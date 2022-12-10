In a Satanic Cult, Ugliness is Art and Perversion is Cool

In May of 2015, Christie’s sold over a billion dollars in artwork in one week. One of the more notable pieces up for auction was Lucian Freud’s painting of naked U.K. Jobs Center clerk “Fat Sue” that sold for £35m ($56.2 million) to an anonymous buyer. Only in a satanic cult would this be considered a great art “investment.”

Only in a satanic cult would British royalty and world leaders openly cavort with convicted billionaire sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Jimmy Saville.

Only in a satanic cult would a convicted pedophile Keith Harding become the Worshipful Master and most senior member of the UK’s Freemason spies lodge.

Only in a satanic cult would convicted child pornographer Ben Levin end up as the Deputy Education Minister and play a key role in developing Ontario’s new sex-education curriculum, according to documents revealed by Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington, despite claims to the contrary by Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Biden energy official Sam Brinton has a felony arrest warrant for yet another theft of luggage at an airport, this time in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/GtFydeyiwT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 9, 2022

Only in a satanic cult would UN peacekeepers openly run Haitian child sex rings.

Only in a satanic cult would the Boy Scouts be ruined by an infestation of pederasts.

Only in a satanic cult would the Roman Catholic Church pat out billions in claims and have it’s reputation tarnished by an infestation of pederasts.

Only in a satanic cult would a convicted child pornography perv have once been the director of cyber security for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Only in a satanic cult would Lord Janner, an influential Brit and child-sex perv (“buggery” in British English), serve as president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews from 1978 to 1984, chair the Holocaust Educational Trust and be the vice president of the World Jewish Congress. Lord Jenner is being allowed to escape 20 child abuse cases because of claims he is now “suffering from dementia.”

Only in a satanic cult would the mainstream media overly focus and exploit a transgender hoax perpetrated by Bruce Jenner and his Kardashian brood. Jenner, one of the most masculine athletes on the planet in his heyday, has now stooped to promoting transgenderism and making men in general look like real schmucks.

He will collect a big paycheck in the process while starring in a Gil Goldschein-produced reality “docuseries” on his bizarre so-called transgender journey. So far, he is only popping estrogen to “take the edge off,” in his words. More than 2.7 million viewers tuned in to watch his “interview” with Diane Sawyer. This is one for the ages in terms of ridiculousness and social media buzz.

Only in a satanic cult would a Fox comedy feature a 6-year-old transexual with a bondage gag.

Top EU Parliament Officials Arrested In Huge Qatar-Linked Corruption Probe https://t.co/jgHbUzlGXI — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 9, 2022

And only in a satanic cult would a U.K. Prime Minister lash out at truthers, “anti-semites” and “haters” and label them akin to “terrorists.” Only understandable when one realizes Mr. Cameron and his cult have a lot to hide.

David Cameron reacting to questioning in Parliament regarding his alleged role in buggery cover-ups.

Only in a satanic cult would Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) propose a thinly veiled plan to deprogram what she calls a “spectrum” of sympathizers, conspiracy theorists, white supremacists and Neo-Nazis. Contempt and ugly malicious power displays are in vogue with this posse.

“Thoughtcrime” is an Orwellian neologism used to describe an illegal thought. A thoughtcrime is the criminal act of holding unspoken beliefs, judgments or doubts that oppose or question Ingsoc.

Quote from Orwell’s book: “In the end, we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”

Ultimately ignoring the negative and bad is an extension of New Age solipsist deception and is fundamentally immoral behavior.