AstraZeneca Failed To Inform Clinical Trial Participants About Dosing Debacle: Report

By Tyler Durden | 2 February 2021

ZERO HEDGE — With the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine having encountered its fair share of setbacks and delays – between the German government questioning age restrictions, and other EU nations turning to offerings from Russia and China amid production delays, a new embarrassment has emerged.

According to Reuters, approximately 1,500 volunteers in a late-stage clinical trial were kept in the dark after they were given “about a half dose due to a measuring mistake by Oxford researchers.” Instead of fessing up, Chief researcher, Andrew Pollard, played it off in a June 8 letter to trial subjects as ‘an opportunity for Oxford researchers to learn how well the vaccine works at different doses.’ There was no acknowledgement of the error, nor did Pollard tell the participants that the issue had been reported to British medical regulators – who then required that Oxford add another test group to the study which would receive the full dose, in line with the original plan. The dosing error was made public on December 24. […]