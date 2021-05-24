Number of women to lose their unborn child after having the Covid vaccine increases by 2,000% in just 14 weeks

Losing a new born is a heart breaking endeavor, as is the pain of losing an unborn child. Which is why we’re both saddened and shocked to bring you the latest update on the number of unborn and newborn children to lose their lives as a result of the mothers receiving one of the Covid-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom.

THE DAILY EXPOSE — The Government have released weekly reports on adverse reactions to the experimental Covid-19 vaccines, the first of which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 through to the 24th January 2021. Their latest report ( find it here ), which is the fifteenth to be released covers data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 though to the 5th May 2021.Just fourteen weeks separate the first and fifteenth report, and the shocking increase in the number of women losing their unborn and newborn child in that time due to having either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is appalling.This was the Governments own advice upon emergency approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine:

‘Pregnancy’

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2. Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy. For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose. […]