Clever Forensic Investigation Offers Compelling Evidence Covid-19 is a Scamdemic

By Giuseppe Vafanculo

Remember the 1987 hit movie “The Untouchables” starring Kevin Costner and Sean Connery?

Al Capone was literally getting away with murder and mayhem. He was winning every case against him by intimidating and eliminating witnesses.

Then a clever forensic accountant found a mundane yet effective way to bring down Capone — numbers. The numbers of his tax returns did not match his actual books.

Much the way an unassuming accountant (Oscar Wallace played by Charles Martin Smith) took down the powerful Chicago Mob Boss Al Capone for tax evasion, so too did Dr. Colleen Huber and her crack forensic investigative team use little-examined numbers — annual sales figures by Wall Street-traded companies and actual obituary listings — to prove once again Covid-19 is 100% scamdemic.

Dr. Huber recently released a new white paper, “Data That Disprove the Covid-19 Pandemic.” It promptly got her banned from Twitter for 30 days.

“We looked at evidence for or against a genuine pandemic of a respiratory virus. If we actually had a pandemic of a Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), wouldn’t you expect that there would be more medical oxygen used?” Dr. Huber observed.

“We found something very interesting. Wall Street does not like bogus stories. Wall Street does not like hoaxes. The earning statements for medical oxygen providers must be on target,” Dr. Huber noted. “We looked at the suppliers and distributors of the three biggest Medical Oxygen companies listed on Wall Street.”

Dr. Huber’s investigative team found that annual sales actually declined from 2019 to 2020. The three largest medical oxygen providers (Air Products APD; Air Liquide AIQUY; and Linde LIN) combined sales in 2019 were $64 billion dollars. The combined total for 2020 dropped to $61 billion.

“How can you have a global pandemic of an acute respiratory viral syndrome and there is less oxygen used that year? I say impossible!” Dr. Huber emphasized.

Dr. Huber’s forensic investigation team also realized that if hospitals were being overwhelmed with Covid-19 pandemic patients, the hospitals would need to purchase significantly more equipment and supplies, such as I.V. bags and poles, as well as syringes. They checked the Wall Street number for the five largest companies that provide medical supplies.

“The five largest medical supply companies in the US are: McKesson, Amerisource Bergen, Henry Schein, Cardinal Health and Medline Industries,” Dr. Huber explained. “Although these five companies’ sales increased slightly in 2020 over 2019, the growth rate for the past year has slowed compared to the five-year aggregate overall growth rate for these companies.”

This makes no sense, if a crippling pandemic is pushing hospitals to their limits!

Dr. Huber’s team has come to distrust any claims of massive deaths caused by the Covid-19 so-called pandemic. The team was particularly intrigued by the Johns Hopkins study released by Genevieve Brand that proves there was no increase in annual deaths caused by Covid-19. Because the facts do not fit the specious Covid-19 narrative, the report has now been suppressed and removed from the Johns Hopkins website.

“As we did more research, we came to realize we cannot trust anything the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says regarding deaths by Covid-19,” Dr. Huber noted.

Dr. Huber’s team updated the Brand analysis to include all deaths for 2020.

“Since we came to realize we could not trust the CDC’s 2020 death claims, we thought to search the most verifiable source of deaths: obituaries,” Dr. Huber said. “Remarkably, obituaries of real, identifiable, deceased individuals declined by almost 18% from 2019 to 2020.”

The white paper admits that not every obituary source would share their data with the investigators, but Dr. Huber explained that some of the largest sources did share their data.

“If these obituaries are representative of deaths in the U.S. as a whole, then it is impossible for there to be a pandemic in the United States in 2020,” Dr. Huber said. “These deaths are at least verifiable, unlike the unaudited, unverified numbers that the CDC presents. It is also interesting that the month with the largest number of Covid-19 deaths, according to the CDC, April 2020, ranks sixth out of the 12 months of 2020 regarding total obituaries.”

The clever forensic investigation came to one compelling conclusion:

“We investigated diverse data — CDC mortality tables, obituaries, Wall Street earnings reports and company annual performance reports,” Dr. Huber said. “We believe there are enough indicators to prove that a pandemic involving a SARS virus could not have taken place … at least not in the United States in 2020.”

Dr. Huber’s full white paper analysis “Data That Disprove the Covid-19 Pandemic” is available online here: https://pdmj.org/papers/is_there_a_pandemic/

