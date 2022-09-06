Bella Dodd Warned of Diabolical Pederast Conspiracy Against Catholic Church

Pope Benedict XVI, in his first speech in April 2005, said, “Pray for me, that I may not flee for fear of the wolves.”

Many believe he was speaking about the Lavender Mafia, a homosexual collective that infested the church. The following video shows the pope getting the cold-shoulder treatment from a group of German cardinals and bishops (wolves?). A 2018 report states that 5% of German clergy were involved in abuse.

The problems of the Roman Catholic Church and clergy pederasty have been coming fast and furious in the last decade. There have been large legal settlements resulting from the infestation of the church by homosexual pederasts.

Citing just one example among many, on May 31, 2018, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis agreed to pay victims of clergy sexual abuse a $210-million settlement. By the time the settlement was issued, 91 priests who served in that archdiocese were accused of sexually abusing 450 victims.

On June 27, 2018, the archdiocese filed for reorganization in order to find enough money to pay the settlement. Once approved, the settlement became the second largest in any Catholic bankruptcy case in U.S. history and the largest overall for any archdiocese forced into bankruptcy.

Cartor, Cimbolic & Tallon (2008) found that 6% of offending clerics in the “John Jay Report” are pedophiles. But the primary issue was homosexual ephebophilia (aka pederasty), which is defined as sexual interest in mid-to-late adolescents, generally ages 13 to 18. Among sexual offenders, 32% were ephebophiles. Fifteen percent preferred 11 and 12 year olds, both male and female, and 47 percent were indiscriminate, or mildly indiscriminate. According to the report, 81% of the abuse victims in the U.S. were male. A separate study by Dr. Thomas Plante concluded the number may be as high as 90%.

Only 1% of the scandals among male priests involved adult women, and only 2% involved male adults. Heterosexual predation of female teenagers and children is a fraction of homosexual predation of male teenagers and children.

These events have tarnished the reputations of the many righteous clergymen in the Roman Catholic Church.

Did this just develop organically or was it more by conspiratorial design? Prior to the 1930s such pederasty was not nearly as common. What caused the change? Is this a function of our 5th Columnists infiltration theory as applied in other institutions?

The Discordian Pederast Destruction of the Boy Scouts of America

Bella Dodd (1904-1969) ranks with Whittaker Chambers as a leading converted communist. She was a member of the party’s National Committee. In 1949, totally disillusioned with Communism and Cultural Marxism, she become a Catholic and told of her involvement in a plan contrived by Joseph Stalin to mass infest the church with amoral impostors and homosexuals. The scheme was not so much to attack Catholicism head on but to undermine its hierarchy.

Dodd testified before the U.S. House Un-American Activities Committee. In an a public affidavit witnessed by a number of people, including Paul and Johnine Leininger, she stated:

“In the late 1920s and 1930s, directives were sent from Moscow to all Communist Party organizations. In order to destroy the [Roman] Catholic Church from within, party members were to be planted in seminaries and within diocesan organizations … I, myself, put some 1,200 men in [Roman] Catholic seminaries.”

Alice von Hildebrand also recalls what Dodd told her:

When she was an active party member, she had dealt with no fewer than four cardinals within the Vatican who were working for us, [i.e. the Communist Party]| Christian Order magazine.” [“The Church in Crisis”, reprinted from The Latin Mass magazine]

Sexual abuse of minors and the practice of sodomy is the perfect way to demoralize the church and cause it to lose its moral authority in the eyes of the public and among believers and cause people to abandon the faith. For the conspirators, this operation has been a resounding success, causing irreparable damage.

The next blow is what we see constantly today: the suppression of free speech, the tyranny of political correctness and the vicious political and psychological persecution of anybody who gets in the way.

A 1961 document titled “Careful Selection and Training of Candidates for the States of Perfection and Sacred Orders” states that homosexual men should not be ordained. However, this was left to bishops to enforce, and most did not.

The point of the spear mentioned by Dodd were predatory homosexual communists. Indeed, the 2004 John Jay Report commissioned by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops states, “The problem was largely the result of poor seminary training and insufficient emotional support for men ordained in the 1940s and 1950s.”

However a report by the National Review Board was more blunt, and it pointed to major deficiencies on the part of seminaries: failure to screen candidates adequately.

In the late 1940s, American Fr. Gerald Fitzgerald founded the Congregation of the Servants of the Paraclete, a religious order that treats Roman Catholic priests who struggle with personal difficulties, such as substance abuse and sexual misconduct. In a series of letters and reports to high-ranking Catholic leaders starting in the 1950s, Fitzgerald warned of substantial problems with pederast priests. He wrote, for example, that sexual abuse offenders “were unlikely to change and should not be returned to ministry.” He discussed the problem with Pope Paul VI (1963 –1978) and was “in correspondence with several bishops.”

