New Wave of Social Media Purges, Internet Censorship Follows Kabuki Capitol Incursion

‘Revolutions are effected in two ways: by force and by fraud. In some cases, when fraud is used, the citizens are deceived into acquiescing to a change of government; and afterward, they are held in subjugation against their will.’ — Aristotle

Some unarmed clowns emerged from an election fraud protest and Trump rally on Jan. 6, marched through the Capitol building after the police let them enter unopposed, and now a new 20,000-page domestic terror law is suddenly necessary?

Biden / Patriot Act 2

What in the world is Adam Schiff thinking with his domestic terrorism bill? Congress just whipped this monstrosity up in three days. Whodathunk. Clearly, it was already in the hopper. It’s almost as if mass subjugation and the creation of a slave state was the intent all along. My, my this should offer real clarity for even the most hard core pajama person.

Post-truth Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) offered strong clues as to who will be the prime targets of Biden’s regime.

“It has been an epiphany for the world to see that there are people in our country led by this president, for the moment, who have chosen their whiteness over democracy,” soul sista Pelosi said. Democracy? You can’t make this stuff up.

These people are all reading from the same post-truth script: “Leader of Jewish-Zionist Group Calls For Massive Crackdown on Internet Free Speech.”

We note that within 48 hours, our Twitter following has dropped by about 5%, and those we follow disappeared by about the same percentage. Other more well-known voices — especially active Trumpians — have seen more purges. This is likely just the start.

85,000 followers purged in a day and a half. I guess the Twitter folks missed all the liberal blather about “unity.” — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2021

I’m not sure if this is due to mass-nuking of conservative accounts by Twitter, conservatives leaving the platform voluntarily in protest of the Trump ban, or some combination of both, but accounts with large conservative followers are seeing a massive plunge in follower counts: pic.twitter.com/I7sC8WNnRj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2021

The piecemeal YouTube purge long underway has also ticked up a notch of late.

After Donald Trump joined Twitter competitor Parler, Google Play Store suspended its app, and it faces an imminent BAN from Apple App Store.

But it’s not just Trump and affiliated people who are being targeted. The authoritarian Stasi are moving to censor left-center groups like the #WalkAway Campaign, a grassroots movement founded by former-liberal Brandon Straka on May 26, 2018.

The #WalkAway Campaign encourages and supports those on the left who walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.

Over 500,000 former Democrats posted their testimony on the Walkaway Facebook page citing why they “walked away” from the Democrat Party. Plutocrat-run Facebook took down their site.

After the U.S. Capitol event on Jan. 6, cable giants face criticism for enabling the spread of misinformation https://t.co/f3Dux5OZdn — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 9, 2021

A few weeks ago, Winter Watch had to severely scold some members of our commentariat. There were references to violence as the next step to counter the onslaught of the kakistocracy Crime Syndicate. Word to the wise: Even borderline remarks that hint at or allude to violence will be quickly relegated to the trash bin.

It’s an unfortunate circumstance of our times. I think some of these folks are well-intentioned but angry, and understandably so. However, there’s also a psyop called “fedposters,” which is essentially a term for cointelpro frames. I actually believe this is privatized and is part of Big Tech plutocratic tyranny. They will be working in tandem with corrupt Star Chamber courts to impose this Cheka-like nightmare. Therefore, when I see it on my site, I have no choice but to act first and ask questions later. I will try and warn rather than ban hammer in most cases.

The best and easiest protest is voting with your feet and wallet.

New Underworld Order is Corralling the Deltas and the Epsilons, and How to Resist

We are entering a new phase, including one where we may be taken down on any pretense or become even more suppressed than we are already. We suspect there may be more of these anti-populist staged deceptions (aka “domestic terrorism”) in the near future, whether it be street protests, car or RV bombs, or sabotage. In fact, I anticipate it’s merely a matter of time once the new Stasi-oriented administration takes over and arbitrarily utilizes their new draconian domestic terror laws.

The example of Gab is illustrative: “The New York Times Blames Gab For Today’s Events In D.C.” This is a sleazy attempt by the Slimes to place the blame for the “Capitol Siege” psyop on Twitter’s new competitor.

“On social media sites requested by the far-right, such as Gab gave directions on which streets to take to avoid the police and which tools to bring to help pry open doors were exchanged in comments.”

Gab points out the Lugen (lie) in this claim.

“As a result of app store bans, we do not have a mobile app. The majority of our users use Gab on desktop devices, which obviously are not easy to bring and use at a protest.”

Indeed, Gab was warning of “fedposters” back in December in anticipation of some sort of set up.

Google/Wikipedia’s ham fisted description of Gab.

I will start using my Gab account more frequently and hope for some traction with their surge in play. Follow me there.

This train has no brakes. 10 new servers being set up as we speak. Please be patient with us. 🙏 We’re not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/h24IRHLsws — Gab.com (@getongab) January 9, 2021

Naomi Wolf wrote the 2007 book “The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot” in which she defined the post-truth world that is unfolding before our eyes: