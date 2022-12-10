In a Satanic Cult, Ugliness is Art and Perversion is Cool

In May of 2015, Christie’s sold over a billion dollars in artwork in one week. One of the more notable pieces up for auction was Lucian Freud’s painting of naked U.K. Jobs Center clerk “Fat Sue” that sold for £35m ($56.2 million) to an anonymous buyer. Only in a satanic cult would this be considered a great art “investment.”
The Promotion of Pyramid Scheme Inversion Art
Cleon Peterson, Dystopic Artist to the Elite
Robert Mapplethorpe: Promoting Cultural Degeneracy, Weaponizing Modern Art
Only in a satanic cult would British royalty and world leaders openly cavort with convicted billionaire sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Jimmy Saville.
Read “Clues Hidden in Plain Sight About Jimmy Savile’s True Nature”
Only in a satanic cult would a convicted pedophile Keith Harding become the Worshipful Master and most senior member of the UK’s Freemason spies lodge.
Freemason Spies Lodge, Pedophilia and the Case Of Keith Harding
Only in a satanic cult would convicted child pornographer Ben Levin end up as the Deputy Education Minister and play a key role in developing Ontario’s new sex-education curriculum, according to documents revealed by Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington, despite claims to the contrary by Premier Kathleen Wynne.
Biden energy official Sam Brinton has a felony arrest warrant for yet another theft of luggage at an airport, this time in Las Vegas.
Only in a satanic cult would UN peacekeepers openly run Haitian child sex rings.
Only in a satanic cult would the Boy Scouts be ruined by an infestation of pederasts.
The Discordian Pederast Destruction of the Boy Scouts of America
Only in a satanic cult would the Roman Catholic Church pat out billions in claims and have it’s reputation tarnished by an infestation of pederasts.
Bella Dodd Warned of Diabolical Pederast Conspiracy Against Catholic Church
Only in a satanic cult would a convicted child pornography perv have once been the director of cyber security for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Only in a satanic cult would Lord Janner, an influential Brit and child-sex perv (“buggery” in British English), serve as president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews from 1978 to 1984, chair the Holocaust Educational Trust and be the vice president of the World Jewish Congress. Lord Jenner is being allowed to escape 20 child abuse cases because of claims he is now “suffering from dementia.”
UK Police, MPs Now Being Investigated for Lord Janner Coverup
Only in a satanic cult would the mainstream media overly focus and exploit a transgender hoax perpetrated by Bruce Jenner and his Kardashian brood. Jenner, one of the most masculine athletes on the planet in his heyday, has now stooped to promoting transgenderism and making men in general look like real schmucks.
Read “Bruce ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner: The Psyop that Keeps on Giving”
He will collect a big paycheck in the process while starring in a Gil Goldschein-produced reality “docuseries” on his bizarre so-called transgender journey. So far, he is only popping estrogen to “take the edge off,” in his words. More than 2.7 million viewers tuned in to watch his “interview” with Diane Sawyer. This is one for the ages in terms of ridiculousness and social media buzz.
Only in a satanic cult would a Fox comedy feature a 6-year-old transexual with a bondage gag.
Top EU Parliament Officials Arrested In Huge Qatar-Linked Corruption Probe https://t.co/jgHbUzlGXI
And only in a satanic cult would a U.K. Prime Minister lash out at truthers, “anti-semites” and “haters” and label them akin to “terrorists.” Only understandable when one realizes Mr. Cameron and his cult have a lot to hide.
UK PM David Cameron’s Great Grandfathers Were Rothschild-Connected Bankers Who Financed Russo-Japanese War
David Cameron reacting to questioning in Parliament regarding his alleged role in buggery cover-ups.
Read “Pedophila, a Requirement for UK Ruling Elite”
The Compromised Pedocracy: A Scratch of the Surface of US Politicians Charged, Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
Only in a satanic cult would Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) propose a thinly veiled plan to deprogram what she calls a “spectrum” of sympathizers, conspiracy theorists, white supremacists and Neo-Nazis. Contempt and ugly malicious power displays are in vogue with this posse.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Under Investigation By House Ethics Committee
“Thoughtcrime” is an Orwellian neologism used to describe an illegal thought. A thoughtcrime is the criminal act of holding unspoken beliefs, judgments or doubts that oppose or question Ingsoc.
Quote from Orwell’s book: “In the end, we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”
Ultimately ignoring the negative and bad is an extension of New Age solipsist deception and is fundamentally immoral behavior.
It is too bad the great Michael Collins Piper isn't alive. He gives the whole history of how nationalism gets co-opted. His book, which I've read, is called "Judas Goat" and is in pdf.
Another scandal involving Lord Janner breaks this weekend after WW story goes to press
One of Janner’s closest political associates and stoutest defenders has been filmed by a tabloid newspaper hiring young male prostitutes and asking for drugs.