According to a 2004 research study by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, 4,392 Catholic priests and deacons in active ministry between 1950 and 2002 were plausibly accused (neither withdrawn nor disproven) of under-age sexual abuse by 10,667 individuals. Estimating the number of priests and deacons active in the same period at 110,000, the report concluded that approximately 4% have faced these allegations.

The report noted, “It is impossible to determine from our surveys what percent of all actual cases of abuse that occurred between 1950 and 2002 have been reported to the Church and are therefore in our dataset.”

A number of books, such as “The Rite of Sodomy: Homosexuality and the Roman Catholic Church” by Randy Engel, argue that homosexual priests view sex with minors as a “rite of passage” for altar boys and other pre-adult males. The problem is not so much pedophilia but pederasty, a perversion in adult homosexual men attracted to pubescent and adolescent boys (as opposed to little children).

Several studies suggest that the incidence of homosexuality in the Roman Catholic priesthood is many multiples higher than in the general population as a whole. Available figures for homosexual priests in the U.S. ranges from 15% to 58%. This has been dubbed the “homosexual collective”; who, in turn, engage in in-group behaviors of promoting and covering for their running buddies and partners.

Studies by Wolf and Sipe from the early 1990s claim that the percentage of priests in the Catholic Church who admitted to being in homosexual relationships was well above the national average for the country.

Elizabeth Stuart, a former convener of the Catholic Caucus of the Lesbian and Gay Christian movement said, “It has been estimated that at least 33% of all priests in the RC Church in the United States are homosexual.”

The Jay Report suggested that homosexual men entered seminaries in notable numbers from the late 1970s through ’80s.

A 2002 Los Angeles Times nationwide poll of 1,854 priests (responding) reported 53% of priests who were ordained in the last 20 years (1982-2002) affirmed such a subculture existed in the seminary when they attended.

On May 13, 2017, Pope Francis acknowledged that the Vatican had a 2,000-case backlog of sex abuse claims.

When a wave of old scandals broke over the church this year, Pope Francis began accusing victims of fabricating allegations. But, by April, and after harsh backlash, he was apologizing for his “tragic error.” By August, he was expressing “shame and sorrow” for the tragic history without, however, introducing concrete measures either to prosecute abusers or to help victims.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò states that Pope Francis helped cover up sexual misconduct — an accusation the pope has so far declined to answer.

Theodore Edgar McCarrick (born July 7, 1930) served as Archbishop of Washington from 2001 to 2006. He was elevated to the cardinalate in February 2001. Pope Francis accepted his resignation from the College of Cardinals on July 28 of this year after a series of sexual pederast misconduct allegations.

Viganò claims the appointment of Joseph W. Tobin to Newark was orchestrated by McCarrick and others. Newark has been another source of trouble.

One journalist claims that, in a conversation with Tobin, he said that around the time he came to Newark in 2016, he heard “rumors” about McCarrick having slept with seminarians but chose not to believe them, stating that at the time they seemed too “incredulous” to be true.

McCarrick, Vigano says, “had become the kingmaker for appointments in the Curia and the United States, and the most listened to adviser in the Vatican for relations with the Obama administration.” Thanks to McCarrick, Viganò tells us, Cardinal Burke did not retain his place in the Congregation for Bishops – which plays a vital role in selecting bishops – and Cardinals Wuerl and Cupich were parachuted into the congregation. Another McCarrick associate, Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari, allegedly became Secretary of the Congregation.

In September 2011, a submission was lodged with the International Criminal Court alleging that the pope, Cardinal Angelo Sodano (Dean of the College of Cardinals), Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone (Cardinal Secretary of State) and Cardinal William Levada (then-current Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith) had committed a crime against humanity by failing to prevent or punish perpetrators of rape and sexual violence in a “systematic and widespread” concealment that included failure to co-operate with relevant law enforcement agencies.

Father Dariusz Oko became world famous in 2013 for his bombshell essay on clerical homosexuality. In “With the Pope Against Homoheresy,” Oko asserted not only that homosexual priests and bishops have abused seminarians, teenagers and children, but that there is a “mafia” of powerful clerics protecting these men and ensuring their advancement in the Church’s ranks. Oko told Life Site News that part of the problem is that up to 50% of American bishops have homosexual “inclinations.”

In 2013, Oko wrote, “Along the road, members of the homo-clique can achieve such positions and influence that they come to believe they have extraordinary powers and will go unpunished forever.”

Key Catholic Archbishops May Have Stacked the Decks

Cardinal Spellman (1889-1967) served as the sixth Archbishop of New York from 1939 until his death in 1967. He had previously served as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston from 1932 through 1939. He was named a cardinal in 1946. He appointed 33 bishops and likely with fellows from the homosexual Lavender network.

