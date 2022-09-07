The Compromised Pedocracy: A Scratch of the Surface of US Politicians Charged, Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

Update: San Francisco state Senator Scott Wiener has introduced a new bill to decriminalize adult men having sex with boys and he and his allies in the media are smearing all opposition as “homophobic” and “anti-Semitic.”

Read: October Surprise for California: Brown, Wiener Expose State to Predators

With recent increased attention to the kakistocracy infestation’s control and blackmail system, we offer a survey of some of the key cases involving US politicians and political operatives. It should be noted that the infestation in the U.K. is even more ghastly. The is a rerun post, but notice how many of these stories are now scrubbed from the internet.

Read: Pedophilia a Requirement for UK Ruling Elite

Police Investigation Concludes, Points to Edward Heath as Pederast Prime Minister of UK

Freemason Spies Lodge, Pedophilia and the Case Of Keith Harding

Clues Hidden in Plain Sight About Jimmy Savile’s True Nature

Most attention has been placed on pedophilia, pederasty and trafficking. Winter Watch holds that there is another layer underneath this involving murder. The poorly termed “Smiley Face Killings” has received only a fraction of the attention it deserves.

Read: The Smiley Face Killers: More Than 200 Drugged Young Men Found Dead from ‘Accidental Drowning’

More Inexplicable Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Water

Smiley Face Murders: More Victims, A Mother’s Torment and Strange Parallels to Belgium’s Dutroux Murders

The following list of cases that follows down the page are not your standard underage-minor cases involving 16 or 17 year olds. They’re much more egregious. But it should also be kept in mind that given the star chamber justice system in the U.S. and compromise operations, people can also be falsely framed.

Republicans

Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert was indicted on federal charges of structuring bank withdrawals after prosecutors alleged Hastert had molested at least four boys as young as 14 and attempted to compensate his victims and subsequently conceal the transactions. Hastert eventually admitted that he sexually abused the boys who he had coached decades earlier and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Tim Nolan, chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Kentucky, pled guilty to child sex trafficking and on Feb. 11, 2018. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

GOP aide Ryan Loskarn committed suicide after his arrest for child porn.

Republican Committee Chairman Jeffrey Patti was arrested for distributing a video clip of a 5-year-old girl being raped. As part of a plea deal, the court agreed that his record could be expunged in THREE YEARS!

County Commissioner David Swartz pleaded guilty to molesting two girls under the age of 11 and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Judge Mark Pazuhanich pleaded no contest to molesting his 10-year-old daughter.

Anti-abortion activist Nicholas Morency pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on his computer and offering a bounty to anybody who murders an abortion doctor.

Speaker of the House in Puerto Rico Edison Misla Aldarondo was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his daughter between the ages of 9 and 17.

Mayor Philip Giordano is serving a 37-year sentence in federal prison for sexually abusing 8- and 10-year old girls.

Campaign consultant Tom Shortridge was sentenced to three years probation for taking nude photographs of a 15-year old girl.

U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond had sex with a 15-year old black girl and impregnated her. She was underage. It was rape.

Church pastor Mike Hintz, who George W. Bush commended during his 2004 presidential campaign, surrendered to police after admitting to a sexual affair with a female juvenile.

Legislator Peter Dibble pleaded no contest to having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Party fundraiser Richard A. Delgaudio was found guilty of child porn charges and paying two teenage girls to pose for sexual photos.

Republican of the Year Mark A. Grethen was convicted on six counts of sex crimes involving children.

State Sen. Ralph Shortey from Oklahoma admitted to being involved in sodomy with a 17 year old male prostitute and transporting child pornography. He was indicted on four counts of human trafficking and child pornography. In November 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for the dropping of the other charges. He was sentenced to 15 years.

Activist Randal David Ankeney pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child.

Congressman Dan Crane had sex with a congressional page. (Democrat Congressman Gerry Studds was also caught for the same thing.)

Activist and Christian Coalition Leader Beverly Russell admitted to an incestuous relationship with his stepdaughter.

Congressman and anti-gay activist Robert Bauman was charged with having sex with a 16-year-old boy he picked up at a gay bar.

Activist Marty Glickman (a.k.a. “Republican Marty”), was taken into custody by Florida police on four counts of unlawful sexual activity with an underage girl and one count of delivering the drug LSD.

Legislative aide Howard L. Brooks was charged with molesting a 12-year old boy and possession of child pornography.

Senate candidate John Hathaway was accused of having sex with his 12-year old babysitter and withdrew his candidacy after the allegations were reported in the media.

Party leader Paul Ingram pleaded guilty to six counts of raping his daughters and served 14 years in federal prison.

Election board official Kevin Coan was sentenced to two years probation for soliciting sex over the internet from a 14-year old girl.

Politician Andrew Buhr was charged with two counts of first degree sodomy with a 13-year old boy.

Politician Keith Westmoreland was arrested on seven felony counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition to girls under the age of 16. He committed suicide

U.S. Sen. John McCain’s office manager, Jeffrey Claude Bartleson, was arrested for molesting the child of a campaign volunteer.

