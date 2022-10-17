Cleon Peterson, Dystopic Artist to the Elite

Los Angeles artist and dark mind Cleon Peterson is quite the hit with the elite. He was commissioned to paint Edmund de Rothschild’s boat, “The Gitana,” as shown in the following video.

As the sampling of his “artworks” below illustrate, Petersen appears to be a member of the Agent Provocateurs School of Art. His special focus is on a dystopian, futuristic world where blacks beat, torture, rape, stab, impale and mercilessly victimize white people. As a general rule, the graphic scenes show naked characters.

Petersen is so accepted in the world of Luciferian, degenerate art that he painted the first mural below the Eiffel Tower. One wonders who arranged for that?

To fully illustrate the vitriol and evil, let’s simply imagine a reverse of races of the torturers and the victims. But to be perfectly frank, this is real trans-humanist racism (as opposed to imaginary) to both whites and blacks for portraying them in this manner. It is classic divide and conquer agitprop. Once in a while Peterson likes to spice things up with black-on-black brutality. The last painting shows whites only, and they are universally engaging in perverted behaviors.