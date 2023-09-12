How the Shill and Truth Suppression Game Works

9/11 brought out the factions battling out the various bones of contention. I happened to notice the handiwork of one of the players in the “anti-conspiracy theory” game, one Brent Lee.

Mr. Lee with a straight face put up this declarative tweet.

I was a believer of the 9/11 inside job conspiracy theory for 15 years. It was my gateway to the rabbit hole. Thankfully, today, I am now an ex-truther. This picture clearly shows the core of WTC 1&2. This picture is one that no 9/11 conspiracist will show you because it… pic.twitter.com/QaiUlhJOur — Brent Lee (@BrentLeeSDCIC) September 11, 2023

Yes, Mr. Lee no 9/11 conspiracist will show you this because the photo was taken in 1972 when the Twin Towers were under construction and the steel beams settings were unfinished.

See Incredible Vintage Photograph Shows Sun Shining Through World Trade Center Towers in 1972.

The article notes: This stunning photograph from 1972 shows the World Trade Center towers under construction and without interior walls, allowing the sun to pass right through them.

I dispensed with agent Lee in two tweets.

Your photo is from 1972 and shows the World Trade Center towers under construction and without interior walls, allowing the sun to pass right through them. https://t.co/tjx2hQFP3x — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) September 12, 2023

Naturally the way the matrix sistema works Lee’s tweet went viral garnering 6.9 million views and counting. Clapping monkeys reposted 6,270 times and rendered 42k likes. Brent Lee has 19,100 followers on Twitter.

I on the other hand received- after 1/2 a day- 34 views and 1 like on the WTC core photo and 21 views on the 1972 photo source where I revealed Lee’s deceit.

There is no doubt that truth tellers end up being lost cause black pilled from this shilling suppression skullduggery and being forced to talk to walls. I hardly put my posts on X anymore and am no longer that hard working on my writings. I did have a good run however, still visible on the site.