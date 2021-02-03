Flu Cases Remain Almost Non-Existent in the U.S. This Year

By Jan Wesner Childs | 27 January 2020

THE WEATHER CHANNEL — During the second week in January, 23 people tested positive for the flu in the United States.

More than 14,657 tested positive for the flu during the same time last year, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

“It’s crazy,” Lynnette Brammer, who leads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Domestic Influenza Surveillance team, told The Washington Post. “This is my 30th flu season. I never would have expected to see flu activity this low.”

For the week ending January 16, the CDC reported low or minimal flu activity in almost every state and territory.

Last year, flu activity was high in 44 states that week, plus Puerto Rico and New York City. Only one state, New Hampshire, had minimal flu activity. […]

