Ex-Porn Star Jenna Jameson Says Jeffrey Epstein Is An ‘Amateur’ and Children Are ‘Hunted’ At ‘Parties’

By Arjun Walia | 30 July 2020

COLLECTIVE EVOLUTION — In a series of recent tweets, Jenna Jameson shared that she has “heard terrible things about “The Hunt.” Implying that societal elite people “hunt” children as young as 4, at “parties.” She went on to state that “These topics circulate” among the elite. She also tweeted about Hollywood, expressing that “The reason why Hollywood has been so incredibly silent on child sex trafficking is not only do they partake, they are covering for the big league hitters. The ones that hide in the shadows under the cover of a crown.”

Is this fake news? No, she actually made these tweets. Is what she tweets true? That’s for you to look into, and it’s not something a fact-checker can debunk, especially with all of the information that’s coming out with regards to child sex trafficking and ritual abuse.

Just prior to those tweets, she brought up Jeffrey Epstein, tweeting the following:

If you think Epstein is somehow unique, you’re sadly mistaken…there are MANY Epstein’s, that make him look like an amateur. Child hunting games, sacrifice, torture of children as young as 2. The elite.

Jameson’s perspective is quite unique. As she’s shared many times before, she was raped as a child and groomed for the porn industry. She claims she is a victim of child sex trafficking. […]