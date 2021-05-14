14 Cities in LA County Issue No-Confidence Resolutions Against Soros-Backed DA

By Vanessa Serena | 20 May 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — Fourteen cities in Los Angeles county have issued no-confidence resolutions against District Attorney George Gascón, claiming his policies have gone too far.

Diamond Bar’s city council passed a no-confidence motion during its May 18 meeting, with some councilmembers wishing to address Gascón’s perceived leniency to horrific crimes throughout the county.

“Gascón is making it less safe for our residents and businesses,” Diamond Bar Mayor Nancy Lyon told The Epoch Times. “He’s more concerned about the criminals than the victims. You can’t do special enhancements on things like hate crimes, elder abuse, child physical abuse, trauma, [or] human trafficking.

“Even if they’re 17 1/2 years old and they committed a double murder and tortured people, they can’t be tried as an adult. … and he’s no longer going to seek the death penalty in any case.”

The residents’ response to the agenda item was “overwhelming,” Lyon said, adding that she’s never seen the community more involved. While most residents were in favor of the no-confidence vote, a few voiced opposition to it. […]