When the news broke this weekend “family man” and father-of-two Keith Vaz MP immediately owned up and resigned from his prominent position as chairman of the House of Common’s most powerful watchdog committee.
Harvey Weinstein was carrying a biography of controversial Hollywood director Elia Kazan as he turned himself in to police in New York City, could he be sending a message? What’s the purpose of the names for Comet Ping Pong and Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express???? Watch the movie “Lolita” on YouTube (Stanley Kubrick). Ping Pong is featured in the movie… Peter Sellers is also a movie producer in the movie, which is about a snuff film-pedophile-blackmail-extortion racket.
For years the BBC repeatedly failed to stop “monstrous” abuse by DJ Jimmy Saville and broadcaster Stuart Hall because of a “culture of fear,” an inquiry had said… You can thank pro-EU Conservatives Theresa May, Amber Rudd, and David Cameron for the cover up of such scandals in England… Tommy Robinson is in prison just for talking about it.
Did Obama’s visit to the Vatican provide NSA computer input wiping out secret accounts held by Clinton’s Latin America Working Group and the Jewish sex slavery ring owned by Clinton friend Jeffrey Epstein? Was Theresa May’s and Georgie Bush’s little outbursts against president Trump three months ago because the USA destroyed 180 million dollars worth of opium processing labs in Afghanistan? I retort, you deride…
Jewish May was Home Secretary under Jewish Cameron for six years prior to her hand picked idiot Amber Rudd… they had time to pass anti-free speech laws about Jews and Muslims, but let them both run roughshod raping children all over Britain… kind of like America with Pizzagate (Comet Ping Pong) or Pedophile Island with Jews Epstein, Weiner, Weinstein, and Dershowitz, minus the Muslim hijab wearing dóuche bags.
I don’t think May is Jewish. Both of her grandparents were servants.
Tommy Robinson is a Zionist stooge whose self-indulgent behavior endangered the criminal trial of alleged molesters. And I see nothing to substantiate May’s Jewishness. She’s a non-Jewish toady. Carrying a “Je suis juif” (I am a Jewish man!) placard in a crowd of placard-holders is a publicity stunt, not a statement of ethnicity.
I’m prepared to revise this opinion if there’s credibile information to the contrary.
Dr Victoria Bateman, Oxford PhD & UK Cambridge University lecturer, and writer for Bloomberg, displays her ‘feminist art’ clothing with full Cambridge University support
I suddenly find myself extremely skeptical about the validity of Newtonian Physics and the prestige of an Oxbridge doctorate.
Even the Pikey’s have more class.
Absurd- Were you or will you be doing this at age 26? – Olympic gold medal decathlon. Somehow I doubt it.
Most men aren’t (even the masculine ones).
…the point is; he’s obviously not masculine. From his appearance to the long standing rumours about him.
To claim he was “one of the most masculine athletes on the planet” – is absolute horse shit.
The guy was a little baby faced, but was ripped and high testostorone in his day. Calling a world class athlete “not masculine” is silly. Further you are missing the point of the whole thing being a psyops and fake. Learn more here:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/06/01/bruce-caitlyn-jenner-the-psyop-that-keeps-on-giving/
If you’re even moderately well adjusted and generally happy you’ve already won.
The screaming hell that these people experience when they’re alone with themselves is a perfect punishment.
I like what Hitler said about modern art:
“works of art which cannot be understood in themselves but need some pretentious instruction book to justify their existence will never again find their way to the German people”. This so vilified man quite often saw things in common sense terms.
Lucian Freud, grandson of Sigmund. He could paint stick figures and still he would be promoted as a genius and his work would sell for millions. “Modern art” is all a great fix.
But I grant that some people like the Podestas like ugly, demonic stuff because, well, they are demon-worshippers.
Speaking of ART, the genesis of ‘modernism’ in the form of ‘suprematism’.
Please enjoy Kazimir Malevich’s *”Black Square on White Background”* (1913 – to maybe 1915)
His manifesto is titled *“From Cubism and Futurism to Suprematism”*
More pictures at the bottom of the wiki article “Kazimir_Malevich”
I particularly liked *“Composition with the Mona Lisa” (1914)*
I suppose it was topical because the Mona Lisa had been stolen in 1911 and was only returned two years later.
I have heard this modernism/suprematism described along the lines of “liberating the artist from the constraints of having to be bound by an artificial sense of reality”.
I could not help but compare that interpretation to modern day ‘journalism’ – “liberation of the journalist from the constraints of having to be bound by an artificial notion of the truth”. How neonormal!
I can’t stand even seeing one second of AOC – a brainless puppet of the NWO. She has a crazy look in her eyes. It’s the ultimate humiliation that a brainless fool like her would assume a position of dominance over Americans. They have placed the worst among us in positions over us.