John Cooney, one of Spellman’s biographers, cited four interviewees who stated that Spellman was homosexual. Cooney was convinced of the veracity of the claims and stated unequivocally, “For years rumors abounded about Cardinal Spellman being a homosexual.”

The journalist Michelangelo Signorile, who describes Spellman as “one of the most notorious, powerful and sexually voracious homosexuals in the American Catholic Church’s history,” reported that Cooney’s manuscript, “The American Pope,” initially contained interviews with several people with personal knowledge of Spellman’s homosexuality, including researcher and historian C. A. Tripp.

Both Signorile and John Loughery cite a story suggesting that Spellman was sexually active and carrying on a relationship with a male member of the chorus in the Broadway revue “One Touch of Venus.”

Additionally, Curt Gentry, biographer of J. Edgar Hoover, says that Hoover’s files also had “numerous allegations that Spellman was a very active homosexual.” It is well established that Spellman had a close personal and client relationship with the notorious Roy Cohn.

Cardinal Bernardin was another kingmaker. He appointed 28 bishops and was a major influencer on so-called “modernist” church policy.

Joseph Kellenyi, who figured prominently in Michael S. Rose’s “Goodbye, Good Men,” implicates the late Joseph Cardinal Bernardin (pictured left), formerly Archbishop of Chicago, in developments over the past several decades.

Kellenyi, who was once a seminarian at Mundelein in the Chicago area, makes the following statement about a conversation he had with the Rev. John F. Canary, the rector of Mundelein Seminary, in August of 1999, according to Dale Vree, editor of New Oxford Review [July/August 2004, pp. 14-15]:

“I told Rev. Canary that I had some problems with the Chicago Diocese. I told him that I perceived that while Cardinal Bernardin had probably lived a celibate life, and may not have abused Steven Cook, that he also was flamingly gay. I said that I perceived that under Bernardin’s regime, Chicago had become like Santa Rosa under Bishop Ziemann. I said that in Santa Rosa, those priests and seminarians not in the bishop’s gay clique were treated unjustly, and that the same was true of Chicago under Bernardin. “I said that I perceived that Bernardin fostered and promoted a network of gay priests and bishops, and that they protected each other, covered up each other’s ‘mistakes,’ and promoted one another to positions of responsibility in Chicago and the church at large. I alluded to the fact that Bernardin had appointed Rev. Canary, and that he in turn had appointed the formation faculty. Rev. Canary’s response was ‘Your perception is accurate. The question is what are you going to do about it.'”

Kellenyi subsequently took a lie detector test to vindicate his testimony on Oct. 21, 2002, at the offices of the Polygraph Security Services in London (Kellenyi then resided in Belgium). The result: “There is no doubt that Mr. Kellenyi was truthful in all his responses,” according to the Polygraph Security Services. [The relevant documents, according to Vree, can be found in AMDG Fall/Winter 2003, the periodical of Roman Catholic Faithful (call 217-632-5920)]

In his book “Amchurch Comes Out: The U.S. Bishops, Pedophile Scandals and the Homosexual Agenda,” Paul Likoudis also implicates Cardinal Bernardin, who he describes:

“[the] bishop-maker who … gave the American hierarchy its pronounced pro-gay orientation. … Bernardin acquired power rapidly. As his friends back in Charleston continued buggering little boys, Bernardin used his influence, starting in 1968, as General Secretary of the U.S. Catholic Conference, to select bishops (many of whom are still ordinaries) who would, to put it charitably, condone and promote homosexuality as an acceptable lifestyle and tolerate the sexual abuse of children by priests.”

Infestation in Milwaukee

Rembert Weakland was the Archbishop of Milwaukee from 1977 to 2002:

“He openly admitted to being gay and to having had many partners in life. Throughout the term of his office – for 25 years – he continuously opposed the Pope and the Holy See on many issues, particularly criticizing and rejecting the teaching of the Magisterium on homosexuality.”

“He supported and protected active gays in his diocese,” Oko continued, “helping them avoid liability for sexual offences they repeatedly committed.”

Source: Following public testimony by victims before a combined session of the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly Judiciary Committee, a report on the sexual abuse of minors by clergy in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee was published in September 2003. The report revealed that allegations of sexual assault of minors had been made against 58 ordained men, who were under the direct supervision of the Archbishop of Milwaukee.

On January 4, 2011 the Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced that it would file for bankruptcy. The church was facing more than 23 lawsuits, and attempts to reach a mediated settlement with victims failed in December 2010. The Milwaukee archdiocese has paid out over $29 million to settle 200 cases over the last 20 years. An attorney for some of the victims alleges that there were more than 8,000 cases of abuse by more than 100 staff.

Infestation in Boston

In 2002, criminal charges were brought against five Roman Catholic priests in the Boston, Massachusetts, area (John Geoghan, John Hanlon, Paul Shanley, Robert V. Gale and Jesuit priest James Talbot), who were all convicted and sentenced to prison. The ongoing coverage of these cases by The Boston Globe brought the issue of “sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests” into the national spotlight.

The investigation focused on Cardinal Bernard Francis Law. Documents revealed his extensive role in covering up the incidents of sexual misconduct among his priests. For example, Cardinal Law moved Paul Shanley and John Geoghan from parish to parish within the diocese despite repeated allegations of molestation of children under the priests’ care. Later, it was discovered that Father Shanley had addressed a 1978 conference that led to the formation of the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA). Geoghan, allegedly molested over 130 children during his ministry.

In 2002, the Boston Archdiocese agreed to pay $10 million to victims of Geoghan. The following year, it paid an additional $85 million to 552 victims and parents who had filed civil lawsuits over the ignored abuse. In some cases, insurance companies balked at meeting the cost of large settlements, claiming the actions were deliberate and not covered by insurance. This caused additional financial damage to the Archdiocese, which already faced the need to consolidate and close parishes due to changing attendance and giving patterns.

In June 2004, much of the land around the Archdiocese of Boston headquarters was sold to Boston College, in part to raise money for legal costs associated with the scandals.

Infestation in Philadelphia

On Sept. 21, 2005, a grand jury, impaneled by the Philadelphia District Attorney, announced that Archbishop John Krol (1961 to 1988) was involved with the cover up of a sex scandal against accused priests throughout the archdiocese, as was his successor, Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua (1988-2003). Krol and Bevilacqua transferred accused priests to other parishes throughout the archdiocese.

Using records subpoenaed from the archdiocese, the jury examined “secret archive” files for 169 priests and two deacons. To expose the extent of abuse and a “continuous, concerted campaign of cover-up,” the jury documented 63 examples of abuse and where the abusers were assigned at the times of those attacks. The grand jury also demonstrated that nobody could be prosecuted due to Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations and other conditions that protect the archdiocese from being criminally accountable.

Infestation in Portland

The Archdiocese of Portland filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on July 6, 2004. An open letter to the archdiocese’s parishioners explained the archbishop’s motivation:

This is not an effort to avoid responsibility. It is, in fact, the only way I can assure that other claimants can be offered fair compensation. We have worked diligently to settle claims of clergy misconduct. In the last four years, we have settled more than 100 such claims. Last year alone the Archdiocese paid almost $21 million from its own funds. Major insurers have abandoned us and are not paying what they should on the claims. Two cases are set for trials beginning today. One plaintiff seeks more than $130 million in compensatory and punitive damages, the other $25 million. We have made every effort to settle these claims fairly but the demand of each of these plaintiffs remains in the millions. I am committed to just compensation. These demands go beyond compensation. With 60 other claims pending, I cannot in justice and prudence pay the demands of these two plaintiffs.

In time, the archdiocese settled more than 100 previous claims for $53 million.

One of the most influential people in the church of his time was Marcial Maciel Degollado (1920-2008), who was founder of the Legion of Christ. He turned out to be bisexual and reportedly perpetrated serious sexual offences against many church members and underage students in his own congregation, including his own son.

Infestation in Los Angeles

Priests accused of molesting children or adults in Los Angeles’ parishes were typically reassigned without informing new parishes of charges against them. The church protected its staff. Changes in policy then took place and a dozen priests were dismissed in 2002. The church issued an apology and a detailed report in 2004. In 2007, the L.A. archdiocese reached a settlement with 508 victims for $660 million, a record-breaking amount.

Other bishops belatedly removed for preying on young men or boys in Los Angeles included Patrick Ziemann of Santa Rosa, California (1999); Juan Carlos Maccarone of Santiago del Estero, Argentina (2005); Georg Müller of Trondheim and Oslo, Norway (2009); Raymond John Lahey of Antigonish, Canada (2009); Roger Vangheluwe of Brughia, Belgium (2010); John C. Favalora of Miami, Florida (2010); Anthony J. O’Connell of Palm Beach, Florida (2010); and Cardinal Keith O’Brien of Edinburgh, Scotland (2013). All removals but the first were carried out during the reign of Pope Benedict XVI.

Infestation in Baltimore

The quite incredible Netflix series The Keepers explores the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik in 1969. Cesnik was targeted for attempting to expose a pederast ring in a girl’s school in Baltimore. The series is must viewing for those seeking background on how these church pederast rings conspire, infiltrate and function. The Baltimore ring was involved with law enforcement, a pattern repeated elsewhere far too often.