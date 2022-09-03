The Discordian Pederast Destruction of the Boy Scouts of America

The newspaper USA Today reported earlier this year:

The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Tuesday as the organization faces 275 abuse lawsuits and potentially an additional 1,400 cases to come. Having already paid more than $150 million in settlements and legal costs between 2017 and 2019, the Boy Scouts hopes to contain the financial damage of the abuse scandal and emerge as a more sustainable organization.

The remaining cases are now in mediation, and there are legal maneuvers over what, if anything, will be left of the Boy Scouts as an institution.

Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America said issues ripe for initial mediation included disputes over whether certain Boy Scouts properties should not be made available to satisfy creditor claims. Those properties include “High Adventure” bases, such as the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, the Florida Sea Base aquatic facility, and the Northern Tier wilderness area in northern Minnesota and Canada.

Similar to other pederast infestations, such as the Roman Catholic Church, for decades the organization knew about and tried to cover-up an epidemic of sexual abuse, even going so far as keeping a secret record known as the “Perversion Files,” which documented reports of Scouts leaders suspected of raping and sexually abusing boys. These records that were never turned over to authorities for investigation.

Confidential files on suspected pedophiles maintained by the Boy Scouts of America contain the names of 7,800 individuals, an attorney for child sex abuse victims said.

J.L. Tarr, a Chief Scout Executive in the 1980s, said regarding sexual assault cases against Scout leaders across all 50 states: “That’s been an issue since the Boy Scouts began.”

Several reports have surfaced over the years regarding incidents of sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts of America to include incidents of repeat offenders.

The perversion files showed BSA knowledge of abuse dated back to the 1920s. Reports said that in the U.S., the Scouts settled about 60 similar historic cases out of court over recent years.

In the ’80s, the issue was serious enough that BSA attempted mitigation measures. It developed a Youth Protection Plan, a comprehensive program to educate and prevent abuse. A centerpiece of the program is the “two deep” leadership criterion, which dictates that no adult can ever be alone with any members.

The “two-deep” policy requires that a minimum of two adults be present during all activities to minimize the potential for clandestine abuse. Before joining, a member must discuss with their parents a pamphlet on sexual abuse.

Kenneth Lannings, the FBI agent who helped develop the BSA’s Youth Protection Plan, wrote that “a skilled pedophile who can get children into a situation where they must change clothing or stay with him overnight will almost always succeed in seducing them.”

When camping, no youth is permitted to sleep in the tent of an adult other than his own parent or guardian. Proper clothing for activities is required. For example, skinny-dipping is not appropriate as part of scouting. Physical hazing and initiations are prohibited and may not be included as part of any scouting activity.

The topic of Boy Scouts harboring pederasts and teenage protogays seemed to have been exhausted in the mainstream media soon after Dale v. Boy Scouts of America was put before the Supreme Court of the United States.

It was in the 2007 case that the Scouts successfully argued that it had the legal right to exclude known homosexuals from its membership.

The Scouts not only asserted the right, enraging the Left, the Scouts implemented the ban rather thoroughly, prohibiting membership to homosexuals, or by expelling homosexuals who were already members.

Then, on July 27, 2015, the BSA executive committee passed and ratified a resolution to lift the homosexual ban. On Jan. 31, 2017, the Boy Scouts of America announced it would accept transgender scouts.

In the you can’t make this stuff up category consider that the BSA bowed to a law suit brought by New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman.

NEW YORK – Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced a settlement with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) to end its policy of excluding openly gay adults from serving as leaders in the organization. As part of the settlement, the BSA has agreed to eliminate the standard nationally.

Schneiderman was born to a Jewish family in New York City. In May 2018, he resigned his position as Attorney General after The New Yorker reported that four women had accused him of sexual and physical abuse. He called these acts “role playing” – “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing.”

Membership decline in BSA has intensified. Earlier this year, the Mormons, who had been a 500,000-member mainstay, announced they were leaving the organization.

The organization’s so-called “perversion files” have since been disclosed through litigation. The number of alleged abusers had not been known, said attorney Jeff Anderson, who represents former Scouts who say they were sexually abused.

The files also contain the names of more than 12,000 suspected victims, according to the Scouts’ expert. Files from 1959 to 1985 were made public in 2012. They contain thousands of names, according to reports at the time.

Critics, meanwhile, point out that as of 2012, the BSA has refused to release those files dating from after 1985.

A Texas judge has ordered the release of the post-1985 files, but the BSA is currently in the process of appealing to avoid that release.

A Minnesota district judge has also ordered the release.

A California judge has similarly ordered the release of more files, and California’s state Supreme Court has denied an appeal from the BSA.

The Pandora’s box that sunk BSA was its failure before 2008 to perform criminal background checks on prospective Scout leaders, which is a requirement for all volunteers. This failure paved the way for homosexual child molesters to infest the organization.

In May 1991, The Washington Times published a major five-part investigation entitled “Scouts Honor” on sex abuse in the BSA. Staff from the newspaper had worked for two years preparing the series, reviewing internal and personnel records from the Boy Scouts; court records from more than 20 states; and more than 1,000 newspaper articles; as well as interviewing more than 200 people, including molesters, families of victims, Scout leaders, sex abuse experts and lawyers.

The newspaper restricted itself to reported cases of male Scout leaders abusing Boy Scouts before the introduction of its Youth Protection program.

In summation, the newspaper wrote, “The Boy Scouts are a magnet for men who want to have sexual relations with children … Pedophiles join the Scouts for a simple reason: it’s where the boys are.”

The Times uncovered a list from the BSA of more than 350 men banned for sexual misconduct from 1971 to 1986. Now, because of the statue of limitations, when adults later come forward, convictions are difficult to achieve.

Similar to the Catholic Church, it has been alleged that BSA may have helped cover up the abuse cases, sometimes with the aid of police and other officials “to protect the good name and good works of Scouting.”

Reports showed incidents where accused abusers were allowed to continue in the Scouts and, in more than a third of the cases covered in the documents, information about the allegations were not passed along to police.

After the Youth Protection Plan, background checks and homosexual ban was implemented, the pederast problem diminished, at least for a period.

The series, written shortly after the inception of BSA’s Youth Protection program, concluded that “after decades of shying away from the problem, the Scouts have created what many child abuse experts call one of the best sex abuse education programs in the country. The program teaches boys, leaders and parents about resisting, recognizing and reporting abuse.”

Unfortunately, this lesson is a day late and a dollar short for the survival of the century-old institution.