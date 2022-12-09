Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Under Investigation By House Ethics Committee

Forbes | Dec 7, 2022

The House Committee on Ethics is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), according to a statement the panel issued on Wednesday.

The statement, which did not provide many details about the inquiry, said that the panel will announce its course of action after its organizational meeting in the next Congress, sometime in 2023.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said that she was confident that the case would be dismissed. “The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations or other special interests,” spokesperson Lauren Hitt said in a statement.

The nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics forwarded its inquiry into Ocasio-Cortez to the House ethics panel in June, according to the statement. Typically, when that office refers an investigation, it is because the office has reason to believe an ethics law was broken. Wednesday’s statement, attributed to acting Chair Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Ranking Member Michael Guest (R-Miss.), notes the disclosure of the investigation “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee.”

