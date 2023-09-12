How the Shill and Truth Suppression Game Works

9/11 brought out the factions battling out the various bones of contention. I happened to notice the handiwork of one of the players in the “anti-conspiracy theory” game, one Brent Lee.
Mr. Lee with a straight face put up this declarative tweet.
I was a believer of the 9/11 inside job conspiracy theory for 15 years. It was my gateway to the rabbit hole. Thankfully, today, I am now an ex-truther.
This picture clearly shows the core of WTC 1&2. This picture is one that no 9/11 conspiracist will show you because it… pic.twitter.com/QaiUlhJOur
— Brent Lee (@BrentLeeSDCIC) September 11, 2023
Yes, Mr. Lee no 9/11 conspiracist will show you this because the photo was taken in 1972 when the Twin Towers were under construction and the steel beams settings were unfinished.
See Incredible Vintage Photograph Shows Sun Shining Through World Trade Center Towers in 1972.
The article notes: This stunning photograph from 1972 shows the World Trade Center towers under construction and without interior walls, allowing the sun to pass right through them.
I dispensed with agent Lee in two tweets.
Your photo is from 1972 and shows the World Trade Center towers under construction and without interior walls, allowing the sun to pass right through them. https://t.co/tjx2hQFP3x
— Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) September 12, 2023
Naturally the way the matrix sistema works Lee’s tweet went viral garnering 6.9 million views and counting. Clapping monkeys reposted 6,270 times and rendered 42k likes. Brent Lee has 19,100 followers on Twitter.
I on the other hand received- after 1/2 a day- 34 views and 1 like on the WTC core photo and 21 views on the 1972 photo source where I revealed Lee’s deceit.
There is no doubt that truth tellers end up being lost cause black pilled from this shilling suppression skullduggery and being forced to talk to walls. I hardly put my posts on X anymore and am no longer that hard working on my writings. I did have a good run however, still visible on the site.
True Story Russ Thanks. Can’t say how the algorithms worked on that one, but it sounds suspicious. There is of course no Brent Lee. Lots of flags up and out yesterday. Dunno how this thing got turned into such a big deal, buildings go down all over the world all the time and what happens in JYC doesn’t usually fuss anyone I meet. The kids probably couldn’t find it on a map. It’s been turned into a big effing emotional deal that’s supposed to be some ecomotional nationalistic Rubicon item they never shut up about same as jkf. Bores me to tears.
On the other hand, a personal friend of mine accused me of being “antisemetic” and directed me to watch a film his “friend” in Chicago made. I see it won all kinds of awards at canne but I switched it off after a few seconds of scary music.
https://youtu.be/-HXRP_vh6DE?si=3TzQ5ZnLgE8NEZOj
He’s right: no controlled demolition (Noah’s Ark Technology) but then he’s still a lying disso moron!
IRREFUTABLE Dustification Watch The Twin Towers Turn Into Dust In Mid Air:
https://archive.org/details/irrefutable-dustification-watch-the-twin-towers-turn-into-dust-in-mid-air
As prior to 9/11, I too was a blissful fool. Since then, I’ve opened “rabbit holes” one after another. Recall the “Spanish inquisition”? Yes, the one the kosher media has suckered most into believing was an evil church looking to vicitmize all who were not “connected”?
Actually, it was one of the more major attempts of some still loyal monarchies to protect their people from the swndlers called “Jew”, (Over 100 times [many MORE THAN ONCE] they were chased out and BANNED for their money habits and execution of young Christians for their blood sacrifices in most European nations)
Remember the term; “Marrano” as it is important later on.
For the above stated reasons, Spain had given Jews a specific amount of time to either embrace Christianity or LEAVE.
Being very sly and treachreous, most opted to “convert” to Christianity but were, in secret, still worshipping via their TALMUD. The church recognized this for what it was and sent out groups of versed church members to question these “Crypto-Jews”. After asking them predetermined questions regarding dogma, they discovered most of what is (still) known as “Marranos”. Columbus figured into this treachery as well. (His fellow Jews slaughtered many indigenous indians which is why people are beginning to see the turd and his backers for what they were). I encourage you all to do your own research into this with a tacit warning;
Make certain you circumvent the Jewish owned media as “media” includes the writing/publishing/dissemination of TEXT/”HISTORY” books.
“It is our duty to force all mankind to accept the seven Noahide laws, and if not ~ they will be killed.” ~ Rabbi Yitzhak Ginsburg
“We will have a world government whether you like it or not. The only question is whether that government will be achieved by conquest or consent.”- Jewish Banker Paul Warburg, testimony before the U.S. Senate, February 17, 1950
“We have exterminated the property owners in Russia. We are going to do the same thing in Europe and America”
(The Jew, December, 1925, Zinobit)
As Christians/Muslims, we should NOT hate anyone – However, as our creator made clear in His teachings, the truth will set you free.
Rev2:9
‘I know your tribulation and poverty—but you are rich — and the blasphemy by those who call themselves Jews and really are not, but they are a synagogue of Satan.
Revelation 3:9
Look! I will make those from the synagogue of Satan who say they are Jews yet are not, but are lying—look! I will make them come and bow before your feet and make them know that I have loved you.
A GREAT BIG THANK YOU for this totally TRUTHFUL comment. I will never hate Jews, but, being a true believer in Christ, I will ALWAYS HATE THE TALMUD!
Thanks for Rev. 2:9 and 3:9. And also remember 1 John 2:23–“He who hath not the Son hath not the Father…” Meaning, Talmudic Jews, Christ-haters, have not the Father….then again, they think they ARE the Father, they think they are gods…