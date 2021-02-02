Investigative commentary: 450 miles of border wall are a monument to a motto

It started as a motto and ended as a physical reality across Arizona’s wild lands

By Tim Steller | 30 January 2021

ARIZONA DAILY STAR — In the beginning was the word, and the word was “wall.”

“Not fence,” the counselors advised. “Wall.”

When the man talked of the wall, the people stirred, they shouted, they chanted: “Build the wall! Build the wall!”

The man noticed the stirring. So the word became a promise, and the promise became a test of loyalty. The test became a campaign commitment, and the commitment became a jobs program.

Now, you can stand in the striped shadow of 30-foot bollards in the wilds of Southern Arizona. The steel is driven into concrete poured feet into the ground, and topped with metal plates.

It looks intimidating, as intended — a big barrier, slashing straight across the land. A border wall.

But it’s not just that. It’s a monument. It’s a monument to a mnemonic device made into a moving motto — “build the wall.” An idea with an urgent, fleeting life, just ended.

It’s a monument to the word. […]