “rationalist” crapola….it’s as “rational” as the square-root-of-two!
“Moloch” is actually Malik: king. There was no “Israel” it was Jezreel, the valley which the Rothschild’s purchased before the Balfour declaration. There is no Assyrian document listing an “Israel.” “David” is actually a sanskrit word for blacksmith: a Dhavad. “Plagiarized Egyptian wisdom literature being written as Psalms and Proverbs…” is exactly correct, but do not forget the plagiarized Ugarit religious texts.
In the 1930’s an Englishman named Arnold Leese documented cases of child sacrifice by Jews. The incidents that Leese investigated included several in modern times, so the practice continued at least until the 20th century.
Leese published his findings in a book entitled “Jewish Ritual Murder”. He was promptly imprisoned for his pains.
Bertrand Comparet said that Rabbi S Wise said it so well he couldn’t improve on it: “The return from Babylon and the introduction of the Babylonian Talmud mark the end of Hebrewism and the beginning of Judaism.” See Comparet’s Cain’s Satanic Seed Line on you tube or read at the Christogenea Bertrand Comparet archives.
Jeremiah 7:39- “They have built the high places of Toʹpheth, which is in the Valley of the Son of Hinʹnom, in order to burn their sons and their daughters in the fire, something that I had not commanded and that had never even come into my heart”.
The god of the Bible (yahweh, Jehovah) never condoned human sacrifice. He told Abraham to sacrifice his son, but it was a test of faith. He later provided an animal. The only sacrifice that he arranged was that of his son, Jesus. And we can assume based on what’s in the Bible, that Jesus consented in this process, so it’s not the same as the sacrifices to Baal.
Child and human sacrifice is satanic and is part of devil worship. It remains in the form of occult ritual sacrifice, abortion, and medical killings, including toxic cancer treatments and vaccines, which kill hundreds of thousands every year.
“Let he who is without sin cast the first stone” – JC
Truth Hertz: Blood Sacrifice in the Bible
http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/truth-hertz-blood-sacrifice-in-the-bible-10-28-15/
Well done for exposing these horrors, which continue in secret to this day among our “elites”, but the Jews got round the rules in two ways. First, although they were and are forbidden to sacrifice their own children to Moloch, they are not forbidden to sacrifice the children of the Gentiles, who are considered subhuman, according to the Talmud. Hence all the historical reports of Jewish ritual murders, not of Jewish children, but of the goyim.
Secondly, they still to this day offer their firstborn child on a silver platter as a ritual human sacrifice to the Levite priests, who “allow” the parents to “redeem” their child by paying the Levites a few shekels. In the past, the poorest Jews gave their firstborn child to the Levites to become temple child prostitutes (just like in Hindu, Sikh & Buddhist cults). Some apocryphal sources say that both the “virgin Mary” and the eunuch temple scribe John Mark, real author of the Gospel of John, were given to the Sanhedrin as children by their parents. Mary was reportedly given to a reluctant Zechariah as her “temple guardian” when she was about 14, and he married her off to Joseph. John Mark acted as a spy for the Sanhedrin, helping them persuade Judas to betray Jesus, while pretending to be a devout follower.
After Christ’s ascension, John Mark used his scribal pen to secretly denounce all the Apostles and had them hunted down and murdered by the Pharisee/Levite spy network, one by one. The fishermen brothers James & John “Boanerges” were murdered first, very early on, which is why Fisherman John Boanerges disappears from the New Testament, replaced by John Mark, who also used his scribal training to later write the Gospel of John. That is the “John” with whom the “virgin Mary” went to live after the Crucifixion. There is also some indication that the teenage Mary, hearing that Zechariah’s wife Elizabeth was pregnant with a “Holy Child”, rushed to Ein Karem to act as midwife, deceived and drugged her elderly cousin, stole Baby Jesus, hid him in a rock niche nearby with a stone cover to muffle his cries, presented his twin brother Baby John the Baptist to Zechariah as his “only son”, and smuggled Baby Jesus to Bethlehem, only 8 miles away, where she later presented him to the world as her own “Holy Child”.
There’s been no better information about Jesus Christ, the Essenes, Mary, those times, than that from the Edgar Cayce (There Is A River; The Sleeping Prophet) material. The A.R.E. (Association for Research and Enlightenment) in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has one of the most extensive libraries in the country.
This is an interesting article at VC: “The Satanic Temple Promotes “Satanic Ritual Abortions” To Take Advantage of Religious Liberty Laws.”
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-satanic-temple-promotes-satanic-ritual-abortions-to-take-advantage-of-religious-liberty-laws/
Good stuff written about those Phoenicians, who today continue with their practice of human trafficking, child kidnapping and sacrificing, but they go by a different name, being identity thieves. The whole pandemic hoax is just but another form of child sacrificing, and of course sacrificing not of their own but the gentiles, goy, and Aryans.
That map shown in this article is the Phoenician empire, all thos towns and ports where they took kids and slaves, were Phoenician places, well hidden from history, and those Phoenicians were just another Neanderthal tribe, practicing and continue to practice disgusting Neanderthal and Semitic child sacrifice and slavery. these are the people who own the world (then and today) , control money, commodities (metals,livestock,children,slaves, etc) and will continue to do so . They also control the media and all manner of historical writing.