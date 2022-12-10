NYC bill preventing landlords from performing criminal background checks gains traction

Fox Business | Nov. 26, 2022

A new law being seriously considered by lawmakers in New York City could strip landlords of the ability to perform criminal background checks on prospective tenants.

The legislation, known as the “Fair Chance for Housing Act”, is set to go before the New York City Council’s Committee on Civil Rights on December 8th and is being backed by at least 30 of the council’s 51 members, New York Post reported

In addition to being supported by a significant number of lawmakers, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suggested he is open to working with lawmakers on the proposal.

“No one should be denied housing because they were once engaged with the criminal justice system, plain and simple,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told Fox Business in a statement. “We will work closely with our partners in the City Council to ensure this bill has maximum intended impact.”

