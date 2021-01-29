r/WallstreetBets on GameStop: Beavis and Butthead Are About to Learn a Life Lesson

The volume of the Nasdaq was off the (older) charts on Wednesday, hitting 11 billion shares — and that’s with Nasdaq stock prices at all-time highs. The average is 4.3 billion. It was almost 50% higher than the previous record-day hit earlier this month. Thursday was a record in call volume.

New record for daily call option volume set yesterday … 37.8 million contracts (prior record was 35.7 million in late November 2020) pic.twitter.com/epfbSDaFk5 — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) January 28, 2021

The latest “market” abuse centers around a stock-tip social media subReddit called r/WallstreetBets. Nearly three million new users joined the sub during the last three days (per BBG), bringing the total up to five-and-a-half-million wild men and punters.

This is effectively a pyramid scheme in which rank amateurs take their stimulus checks and focus on squeezing hedge-fund short sellers. The short sellers are reported to be mostly hedge funds and professional traders who target zombie companies (aka dogs), such as GameStop (GME) and AMC Theaters.

r/WallstreetBets also appears to be moving into trashville, or the illiquid pink sheets, where made up prices are often the norm even in quiet times.

Apparently we don’t need any more stimulus. This is what they doing with it. — Odds (@sunshinetrader) January 29, 2021

The primary action is in Gamestop (GME), which had 140% of its shares sold short and, as of last night, has 123.25% still shorted. Other names include AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), American Airlines (AAL).

Shorting more than the float of the stock is in itself dicey and questionable; but in the post-truth world, nobody is minding the hen house.

Since the short interest is still quite high and hasn’t been covered, this begs a question: What has driven the stock parabolic on huge volume? Logically, the answer is retail speculators paying very high prices for this inflated piece of shit, and algo/bot gaming (aka manipulation and noise), probably with sketchy derivatives thrown in the mix.

The inflated price of GME forces it into a huge percent of the Russell 2000, which forces buying (selling) by passive funds. I believe this distortion of the Russell 2000 index serves the interest of the usual suspect criminals. Margin borrowing is heavily used. Combine all that with classic mania.

The Fed is responsible for setting off a mania that will have a very bad outcome. They have greatly expanded the list of zombie companies.

I predict these novice trading platforms like Robin Hood will collapse after taking down a swath of hedge funds as well as the punters using r/WallstreetBets. Robin Hood is reportedly drawing on credit lines after banning trading, and then overnight inexplicably lifted the trading restrictions on GME, AMC and several other zombie stocks. Pre-market shares of GME are back up about 80% at 360.

Meanwhile, the punters and hedge fund boyz bicker over r/WallstreetBets short squeezes and GME’s $15 billion market cap. A cryptocurrency that was purposefully created as a joke has a market cap of $9.5 billion after rising 800% today. This, too, was pumped by a reddit board.

Hey, shut up. You pay $0, you get what you pay for https://t.co/41zfPoqDYG — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 29, 2021

The liars and scammers are also portraying this shitstorm drama as some sort of populist resistance battle between small traders (acting en masse in a pyramid scheme) and the Wall Street corruptos. That notion is sheer nonsense.

If I influence anyone here, stay away! Don’t get involved!

The insane ecstasy of the r/WallstreetBets gamblers. I smell rancid astroturfing herding hype.

However, the Reddit mob is correct about one thing. Curiously, one of the hedge funds hit in this squeeze is Citadel, which processes 40% of Robinhood trades.

Several other online brokers are restricting purchases. Interactive Brokers joined Robinhood in blocking the trading of GameStop, AMC and others. ETrade also restricted purchases of GME and AMC. Incredibly, Robinhood unilaterally sold these positions in their clients’ accounts.

Almost as if Robinhood has pretended all along to work for the people when it was really a proxy for Citadel — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 28, 2021

And of course, the question begs: How does the mania get unraveled and who loses? Crime Syndicate wink-wink operatives are running the regulatory agencies. When this is all over, the Reddit crowd will be fleeced and leave the “markets” permanently.

Then there’s the question of Secretary of Treasury (((Janet Yellen,))) the recipient of largess from Citadel while on the rubber-chicken circuit before taking her latest corrupto assignment. The “no shit Sherlock” Reddit mob is crying foul about all this.

So Yellen doesn’t get to regulate Citadel. Fantastichttps://t.co/xwXrGIu13J — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 29, 2021

Yes, Sherlock, there are rumors that hedge funds are requiring a bailout using your grandkids’ money. Melvin Capital is one of Citadel’s funds.

CNBC’s David Faber said he is hearing a number of hedge funds are in similar trouble that Melvin Capital saw in its GameStop $GME and may need to be bailed out. pic.twitter.com/KAiADPUnOD — Streetinsider.com (@Street_Insider) January 27, 2021

Nasdaq CEO (((Adena Freidman))) has entered the fray. She knows on which side her toast is buttered. She’s called for allowing hedge funds “to recalibrate” their positions. That should instill confidence for small traders in the sistema.

What patsy will the post-truth world regulators blame for the GME fiasco? History offers a clue.

In 2000, the SEC charged a 15-year-old kid with manipulating the stock market on the Internet.

In 2015, the DOJ/CFTC charged an unemployed dweeb living with his mom for the 2010 “flash crash.” Yeah, right.

Also, curiously and perhaps ominously, online brokers are reporting “outages.”

Retail Brokerages Suffer Another ‘Coordinated’ Outage As Short-Squeeze Surge Spreads https://t.co/u4PadrPWoI — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 28, 2021

The hedge funds in the line of fire are scrambling about trying to find ways to shut down r/WallstreetBets. Instead of the obvious, it takes down their server because of “hate speech.” Again, so typical of the post-truth world. Soon, “the market is rigged” will be deemed hate speech by Big Tech.

Discord bans the r/WallStreetBets server over hate speech, saying in a statement: “To be clear, we did not ban this server due to financial fraud.” @Kr00ney reports. pic.twitter.com/6HMWmXjADm — CNBC (@CNBC) January 27, 2021

And last but not least, Facebook shut down the 157,000-member Robinhood trading forum.