County Councilman Keola Childs pleaded guilty to molesting a male child.

Mayoral candidate and church pastor Stephen David Rambler Rambler was accused of having sex with an underage boy and was convicted of soliciting explicit photos from a swingers’ group and using the pics to extort money

City Councilman Fred C. Smeltzer, Jr. pleaded no contest to raping a 15-year-old girl and served 6-months in prison.

Young Republican Federation Director Nicholas Elizondo molested his 6-year old daughter and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Mayor Tom Adams was arrested for distributing child pornography over the internet.

Judge Ronald C. Kline was placed under house arrest for child molestation and possession of child pornography

Parole Board officer and former Colorado State Rep. Larry Jack Schwarz was fired after child pornography was found in his possession.

Republican strategist, lobbyist and Faith & Family Alliance Director Robin Vanderwall was convicted of five counts of soliciting sex from boys and girls over the internet.

Democrats

Party donor and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein ran an underage child sex brothel and was convicted of soliciting underage girls for prostitution.

New York Congressman Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor as part of a plea agreement for texting sexually explicit images and Twitter messages to underage girls, some as young as 15.

Mayor of Racine, Wisconsin, Gary Becker, was convicted of attempted child seduction, child pornography, and other child sex crimes.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigned after multiple accusations of child sexual abuse were levied against him including by family members.

Activist and aid to NYC Mayor De Blasio, Jacob Schwartz, was arrested and copped a deal on possession of 3,000+ child pornographic images of children.

Former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio, Richard Keenan, was given a life sentence in jail for raping a 4-year-old girl.

Oregon Gov. Neil Goldschmidt, after being caught by a newspaper, publicly admitted to having a past sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl after the statute of limitations on the rape charges had expired.

Illinois Congressman Mel Reynolds resigned from Congress after he was convicted of statutory rape of a 16-year-old campaign volunteer.

New York Congressman Fred Richmond was arrested in Washington, D.C. for soliciting sex from a 16-year-old boy. In 1982, Richmond was convicted on federal corruption charges, which included possession of marijuana and payment of an illegal gratuity to a Brooklyn Navy Yard employee. He resigned his seat and was found guilty of making illegal payments to a government employee and marijuana possession. He was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison and fined $20,000. He served nine months in prison. With a personal fortune estimated at $32 million, Richmond was one of the wealthiest members of Congress during that time.

Activist, donor and film director Roman Polanski fled the country after pleading guilty to statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Democrats and Hollywood actors still defend him to this day, including, Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Scorcese, Woody Allen, David Lynch, Wim Wenders, Pedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton, Monica Bellucci and Quinten Tarantino.

Illinois Congressman Gus Savage was investigated by the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Ethics for attempting to rape an underage female Peace Corps volunteer in Zaire. The committee concluded that while the events did occur, his apology was sufficient and took no further action.

Activist, donor and Subway spokesman Jared Fogle was convicted of distribution and receipt of child pornography and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Maine Assistant Attorney General James Cameron was sentenced to just over 15 years in federal prison for seven counts of child porn possession, receipt and transmission.

State Department official Daniel Rosen, under Hillary Clinton’s tenure, was arrested and charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a minor over the internet.

California Deputy Attorney General Raymond Liddy was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Illinois State Rep. Keith Farnham resigned and was charged with possession of child pornography and has been accused of bragging at an online site about sexually molesting a 6-year-old girl.

Radnor Township Board of Commissioners member Philip Ahr resigned from his position after being charged and convicted with possession of child pornography and abusing children between 2 and 6 years-old.

Activist and Black Lives Matter organizer Charles Wade was arrested and charged with human trafficking and underage prostitution.

Virginia Delegate Joe Morrissey was indicted on charges connected to his relationship with a 17-year-old girl and was charged with supervisory indecent liberties with a minor, electronic solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Former mayor of Stillwater, New York, Rick Nelson pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography of children less than 16 years of age.

Former mayor of Clayton, New York, Dale Kenyon, was indicted for sexual acts against a teenager.

Former mayor of Winston, Oregon, Kenneth Barrett, was arrested for setting up a meeting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be a police officer.

Former mayor of Dawson, Georgia, Christopher Wright, was indicted on the charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, rape, child molestation and statutory rape of an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Party leader for Victoria County, Texas, Stephen Jabbour, plead guilty to possession and receiving over half a million child pornographic images.

Official from Terre Haute, Indiana, David Roberts was sentenced to federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography including placing hidden cameras in the bedrooms and bathrooms at a home he shared with two minor female victims.

Carl Stanley McGee, a prominent gay activist, assistant secretary for Policy & Planning and top aid to Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick was accused of sexually assaulting a 15 year old boy in a steam room at a Florida resort.

Bernard Vincent Ward, former chief legislative aide to U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, and the self-proclaimed “Lion of the Left” on Bay Area radio admitted transgressions too numerous to mention.

Aide to U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, Jeff Rosato, pleaded guilty to charges of trading in child pornography.

New Jersey State Assemblyman Neil Cohen was convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography.

