The Promotion of Pyramid Scheme Inversion Art

No Ponzi schemer tells anyone exactly how it works. The purpose of a Ponzi scheme is to trick people, to take the money and run. – Mitchell Zuckoff

Anybody who even cursorily follows financial markets will see plenty of evidence and commentary from high profile participants who say prices are controlled, rigged and manipulated. A number of top “old school” fund managers have hung it up as a result.

Winter Watch will take it a step further and show that many markets are in fact inverted. The term inversion is a Luciferian term signifying turning light into dark and beauty into ugly under the guise of illumination or progress.

The contemporary art world is dominated by a “club” of hyper-wealthy oligarchs and kleptocratic kingpins who drive prices and pick winners and losers. There is a network of paid hacks called “art critics” who decide what is exceptional art. Then, once the winning artists are determined, the players drive prices up creating yet more artificial wealth. Money drives art and then determines who and what is successful down the aspiring-artist chain.

One of the largest “art” collectors in the world is Hollywood mogul (((David Geffin))). Geffin, also is a homosexual and, along with his cohorts, has determined the menu of entertainment and music the public is fed.

According to the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art Chief Curator (((Paul Schimmel))), “There’s no collection that has a better representation of post-war American art than David Geffen’s.

Wealth-X reported in June 2013 that Geffen owns the most valuable private art collection in the world, with an estimated worth of $1.1 billion. This is about 20% of his fortune. Following Geffen, the most valuable collections belong to (((Steven A. Cohen))) and (((Eli Broad))), each of whom has $1 billion invested. In total, art comprises 12% of Cohen’s $8.3-billion fortune and 16.7% of Broad’s $6-billion portfolio.

The images that follow represent the highest-priced art that exchanges hands with these collectors. You can decide for yourself its merits. In February 2016, Bloomberg reported that Geffen had sold De Kooning’s 1955 oil painting “Interchanged” for $300 million and Pollock’s 1948 painting “Number 17A” for $200 million — both to hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin. Griffin is so aggressive that the night Enron went bankrupt, he said he had people on the ground scooping up one of the company’s teams immediately.

Who was Jackson Pollock (1912 – 1956)? During his lifetime, Pollock enjoyed considerable fame and notoriety. He was a major artist among his generation and was a reclusive alcoholic. He married (((Lee Krasner))), who had considerable success promoting his overrated art, especially after Pollock’s death and into the mind-numbing Flower Power age. The movie Pollock, starring Ed Harris, provides the particulars. It picks up on the Jewish insider club art speculation and hype.

Next up is hedge-fund billionaire Steve A Cohen. He purchased Picasso’s ‘Le Reve’ from casino magnate (((Steve Wynn))) for $150 million in 2012

Eli Broad, the home-builder billionaire, has done more than inflate “art.” He was the founding chairman of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles in 1979. Those are the elites who brought us the Spirit Cooking galas [we covered here]. He negotiated the acquisition of the Panza Collection for the museum (see below). The Broad Foundations, which include The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation and The Broad Art Foundation, have assets of $2.1 billion. Broad promotes charitable giving to the arts but to whom and to promote what exactly?

“Onement VI” from abstract expressionist painter (((Barnett Newman))) sold at auction at Sotheby’s in 2013 for a record-setting $43.8 million. This was soon eclipsed by a $84.1-million sale called “Black Fire I.” The buyers were not disclosed.

Broad has taken his “talents” to serve from 2004 to 2009 as regent of the Smithsonian Institution by appointment of the U.S. Congress and the president. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Broad serves on the board of the Future Generation Art Prize. He is behind many artists of dubious quality, including the king of kitsch, Jeff Koons.