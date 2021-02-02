CRONY CORNER: A Google Takeover of Biden’s Justice Department?

A former Google lawyer is being considered for a top job.

By Terry Campo | 31 January 2021

AMERICAN SPECTATOR — We stayed quiet when reporters uncovered that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt started pushing the Biden administration to appoint Google’s allies to top federal government positions. We stayed quiet when the then-president-elect named a swath of Big Tech alumni to his transition team, including a former Facebook director as his transition’s general counsel. We even stayed quiet when he named Ron Klain, a former executive council member to Silicon Valley’s Washington, D.C., trade group, as his chief of staff.

But with former Google lawyer Renata B. Hesse now the reported front-runner to head the Biden Justice Department’s antitrust division, we can afford to be silent no more.

Biden is taking office at perhaps the most pivotal moment for reining in Google to date. The tech giant already has a Department of Justice lawsuit filed against it that alleges the company engages in illegal search and advertising practices. Another DOJ suit into its advertising business is reportedly on the way, as are the findings from a departmental antitrust investigation into its recent acquisition of Fitbit and what its attainment of the company’s 30 million users can mean for consumer data misuse.

Finalizing these lawsuits and court battles will continue to be the top issue on the antitrust division’s deck for the foreseeable future. How then could Biden’s staff possibly think it’s a good idea to consider a former Google lawyer for this position — one whose husband’s law firm still works for the company? […]