The Great Big Autism Obfuscation

‘How is a self-contained world built? Well, you can take a major situation which has an obvious cause, and then relabel the situation with a new name and say the cause is unknown. Then you can claim you’re looking for the cause, and you can keep looking and stalling for 50 years.’ — Jon Rappoport, The Underground

By Jon Rappoport | 28 March 2019

JON RAPPOPORT’S BLOG — First of all, there is NO definitive evidence that autism is a specific condition with a single cause.

If you doubt this, look up the definition of autism in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, and try to find a definitive lab test that leads to a diagnosis of autism. There is no such test.

That means there is no confirmed cause of autism. And THAT means there is no proof autism is a single and specific condition.

Like other so-called developmental disorders or neurological disorders, autism is a collection of behaviors and symptoms, clustered together by committees of psychiatrists.

Basically, what is being called autism is DAMAGE. Various forms of neurological damage.

This means the cause(s) could be coming from a variety of places. […]